Lakers forward Luol Deng has surgery on pectoral muscle

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng has undergone surgery to repair his right pectoral muscle.
The Lakers announced Deng’s surgery Wednesday.
The veteran is expected to be recovered well before the start of training camp.
The 32-year-old Deng averaged a career-low 7.2 points per game last season, his first with the Lakers after agreeing to a four-year, $72 million contract last summer. He struggled with his new team, making a career-worst 38.7 percent of his shots and producing a career-low 1.3 assists per game.
The Lakers shut down Deng and fellow high-priced veteran Timofey Mozgov with a month left in their fourth consecutive losing season so they could give additional playing time to young players. Deng didn’t play in Los Angeles’ final 22 games.
Kahwi Leonard drops 34, Spurs rebound to beat Rockets, even series, but may lose Parker
SAN ANTONIO (AP) —Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame the loss of Tony Parker to beat the Houston Rockets 121-96 on Wednesday night and even the Western Conference semifinals at one game apiece.
Parker did not return after hurting his left leg with 8:43 remaining in the game. Spurs officials said Parker will undergo an MRI on Thursday morning and update his status after, but Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said following that game that “it’s not good.”
Parker fell to the court after missing an uncontested short jumper. He grabbed his left knee immediately upon landing and remained on the court for a few minutes. He attempted to walk, but had to be carried by teammates to the back. Spurs owner Julianna Hawn Holt rose from her courtside seat to point and scream at an official after Parker exited the game.
Parker finished with 18 points and four assists in 26 minutes.
Houston point guard James Harden was limited to 13 points on 3-for-17 shooting.
The Rockets shot 11 for 34 on 3-pointers after going 22 for 50 in their 126-99 victory in Game 1 on Monday night. They host Game 3 on Friday.
The start was as frenetic as Game 1, but the Spurs kept pace this time. The teams shot a combined 15 for 25 in the opening six minutes, including 5 for 9 on 3-pointers.
Popovich started Pau Gasol in place of David Lee to give the Spurs another outside shooter in the starting lineup and it paid off early. San Antonio shot 62 percent in the opening quarter.
Leonard tied his postseason high with 20 points in the first half as the Spurs opened up a 65-55 lead entering the third quarter.
Harden led a charge in the second half, but not with his offense. He swiped the ball away, leapt out of bounds and tossed it backward to save it and then stripped Green on the following possession to set a strong defensive tone. The Rockets would force five turnovers in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 88-83 entering the fourth.
Spurs reserve Jonathon Simmons provided a lift, scoring consecutive baskets at the close of the third quarter and then opening the fourth by diving into the front row of seats to save a loose ball that led to Manu Ginobili‘s layup. On the ensuing possession, Simmons completed a three-point play off a dunk.
TIP-INS
Rockets: Houston had scored 100 points in every playoff game this season. . Harden entered Wednesday averaging 31.0 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds this postseason. Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is the only player to average 31 points, 8.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds in a single postseason, doing so in 1991. . The league fined Nene $15,000 for “escalating an altercation” after grabbing Dewayne Dedmon by the throat while the Spurs center was jawing with Harden. Nene was ejected from the game for the action. . Houston is 3-2 when trailing after the third quarter this postseason.
Spurs: Parker joined longtime teammate Tim Duncan as the only players born outside the United States to score 4,000 points in the postseason. Parker, Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are also the only players in league history with at least 4,000 points and 1,000 assists. .. Parker and Ginobili won their 131st postseason game as teammates, matching the league record held by Parker and Duncan. . Leonard has scored in double figures in 28 straight games, the longest streak since Parker had 63 straight from 2006-12. . Parker has scored 15-plus points six times this postseason after achieving that feat just 16 times in 63 regular-season games.
Spurs’ Tony Parker carried off court with apparent knee injury (video)
Tony Parker shined for the Spurs in Game 2 against the Rockets, scoring 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting and dishing four assists with no turnovers.
And then disaster struck.
Parker apparently injured his left knee. The point guard tried to walk off the court himself, but then a couple teammates carried him off.
After the game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked about it and said, “it’s not good.” An MRI is scheduled for Thursday.
San Antonio evened the series, 1-1. But losing Parker would significantly disrupt stability. Patty Mills would receive a larger role, but behind him, what would Gregg Popovich do? Play erratic, but talented rookie Dejounte Murray? Shift Manu Ginobili from shooting guard?
The Spurs don’t rely on Parker nearly as heavily as they once did, but they’re still better with him able to play.
PLAYA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers and coach Doc Rivers are settling in for what could be a wild offseason.
After another disappointing playoff exit – this time a first-round loss to Utah in seven games – the Clippers have a lot of work to do.
Will the Clippers could blow up the core of the team and rebuild? Will the “Big Three” of Chris Paul, Griffin and DeAndre Jordan be broken up, with Griffin and Paul set to become free agents.
“I don’t know. I think they deserve a chance to win. They have built this legacy. I do believe that,” Rivers said Wednesday. “Whether that’s what we decide to do that or not. There’s a big part of me that believes (in them). These guys are responsible for the birth of our franchise in a lot of ways. They consider themselves Clippers. … I would love them to shepherd that through. Whether that happens or not, it’s too early to make all those decisions or they’ll make them for us. But I do have a strong believe in that.”
