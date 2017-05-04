Gregg Popovich on Tony Parker’s injury: ‘It’s not good’

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2017, 9:16 AM EDT

Tony Parker left the Spurs’ Game 2 win over the Rockets with an apparent knee injury, and it didn’t look good. But that’s just my outside assessment.

How is Parker’s injury?

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich:

It’s not good.

They can play Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili at point guard, but the Spurs like to use those two together. Mills’ isn’t the most natural distributor, and Ginobili complements him as a secondary playmaker. Relying on only Mills and Ginobili at point guard would mean staggering their minutes.

Mills has improved at playing without a secondary playmaker (Boris Diaw also filled the role last year), and Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge work in a lot of isolation. San Antonio has selectively chosen the minutes Mills plays without the safety net of Ginobili, but that time has gone well. If Parker is out, entrusting Mills to initiate the offense against Houston’s starters might be the best of less-than-ideal options.

The Spurs can also insert Dejounte Murray into the rotation, but he’s an erratic rookie. That’s a scary proposition in the playoffs.

James Harden draws terrible foul call on Patty Mills, Gregg Popovich’s reaction NSFW

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2017, 8:31 AM EDT

Let me warn you in advance: If people swearing offends you, don’t play the video above, because Gregg Popovich just about lost it on that call and used a choice word that doesn’t take much of a lip reader to follow.

NBA Twitter also lost its collective mind on the call. It came relatively late in the third quarter of the Spurs eventual win, at a point the Rockets were making a run and keeping it close. Nene comes out and sets a drag screen for Harden, who moves toward it then intentionally runs into Mills and, when he feels contact, launches up a three to draw the foul. It works. The foul is called.

Mills stares in disbelief. Popovich curses. And a former NBA official (and current NBA Senior Vice President of Replay & Referee Operations) went on NBA TV and said it was a bad call.

This specific type of play — the P&R pull-up three foul we’ve seen a lot of from Harden, Chris Paul, and others this season — is something the NBA’s competition committee must address this summer. The ball handler on a pick-and-roll hunts contact — either by running into the defender trying to fight over the top of the screen, or by getting over it then abruptly stopping and waiting for the guy a step behind to run into him — then as soon as he feels a brush of contact the ball handler launches up a three to draw a shooting foul. It leads to bad calls and has become a regular feature of too many NBA games. The league needs to instruct officials to interpret this kind of play differently and not reward ball handlers who initiate the contact with free throws.

Lakers forward Luol Deng has surgery on pectoral muscle

Getty Images
2 Comments
Associated PressMay 4, 2017, 7:52 AM EDT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng has undergone surgery to repair his right pectoral muscle.

The Lakers announced Deng’s surgery Wednesday.

The veteran is expected to be recovered well before the start of training camp.

The 32-year-old Deng averaged a career-low 7.2 points per game last season, his first with the Lakers after agreeing to a four-year, $72 million contract last summer. He struggled with his new team, making a career-worst 38.7 percent of his shots and producing a career-low 1.3 assists per game.

The Lakers shut down Deng and fellow high-priced veteran Timofey Mozgov with a month left in their fourth consecutive losing season so they could give additional playing time to young players. Deng didn’t play in Los Angeles’ final 22 games.

Kahwi Leonard drops 34, Spurs rebound to beat Rockets, even series, but may lose Parker

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 4, 2017, 1:29 AM EDT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame the loss of Tony Parker to beat the Houston Rockets 121-96 on Wednesday night and even the Western Conference semifinals at one game apiece.

Parker did not return after hurting his left leg with 8:43 remaining in the game. Spurs officials said Parker will undergo an MRI on Thursday morning and update his status after, but Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said following that game that “it’s not good.”

Parker fell to the court after missing an uncontested short jumper. He grabbed his left knee immediately upon landing and remained on the court for a few minutes. He attempted to walk, but had to be carried by teammates to the back. Spurs owner Julianna Hawn Holt rose from her courtside seat to point and scream at an official after Parker exited the game.

Parker finished with 18 points and four assists in 26 minutes.

Houston point guard James Harden was limited to 13 points on 3-for-17 shooting.

The Rockets shot 11 for 34 on 3-pointers after going 22 for 50 in their 126-99 victory in Game 1 on Monday night. They host Game 3 on Friday.

The start was as frenetic as Game 1, but the Spurs kept pace this time. The teams shot a combined 15 for 25 in the opening six minutes, including 5 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Popovich started Pau Gasol in place of David Lee to give the Spurs another outside shooter in the starting lineup and it paid off early. San Antonio shot 62 percent in the opening quarter.

The Spurs finished at 54 percent.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points after being limited to four in the opener, and Danny Green added 12.

Leonard tied his postseason high with 20 points in the first half as the Spurs opened up a 65-55 lead entering the third quarter.

Harden led a charge in the second half, but not with his offense. He swiped the ball away, leapt out of bounds and tossed it backward to save it and then stripped Green on the following possession to set a strong defensive tone. The Rockets would force five turnovers in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 88-83 entering the fourth.

Spurs reserve Jonathon Simmons provided a lift, scoring consecutive baskets at the close of the third quarter and then opening the fourth by diving into the front row of seats to save a loose ball that led to Manu Ginobili‘s layup. On the ensuing possession, Simmons completed a three-point play off a dunk.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Houston had scored 100 points in every playoff game this season. . Harden entered Wednesday averaging 31.0 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds this postseason. Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is the only player to average 31 points, 8.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds in a single postseason, doing so in 1991. . The league fined Nene $15,000 for “escalating an altercation” after grabbing Dewayne Dedmon by the throat while the Spurs center was jawing with Harden. Nene was ejected from the game for the action. . Houston is 3-2 when trailing after the third quarter this postseason.

Spurs: Parker joined longtime teammate Tim Duncan as the only players born outside the United States to score 4,000 points in the postseason. Parker, Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are also the only players in league history with at least 4,000 points and 1,000 assists. .. Parker and Ginobili won their 131st postseason game as teammates, matching the league record held by Parker and Duncan. . Leonard has scored in double figures in 28 straight games, the longest streak since Parker had 63 straight from 2006-12. . Parker has scored 15-plus points six times this postseason after achieving that feat just 16 times in 63 regular-season games.

Spurs’ Tony Parker carried off court with apparent knee injury (video)

1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

Tony Parker shined for the Spurs in Game 2 against the Rockets, scoring 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting and dishing four assists with no turnovers.

And then disaster struck.

Parker apparently injured his left knee. The point guard tried to walk off the court himself, but then a couple teammates carried him off.

After the game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked about it and said, “it’s not good.” An MRI is scheduled for Thursday.

San Antonio evened the series, 1-1. But losing Parker would significantly disrupt stability. Patty Mills would receive a larger role, but behind him, what would Gregg Popovich do? Play erratic, but talented rookie Dejounte Murray? Shift Manu Ginobili from shooting guard?

The Spurs don’t rely on Parker nearly as heavily as they once did, but they’re still better with him able to play.