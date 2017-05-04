Marcus Morris denies playing for twin brother Markieff Morris in Wizards-Celtics Game 2

Markieff Morris severely injured his ankle in Game 1 of the Wizards’ second-round series against the Celtics.
In Game 2, he excelled. Morris had 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals in a block. Washington outscored Boston by 10 with him on the court and got outscored by 20 otherwise.
That drastic turnaround has sparked a conspiracy theory: Markieff’s twin brother – Marcus Morris, who plays for the Pistons – assumed Markieff’s identity in Game 2.
Marcus:
It is a funny story, but it’s absurd. There is no way they would ever –
Markieff, via Paul Coro of The Arizona Republic (hat tip: Rodger Sherman of The Ringer):
We did it before in AAU ball. … It (the jersey switch) was on the bench. It happened real quick. He had hurt his ankle but I had fouled out. I gave them a little limp back in, like I was hurt and kept playing.
It looks like a new person will be at the top of the front office food chain with the Atlanta Hawks’ front office.
Mike Budenholzer will step down as team president, but he will remain as coach — and both he and GM Wes Wilcox will have a significant voice in player personnel decisions.
After rumors that Wilcox was stepping down leaked earlier this week, the Hawks said that an evaluation was still ongoing and no decisions had been made. It sounds like ones have now and Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports broke the story.
This makes sense. I generally think it’s tough to have a coach with player/personnel power just because the perspectives can be difficult to juggle. Coaches want to win now, GMs/presidents need to think long-term and more strategically.
The real prism to view this move through: Does Atlanta re-sign Paul Millsap this summer a max contract?
At the trade deadline it seemed as if Budenholzer was ready to turn the page, looking to trade Millsap and start a rebuild and the first step in that was trading Kyle Korver (to Cleveland). Then Atlanta ownership is rumored to have stepped in and stopped a Millsap move, so he stayed and the Hawks got to the playoffs (but were eliminated in the first round).
All those picks the Hawks have make rebuilding an easier process.a
If the Hawks re-sign Millsap to a five-year max (what it will cost), they likely stay a good but not great team that finishes the season the 3-6 seed most years and maybe gets to the second round of the playoffs. That would be the team for the foreseeable future. That may work for Hawks ownership — the teams has connected with the Atlanta community, particularly a younger crowd living in the city, and are selling tickets at a pace the organization hasn’t seen in a long time. Ownership may be okay with the status quo.
Or not. We will see this summer. But the ultimate call will fall to some new person who sits in the president’s chair.
Tony Parker is done for the playoffs with an unfortunate rupture of the quadriceps tendon in his left leg. This is not good for the career of the aging point guard, and in the short term it means he’ll be watching the rest of the playoffs in a suit on the bench.
But don’t count out the Spurs.
Patty Mills has been better this season than Tony Parker, and in some ways he’s a better fit next to Kawhi Leonard when the MVP candidate is running the pick-and-roll — Mills is a better spot up shooter and a better defender. The Spurs starters do not take a step back without Parker.
However, the bench…
That’s what I get into in this latest PBT Extra. The bottom line is the Spurs still have a real chance in this series, a good one at that.
TORONTO (AP) — All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors missed practice Thursday because of his sprained left ankle, and the team says more tests are scheduled to determine the severity of the injury.
Toronto coach Dwane Casey says Lowry is being listed as questionable to play in Friday’s Game 3 of the Raptors’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cleveland leads the series 2-0.
Lowry was hurt early in the second half of Toronto’s loss in Cleveland on Wednesday after colliding with a teammate and taking an awkward fall. Lowry returned to the game briefly, and was then shut down when the Cavaliers took full control by the start of the fourth quarter.
Paul Pierce, who finished his playing career with the Clippers, said he’d sign with the Celtics to retire.
They’ll also retire something of his.
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, via CSN New England:
He’s the last number 34 ever for the Celtics.
This was beyond obvious, but it’s always nice to hear someone in charge state the plan.
Pierce is the greatest Celtic since Larry Bird. Even if Kevin Garnett was better at Boston’s most recent peak, which culminated in the 2008 title, Pierce earned credit with years of service before Garnett and Ray Allen arrived. Leading Boston to the 2002 conference finals is an underrated part of his legacy, which includes 10 All-Star appearances, an All-NBA second-team and three All-NBA third-team selections and the 2008 NBA Finals MVP. Pierce is the Celtics’ all-time leader in 3-pointers, free throws and steals, and he ranks second to John Havlicek in points.
After spending 15 years in Boston, Pierce ushered in the Celtics’ next era by facilitating a trade to the Nets, who sent major draft considerations to Boston. Pierce had his moments with the Nets, Wizards and Clippers, but he’ll always be remembered as a Celtic – with his jersey in the rafters serving as a deserved reminder of his impact in Boston.