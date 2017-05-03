Associated Press

Utah’s boring? Jazz fans offer nightlife choices to Warriors

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 3, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City leaders and tourism officials playfully jabbed back at Golden State Warriors players who bemoaned the lack of nightlife in Utah, hoping to combat the predominantly Mormon state’s reputation as a boring place where it’s tough to get a drink.

The tourism agency in the state capital launched a new website and video Monday titled, “There’s nothing to do in Salt Lake” that features people enjoying drinks and food at popular breweries, bars, restaurants and sporting venues. The words “no fun” and “no drinking” sarcastically flash across images in the video.

Scott Beck, president of Visit Salt Lake, sent a letter to the Warriors to accompany the video, saying the city can’t wait to host the 2015 NBA champions as they face the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals this weekend.

“In case you do stumble across something to do while here in Salt Lake, all of our bartenders and servers are on notice to keep you up late!” Beck wrote.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski tweeted at the Warriors Monday that they seem “concerned about where to cry in your beer. Plenty of places. 1st drink’s on me.”

The campaign comes after some of the Warriors players talked about wishing they were playing the Clippers instead of the Jazz, mostly for the chance to have some time off in Los Angeles rather than Salt Lake City.

Andre Iguodala told ESPN that Utah can “lull you to sleep” and make you think, “Man, let’s just get out of here.”‘ Matt Barnes said declaratively: “There’s no nightlife in Utah.”

Jazz forward Joe Ingles, an Australian who has played in Utah for the last three seasons, jokingly suggested that Warriors players rent a jet to fly to LA or use his car to drive to Las Vegas.

Tourism officials are used to dealing with the perception that Utah is a dull, quiet state where the only thing to do is ski, hike or visit family-friendly entertainment options tailored for kids. The reputation is based largely on the influence of the Mormon church, which teaches its members to abstain from drinking alcohol.

“It was a little bit of deja vu,” Beck said Tuesday, laughing about when he read the Warriors’ comments. “It was like, `Oh no, not again’ and then, `Wait a minute, this is an opportunity.”‘

Beck’s team then created the website, produced the video and rolled out a social media plan.

“Everybody knows we have great red rock and everybody knows we have great snow, but they don’t know we have this incredible urban core,” Beck said.

Several Salt Lake City residents scoffed at the opposing team’s comments.

“The Warriors were misinformed,” said Welby Evangelista, 46, who lives in Salt Lake City. “This is a town that has many things to offer … if you are looking for a bar, there’s 30 bars around us. You just have to look.”

Beck said his office is discussing options with Jazz officials about possible events over the weekend to have more fun with the Warriors.

“We’re floating around some really good ideas,” Beck said.

Beer company tries to promote LeBron James grabbing their brew, he squashed it fast

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT

It was the highlight of the Cavaliers clowning the Raptors in Game 1 on Monday: Frustrated after missing layup in transition (he was fouled), LeBron James ran through to the sideline, saw a courtside waitress with a beer, and picked it up off her tray. It looked like J.R. Smith wanted him to take a swig, but LeBron thought better of it.

Turns out that was a Great Lakes Brewing Co. beer, and they know a guerilla marketing opportunity when they see it, so they Tweeted about it (this has since been taken down).

The next day the brewery used an image of LeBron drinking to promote their discounts for the day at their pub.

LeBron isn’t simply a basketball player, he is a brand. Nike pays him a lot of money for that brand (as does Sprite and a bunch of other companies). He is understandably protective of his image, and the Great Lakes Brewing Co. doesn’t have a sponsorship deal — in fact there is a bad history between him and the company. So LeBron moved to get the brewery to stop using his image. From Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

James and his associates are upset over Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s use of James likeness to promote Dortmunder Gold and would consider legal action, according to a source close to him….

“This is about the last thing I’m trying to worry about right now, my agent and my legal team will take care of it, but yeah I know (Great Lakes) is trying to benefit off of me,” James told cleveland.com. “And I heard they were the same company that made all those ‘Quitness’ beers, and now they’re trying to benefit off me this way? Yeah, it’s pretty funny.”

No, this isn’t as much fun as LeBron playing along with the local beer company, but I get where he’s coming from. Can’t blame him for protecting the brand — if Great Lakes Brewing can use his image for free, others will try to as well and where does LeBron draw the line?

