DeMar DeRozan: “Find somebody who can stop LeBron … I’ll give you 100 dollars” (VIDEO)

LeBron James has been phenomenal in the second round. The Cleveland Cavaliers star has played heavy minutes, scored tons of points, and shot well from 3-point range. It’s been a little ridiculous.
The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have had a hard time against the Cavaliers. DeMar DeRozan scored just five points in Game 2 and the Cavaliers torched them from beyond the arc.
With their main weapons targeted on defense and LeBron clicking on offense, it’s sort of hard to see the Raptors surviving this one.
DeRozan himself pointed out that it’s near impossible to stop LeBron. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Raptors star said, “You find somebody who can stop LeBron in these moments, and I’ll give you 100 dollars.”
DeRozan was trying to make a point about having to stop the Cavaliers stars and bench players outside of LeBron, but I’m still not convinced the Cleveland star is the guy you want to let have his way. That said, I’ll agree with DeRozan that you can’t beat the Cavaliers is Channing Frye is dropping 18 points on you while going 5-of-7 from 3-point range.
Toronto is in trouble, down 2-0, as they head back to Canada for Game 3 on Friday.