The Clippers have yet to make the Western Conference Finals.
J.J. Redick also is a free agent, and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute has an option.
The inability to beat the Jazz provided evidence for Rivers heading into free agency.
“We need length,” Rivers said. “We need more length and two-way players. Again, that’s easy to say. Little harder to do with the way our contracts are. We may continue to do what we’ve done or we may decide to change our contracts and have more flexibility.”
There is much work to be done, and it could be an offseason of much change.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Rivers said. “I’m a driven human being. I can tell you I do this for one reason and that is to be the winner. I decided a while ago I no longer want to be in the party I want to be the party. Like I tell my players, when you set yourself up that way, you’re going to have a ton of disappointment. I told them that four years ago. Unfortunately, so far I’ve been right. It’s the only way to go, as far as I’m concerned.”
Griffin suffered a toe injury in Game 3 of the playoffs, and had surgery this week.
“He’s doing well … The surgery went better than we thought,” Rivers said.
Griffin is a free agent with an early termination option. Asked if he thinks he’ll opt out, Rivers said: “I guess. I don’t know. I have no assumption.”
Rivers is president and coach of the Clippers and there is speculation over whether he’ll keep his duties in the front office. There’s no uncertainty on his part over whether his dual roles work based on the help he gets with front office staff.
“It is hard, that’s why I hired Lawrence (Frank)” Rivers said. “People don’t realize Pop (Gregg Popovich) has been the president a long time. Clearly, it can be done but you’ve got to have great help. (General manager) R.C. Buford and that entire staff does. Pop really coaches the team. He’s involved. That’s the same system we’re at. I hear that it’s hard to do both. I’m doing the same thing. We’ve hired a million people. Half of them, I’m still learning their names. Lawrence is running the team in that way, but I’m still the president. I really believe more now that it’s a good way of doing it.”
Game 2 deja vu: Cavaliers race out to big lead early, get 39 from LeBron, rout Raptors
The Cavaliers raced out to 19-9 start and were an offensive force early — they hit their first eight shots from three and shot 71 percent as a team in the first quarter, which earned them an offensive rating of 148 (points per 100 possessions). Toronto was missing shots and those were becoming transition buckets for the Cavaliers going the other way.
Cleveland also played focused defense, like trapping DeMar DeRozan hard and forcing him into a 2-of-11 shooting night with five points for the game. Meanwhile, LeBron James was getting whatever he wanted on his way to 39 points on 10-of-14 shooting, attacking the rim and getting to the line 21 times. All of this led to Cleveland being up 62-48 at halftime, which was identical to the halftime score of Game 1.
The rest of the game felt like Game 1, too, as the Cavaliers cruised to a 125-103 win where most of the fourth quarter was garbage time.
Cleveland now leads the series 2-0 as it heads to Toronto for Game 3 on Friday night.
“We’re not a complacent team,” LeBron said postgame, which might run counter to some of the malaise we saw from the team during the regular season, but this is the playoffs and the Cavs have looked sharper this series. “We know that their home court can be very dangerous, we found that out last year, we had a 2-0 lead and dropped two in a row on their floor, so we’ve got to learn from that experience and get better going into this year.”
After watching the first two games, it’s hard to see how Toronto makes a serious comeback without a lot of help from Cleveland. Yes, this is what happened a year ago — two blowout wins by the Cavaliers at home, then Toronto won on their home court — but that series never really felt in doubt either. Toronto has to defend better and that’s in the paint, at the arc, and in their rotations. Everything has to be crisper and at a new level to win a game at home.
“We should be embarrassed, we should be angry, we should be pissed off, mad,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said postgame.
The Cavs offense has been spectacular — Cleveland had 18 threes in the game, but a lot of those were fairly well contested — and their defense is improved this round.
The Cavaliers are taking what the defense gives them, and that was getting inside and getting fouled in Game 2 (LeBron had more free throw attempts, 21, than the entire Raptors team, 19, which speaks far more to aggressiveness than officiating).
For the Raptors, DeRozan has to get going at home Friday. He is 9-of-27 shooting through two games, and he is too crucial to their offense not to have him making a bigger impact.
“No, we can’t. To be honest with you, we can’t (win if DeRozan doesn’t get his usual number of points),” Casey said. “They’re into him, bodying him, and he’s got to vault up and make his shots, I’ve got to do a better job of getting him open looks.”
Casey tried to shake things up starting Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell again, going smaller, but it didn’t have a huge impact. Toronto did get a boost from Jonas Valanciunas is punishing the Cavs second unit inside — at one point he had 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting, and he finished the game with 23 points. However, his inability to guard on the perimeter allowed to the Cavaliers get some buckets as well, there was a tradeoff.
There just aren’t a lot of good answers for the Raptors if LeBron is on his game and the Cavaliers care about defense. That’s what happened through two games in Cleveland, we’ll see if the dynamic changes in Toronto.