Now, if we were talking about the Great Lakes Winery and a nice Cabernet

Reports: Mike Budenholzer may step down as Hawks president but remain coach

hawks
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

This much we know: Changes appear to be coming to the front office of the Atlanta Hawks.

However, nothing has happened yet. An earlier report that Wes Wilcox was out as GM was shot down by the team, who sent out this statement:

“Hawks leadership is undergoing a period of evaluation and looking at how basketball operations works best.  There are no changes to report at this time and any reports indicating otherwise are inaccurate.”

Then came this bomb from Adrian Wojnarowski.

Everything in Atlanta seems up in the air and up for discussion. Changes are coming, but what changes remain to be seen.

This may all come back to the big question facing Atlanta this offseason:

Do they re-sign Paul Millsap to a max contract?

It seemed like Mike Budenholzer and part of basketball operations were ready to move Millsap and start the rebuild at the trade deadline when Kyle Korver was shipped to Cleveland. Then Atlanta ownership appeared to step in and stop the teardown, Millsap, stayed, and the Hawks got to the playoffs (but were eliminated in the first round).

Because of their cap situation, if the Hawks re-sign Millsap to a five-year max (what it will cost) they likely stay a good but not great team — 44-52 wins a season, first or second round playoff exit — for the foreseeable future. For someone like Budenholzer, out of the Spurs organization, the instinct may be to rebuild with young talent rather than live in the middle.

However, the Hawks have connected with the Atlanta community — specifically younger people living and working in the city — and are selling tickets at a pace the organization hasn’t seen in a long time. The Hawks are profitable. From ownership’s perspective, a rebuild could mean a drop in gate revenue and that connection with the community could be gone. This status quo might work for them.

There are some serious questions that the Hawks need to answer, and it seems that what they decide is going to lead to some front office changes. Big ones. And soon.

PBT Extra: Spurs will bounce back in Game 2, but opening loss exposed real issues

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT

Often when a team loses a playoff game, particularly Game 1, there’s a big call for adjustments when what the team actually needs to do is just execute its strengths better. Be a better version of the team that got them to this point in the playoffs in first place.

There is certainly a little of that with San Antonio after it got routed at home by James Harden and Houston in Game 1 of their second-round series. However, in this case, the Spurs have to make adjustments as well, something I get into in this latest PBT Extra.

Bottom line, if you see a lot of David Lee on the court for the Spurs the rest of this series, that’s a bad sign in San Antonio.

Markieff Morris on Wizards’ Game 2: “We’re not playing tough enough”

Associated Press
4 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2017, 3:24 PM EDT

That the Washington Wizards had a shot to win Game 2 in Boston at the end of regulation was due to three key things. First, Isaiah Thomas played a game for the ages. Second, John Wall was brilliant for three quarters, until he ran out of gas (they asked him to guard Isaiah Thomas on one end and carry the offense on the other).

Third was Markieff Morris, who felt like the emotional leader of the team trying to rally the troops.

Playing on a severely sprained ankle, Morris had 16 points, six rebounds, one blocked shot, and one toss of Al Horford into the front row. On a night a lot of the Wizards players seemed dazed and confused, Morris brought it. Hard. And after the game, he was frustrated more guys didn’t bring that same passion, as he told J. Michael of CSNMidAtlantic.com.

“We’re not playing tough enough. We had the advantage late in the game and all we had to do is play tough. We didn’t have to make shots. We didn’t have to get stops. All we had to do is play tough,” said Morris… “We let them get offensive rebounds late in the game. Guys just walking to the basket and we’re worrying about our own personal (expletive). It’s about the team. It’s about winning. We didn’t care about that too much tonight. We let them back in the game and got to regroup and get the next one.”

He’s right. Toughness can be rephrased as passion or commitment or a host of other things, but whatever you want to call it there wasn’t enough of it from Washington Tuesday night.

Washington is down 2-0 to Boston, but the Wizards are not out of this. They are heading home, where maybe they get more out of Bradley Beal and the bench, both of which were awful Tuesday. The Wizards also need to try to exploit Thomas on defense more, they only do it for stretches. Washington could win both games at home and even this series.

Washington could win both games at home and even this series. They just need to play more like Morris to do it.