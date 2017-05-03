Reports: Former NBA star Brandon Roy shot in leg while visiting family in Los Angeles

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2017, 2:50 AM EDT

Brandon Roy, the former Portland Trail Blazers’ All-Star guard, was down in the Los Angles area last weekend visiting his grandmother when he was shot in the leg outside her home, according to multiple reports.

He has recovered, and in fact is back up in Washington where he is a high school coach, according to the reports.

King 5 TV in Seattle, where Roy is now a successful high school basketball coach, reported this.

He was shot while at an outdoor gathering in the Los Angeles area.  We were told, Roy was an innocent bystander in what may be a gang related shooting.

Roy was treated in southern California but has already returned to Washington while he recovers.

Sam Amick of the USA Today added this.

Someone opened fire randomly outside his grandmother’s house, and he was shielding some of the kids who were there, the person said.

It’s fortunate that Roy was not more seriously injured, and hopefully his recovery goes well.

 

On night Warriors struggle from three they turn to defense to get Game 1 win over Jazz

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2017, 2:27 AM EDT

Stephen Curry was just 1-of-4 from three, while Andre Iguodala was 0-of-6, and the Warriors as a team shot just 7-of-29, or 24.1 percent, from beyond the arc. The Warriors biggest weapon was misfiring Tuesday night.

So Golden State relied on its defense.

The Warriors held Utah scoreless for more than the first four minutes of the game, and ultimately to an offensive rating of 100.8 points per 100 possessions, more than six points fewer than the Jazz’s regular season number. Utah shot just 31 percent from three. People seemed to forget that Golden State’s defense was 1.6 points per 100 better than Utah this season, but they won’t after Game 1.

That defense led to 29 transition points from the Warriors, which led to a fast start and eventually a comfortable 106-94 Warriors win over the Jazz Tuesday night. The Warriors now lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 on Thursday at Oracle.

It was a dominant performance from the Warriors, and the game posed a lot of questions for the Jazz they are not going to be able to answer. Utah defended the arc well, but Golden State pulled Rudy Gobert out on the perimeter and that left the paint open for backdoor cuts and more easy baskets for the Warriors. It also led to this.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 22 points, while Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson each had 17.

Gobert led the Jazz with 13, while Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood each had a dozen (although Hayward took 14.

It was a classic Warriors game in the sense that they played good defense most of the time, then relied on wild offensive runs to pull away. Utah did a good job trying to take away the three ball (again, the Warriors weren’t great from deep) but Golden State countered with backdoor cuts and other plays to get buckets inside. That plus the transition buckets was enough offense that the Warriors were putting up numbers despite a pace slower than they would have liked.

While the Golden State stars were good, when the team really took control of the game was runs at the start of the second and fourth quarters — when it was the Warriors’ bench in the game. It’s also when the Jazz sat Gobert and Hayward, leaving Utah struggling on both ends.

For Utah, there are things they can tighten up defensively for Game 2 — transition comes to mind — but if they don’t find a way to get some consistent offense this is going to be a short series. And the Warriors defense is not going to make getting buckets easy.

 

Isaiah Thomas reveals 53-point effort over Wizards came on sister Chyna’s birthday (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 3, 2017, 12:01 AM EDT

Isaiah Thomas went off on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. The Boston Celtics guard scored 53 points en route to a Game 2 victory over the Wizards, and the Celtics now lead the series 2-0.

After the game, Thomas got emotional while talking to reporters at the podium. Thomas scored a remarkable 29 points in the fourth quarter and OT, and he revealed his special motivation to do so.

Tuesday was his sister Chyna’s birthday. She passed away in a car accident in Washington in April.

If you can’t quite make it out, Thomas said, “Today’s my sister’s birthday. She would’ve been 23 today, so the least I can do is go about there and play for her.”

I don’t think many of us can fathom what Thomas was feeling today. He certainly did all he could to create a special way to honor Chyna.

Game 3 is on Thursday in Washington.

Isaiah Thomas puts on a show, scores 53 in Celtics’ Game 2 OT win over Wizards

By Dane CarbaughMay 2, 2017, 11:07 PM EDT

The Boston Celtics now lead the Washington Wizards, 2-0. Boston took a series lead on Tuesday night after beating Washington, 129-119, in OT in Game 2.

Isaiah Thomas was absolutely spectacular, scoring 53 points to go along with four assists, four rebounds, three steals, and just two turnovers. Al Horford added 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists.

For the Wizards, it was tough sledding, especially late. John Wall was incredible through three quarters, somehow scoring a quiet 40 points to go with 13 assists, three blocks, three steals, and three rebounds.

The first half started rough, with neither team taking command of the game enough to warrant the lead. An offensive burst halfway through the second quarter wasn’t enough to gloss over the first half ugliness, particularly as players began to take hits.

This has been a rough series already. Markieff Morris turned his ankle so badly in Game 1 that he thought he had broken it. Isaiah Thomas lost a dang tooth. This trend continued in Game 2.

The first half was riddled with bruising play. Morris threw Al Horford to the ground — likely as retaliation for his ankle injury, in which Horford did not allow Morris to land on a jumper — in the first two minutes.

Wall landed awkwardly on his wrist two plays in a row, Avery Bradley left the first half a minute early to deal with his right hip, and Otto Porter Jr. got whacked in the face so hard by Thomas that he had to run to the locker room to stop blood gushing out onto the court.

The second half wasn’t much calmer as Washington jumped out to a lead in the third quarter behind stellar play from Wall.

Boston still couldn’t find their way on top until midway through the fourth quarter. Stellar play and big 3-point shots from Thomas pushed the Celtics over the Wizards as Washington failed to put together anything of substance on offense.

That all boiled down to an intense final few minutes. Thomas was incredible late, at one point giving Morris an ankle-breaking crossover to pull within two points with 30 seconds left. The Celtics PG drew two quick fouls in the final 20 seconds on Marcin Gortat, putting him at the line to tie the game at 114.

Washington got a final possession with 14 seconds left, but a Wall isolation followed by a Bradley Beal airball from 12 feet pushed the game to OT.

In extra time, it was all Thomas for Boston. The Celtics guard took over, scoring 29 points in the fourth quarter and OT. At one point with 1:07 left Thomas hit a jumper from the free-throw line that had him falling over. Thomas was fouled, and converted on an and-1 that would end up being the distance Boston needed to push past the Wizards.

Washington looked absolutely gassed in OT, with both Wall and Beal looking like they were unable to get enough lift to even get a solid jumper up.

Game 3 is in Washington on Thursday.

Charles Barkley says Draymond Green couldn’t guard him, Warriors F responds (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 2, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Could Draymond Green guard Charles Barkley at his peak? Ol’ Chuck doesn’t seem to think so.

During Inside the NBA on TNT on Monday, Barkley laughed at the notion that Green would be able to guard him or any number of Hall of Fame power forwards, including Karl Malone, Kevin McHale, and himself.

Perhaps more importantly, Barkley was alluding to the idea of elite offensive talent edging elite defensive talent. That’s maybe a little more dodgy than Barkley vs. Green specifically.

I actually have no problem with Barkley’s confidence here. Barkley was an absolute monster back in his day, and it’s not crazy to think he’d get the better of Green half the time. If he wants to say it would be more, that’s OK too. There’s no way to tell, so it’s sort of moot.

In any case, Green responded to Barkley’s comments via Twitter:

This is entirely too reasonable on both sides. It’s the playoffs, baby. Step your historical comparison game up, fellas.