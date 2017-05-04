Kelly Oubre earns flagrant 2, ejection after dropping Kelly Olynyk to the floor (VIDEO)

Given the bad blood between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics, it sort of felt inevitable that something might boil over between them during these playoffs. They finally did on Thursday night, as Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected after a flagrant 2 foul against Boston’s Kelly Olynyk.
The play came in the second quarter on a pick by Olynyk. The Boston big man gave a shove to the neck area of Oubre, which put the Wizards wing on the ground.
Oubre had already been hit hard on a screen during the game, and was clearly frustrated after the second one. He bounced up and rushed Olynyk, shoving him to the ground.
After two straight losing seasons, the Jazz didn’t hedge on Snyder a year ago – they fully invested. His contract extension was for five years, league sources said.
Snyder’s original contract was believed to have a team option for 2017-18. It’s unclear when the extension kicks in or whether it’s fully guaranteed. No matter the exact conditions, it appears Snyder has rare security.
If there’s really no such thing as bad publicity, then LaVar Ball is a marketing genius. A year ago his son was a highly sought after high school senior known only to recruitniks, today we are all talking about Lonzo Ball’s signature shoes and where he lands in the draft.
Yes, signature shoe — at a price point of $495. Yes, more than the most expensive Jordans. For an undrafted rookie some scouts think will be a slightly above average starting point guard in the NBA (to be fair, others are much higher). So you can imagine how Twitter reacted, since it already enjoys mocking LaVar and his “marketing” efforts.
I’m not enough of a sneakerhead to say if these look a lot like recent Kobe’s, but I do know Ball can wear these in games. Also, teams are not shying away from drafting Ball because of his father, they see that as a distraction they can deal with.
Bart Simpson once said of emo music “making teenagers depressed is like shooting fish in a barrel,” I feel the same way about mocking LaVar Ball. He’s getting his own shoe made for his son, which is something, even if he is doing so in the most tone-deaf possible of ways. But I don’t even need to mock him, there was plenty of criticism online, with Shaq at the front of the class.
If this were the 2014 Spurs and Tony Parker went down, they would be in serious trouble.
In 2017? With Patty Mills the Spurs starters are not going to miss much of a step if any, the bench rotations become the questions. San Antonio can still win this series.
“It’s the hardest job, by far,” Lue said on ESPN’s NBA Lockdown podcast, which came out this week. “It’s the hardest job. But I’ve been through a lot of tough things in my life anyway, and I just try not to listen to the outside noise — to the media and what they have to say. As long as I have the support of [Cavs general manager] David Griffin, [principal owner] Dan Gilbert, my players, the city of Cleveland, the state of Ohio, as long as I have that support, that’s all that matters.”
I’d call coaching LeBron James more distinctive than difficult.