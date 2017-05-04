Kelly Oubre earns flagrant 2, ejection after dropping Kelly Olynyk to the floor (VIDEO)

Given the bad blood between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics, it sort of felt inevitable that something might boil over between them during these playoffs. They finally did on Thursday night, as Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected after a flagrant 2 foul against Boston’s Kelly Olynyk.

The play came in the second quarter on a pick by Olynyk. The Boston big man gave a shove to the neck area of Oubre, which put the Wizards wing on the ground.

Oubre had already been hit hard on a screen during the game, and was clearly frustrated after the second one. He bounced up and rushed Olynyk, shoving him to the ground.

Via Twitter:

Wizards' Kelly Oubre blasts Celtics' Kelly Olynyk after getting hit with pick (all angles) pic.twitter.com/Q9byNAFt0a — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 5, 2017

After discussion and review, officials awarded Oubre a flagrant 2, earning him an automatic ejection. Olynyk was given an offensive foul for his screen.

Given the nature of the play, it seems likely that Oubre could earn a suspension in addition to his fine.