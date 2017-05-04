Kyle Lowry (sprained ankle) misses practice, questionable for Raptors-Cavaliers Game 3

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors missed practice Thursday because of his sprained left ankle, and the team says more tests are scheduled to determine the severity of the injury.
Toronto coach Dwane Casey says Lowry is being listed as questionable to play in Friday’s Game 3 of the Raptors’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cleveland leads the series 2-0.
Lowry was hurt early in the second half of Toronto’s loss in Cleveland on Wednesday after colliding with a teammate and taking an awkward fall. Lowry returned to the game briefly, and was then shut down when the Cavaliers took full control by the start of the fourth quarter.
Tony Parker is done for the playoffs with an unfortunate rupture of the quadriceps tendon in his left leg. This is not good for the career of the aging point guard, and in the short term it means he’ll be watching the rest of the playoffs in a suit on the bench.
But don’t count out the Spurs.
Patty Mills has been better this season than Tony Parker, and in some ways he’s a better fit next to Kawhi Leonard when the MVP candidate is running the pick-and-roll — Mills is a better spot up shooter and a better defender. The Spurs starters do not take a step back without Parker.
However, the bench…
That’s what I get into in this latest PBT Extra. The bottom line is the Spurs still have a real chance in this series, a good one at that.
Paul Pierce, who finished his playing career with the Clippers, said he’d sign with the Celtics to retire.
They’ll also retire something of his.
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, via CSN New England:
He’s the last number 34 ever for the Celtics.
This was beyond obvious, but it’s always nice to hear someone in charge state the plan.
Pierce is the greatest Celtic since Larry Bird. Even if Kevin Garnett was better at Boston’s most recent peak, which culminated in the 2008 title, Pierce earned credit with years of service before Garnett and Ray Allen arrived. Leading Boston to the 2002 conference finals is an underrated part of his legacy, which includes 10 All-Star appearances, an All-NBA second-team and three All-NBA third-team selections and the 2008 NBA Finals MVP. Pierce is the Celtics’ all-time leader in 3-pointers, free throws and steals, and he ranks second to John Havlicek in points.
After spending 15 years in Boston, Pierce ushered in the Celtics’ next era by facilitating a trade to the Nets, who sent major draft considerations to Boston. Pierce had his moments with the Nets, Wizards and Clippers, but he’ll always be remembered as a Celtic – with his jersey in the rafters serving as a deserved reminder of his impact in Boston.
Stephen Curry in Game 1 of Warriors-Jazz, with George Hill:
- On: 13 points in 14 minutes, 4-of-5 shooting, 122.1 Golden State offensive rating
- Off: 9 points in 16 minutes, 3-of-6 shooting, 101.5 Golden State offensive rating
We’re dealing with small samples, and Curry is pretty darn good regardless.
But Utah is losing its top defender on the Warriors’ back-to-back reigning MVP.
Jazz:
The Jazz were already major underdogs. This makes an upset even harder to pull off.
Utah will turn to a hodgepodge of Shelvin Mack, Dante Exum, Raul Neto and maybe even some point guard-less lineups where Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood handle the ball.
This is also bad news personally for Hill, who rejected a contract extension and will enter free agency coming off a career year. But he has dealt with several nagging injuries, and they will collectively raise questions about his value.
The Washington Wizards are down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics, but unlike the other Eastern Conference 2-0 series this one doesn’t feel out of reach for the team that lost the first two games on the road.
Washington can still come back win this series, but a few things have to change fast. That starts with Bradley Beal knocking down some shots after a dreadful Game 2 performance. But he’s not the only one the Wizards need to step up at home.
I break it down in this latest PBT Extra.