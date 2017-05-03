Nene fined $15,000 for pushing Dewayne Dedmon

By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

Nene got ejected from Rockets-Spurs Game 1 for putting his hands on Dewayne Dedmon‘s neck.

That’ll also cost the Houston center another $15,000.

NBA release:

Houston Rockets center Nene has been fined $15,000 for escalating an altercation by pushing San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon above the shoulders, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident, for which Nene was assessed one technical foul and ejected, occurred at the conclusion of the third quarter of the Rockets’ 126-99 win over the Spurs on May 1 at AT&T Center.

The most important thing is Nene avoiding a suspension. He has been helpful to the Rockets off the bench.

The Spurs’ rotation bigs – David Lee, LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol – were so ineffective in Game 1, and Dedmon provided a late spark before getting tossed himself. Dedmon could get more playing time in Game 2, which could mean more jostling with Nene.

Report: Pelicans’ Dante Cunningham declining player option

By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

The Pelicans went 19-16 when Dante Cunningham started and15-32 otherwise this season.

But New Orleans no longer has room to start Cunningham as a small-ball power forward with DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis occupying the big-man spots.

More importantly, Cunningham would be due just $3,106,500 if he exercises his player option for next season.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

A former second-round pick, Cunningham has never earned more than $3 million in his seven-year career. At age 30, this could be his chance to cash in.

Cunningham will hit free agency at a time players like him are a premium – long forwards with the ability to defend every position and make 3-pointers.

He could help plenty of teams, including the Pelicans. They’ll have Cunningham’s Bird Rights, but re-signing Jrue Holiday could put New Orleans near the luxury-tax line. Losing Holiday could mean maximizing cap space to chase a replacement point guard.

Either way, it’s not certain Cunningham will be back. But the odds of him getting a raise look pretty good.

Bulls VP John Paxson says Fred Hoiberg will be back, Rondo too, but less clear on jimmy Butler

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

Cap flexibility. That and bringing back Fred Hoiberg. And Rajon Rondo.

Those were the big themes theme when Bulls Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson and General Manager Gar Forman spoke to the media on Wednesday. The Bulls were 41-41, which is about what should have been expected from a roster that lacked shooting, but that felt like a disappointment in Chicago. This was a team that floundered around without an identity, and Paxson owned up to it, as Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com reported.

Often a lack of identity is blamed on the coach, but Fred Hoiberg will be back.

A lot of that identity issue should fall on Paxson and Forman, who gave Hoiberg a roster that didn’t fit the style he prefers to coach or match up with team star Jimmy Butler.

Also returning, Rajon Rondo (the Bulls have a team option).

But running this roster back, does that make sense? When asked about getting another star player to pair with Butler — and no, Dwyane Wade is not the answer there (he has a player option and $23 million reasons to pick it up) — the Bulls front office talked about cap flexibility.

So does that mean the Bulls will trade Butler? You’d have to read between the lines on that. K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune tried.

There are a lot of questions the Bulls need to answer. Offering Jimmy Butler the same kind of designated player contract extension that Russell Westbrook is going to get something the Bulls want to do, because it would hurt that cap flexibility? If the Celtics land a top two pick (they have the right to swap with Brooklyn this year, the team with the best odds in the lottery) and offered it for Butler, could that be the basis of a deal that got done? (Would the Celtics do that is another question.)

What the Bulls need is a plan. They have talked about cap flexibility and the kind of team they want to build before, then they go out and pay big for Wade and Rondo and short-circuit all of it. GarPax hasn’t stuck to a plan. We’ll see if they have one this summer, what it is, and if they stick to it. But with the Bulls, it always feels like just about anything could happen.

Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol: ’43 regular-season wins is unacceptable’

By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT

The Grizzlies gave San Antonio everything they had in the first round. Mike Conley was incredible, and Marc Gasol shined.

But the second-seeded Spurs advanced in six games.

The problem wasn’t how Memphis played. The problem was that Memphis had to play a team as good as San Antonio.

Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal:

The Grizzlies were worse last year (42-40), but they also had an absurd amount of injuries. Either way, the last two seasons produced the two worst records of the Grit-and-Grind era.

And there’s no clear solution.

Memphis looks old. Zach Randolph (35), Tony Allen (35) and Gasol (32) are past their primes. Chandler Parsons, the team’s big free agent acquisition, can’t stay healthy.

I’m not sure the Grizzlies could push for a significantly better record next year. Even if they could, I’m not sure it’d be worth the wear and tear on these aging veterans come playoffs.

Gasol is a proud player, and he’s trying to set a high standard. But Memphis’ fate might be a pesky No. 7 seed against a formidable foe. That at least beats one alternative, and considering their collective age, the Grizzlies might not be that far from falling out of the postseason entirely.

Report: Raptors considering pulling DeMarre Carroll, Jonas Valanciunas from starting lineup against Cavaliers

By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT

In the Cavaliers’ Game 1 win over the Raptors, Toronto got outscored by eight points in the 12 minutes both teams’ starting lineups were on the floor. The Raptors’ starters ranged from -13 (Kyle Lowry) to -32 (DeMar DeRozan). Cleveland built a 25-point lead before letting up in garbage time.

The outcome screams for Toronto adjustments.

But starting Norman Powell and Jakob Poeltl over DeMarre Carroll and Jonas Valanciunas?

Michael Grange of Sportsnet:

According to sources, Raptors head coach Dwane Casey — desperate to find a way to score enough to keep up with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are averaging 113.4-points points a game through five playoff starts — is giving strong consideration to sitting both Carroll and Valanciunas for Game 2.

In their place would go Powell and rookie Jakob Poeltl. Powell’s role would be to reprise the added ball-handling and shooting that the second-year guard provided the Raptors when he started Games 4-6 against the Milwaukee Bucks while the Austrian rookie would be expected to give Toronto some additional quickness to help on the Cavs pick-and-roll attacks while still maintaining some size to battle the offensive rebounding pressure Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love bring.

“The league is changing,” said Casey at the Raptors practice Tuesday. “The league is changing. You have to change or you get stuck in the mud. It’s more of a scoring league now. You saw what San Antonio had done to them last night [in a 27-point loss to the Houston Rockets the Spurs gave up 22 threes on 50 attempts].

“We have to score points,” said Casey, whose club is averaging just 95.4 points a game in the post-season, worst among active teams and 11.4 points off their regular season average. “We have to manufacture points and not get our dobber down if the other team scores. If they score, boom, hey, next play. Not to say defence isn’t important, because it is. But we can’t get caught up in ‘we gotta stop them.’”

This is a stunning statement by Casey, who has preached defense at every opportunity. It’s fascinating to watch his philosophy change in real time.

Starting Poeltl would be a wild machination. Dahntay Jones harassed Poeltl in Game 1. What would LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson do to the rookie?

I get starting Powell over Carroll. After falling behind 2-1 to the Bucks in the first round, Toronto inserted Powell into the starting lineup (for Valanciunas) then won three straight. With Powell again coming off the bench, the Raptors lost Game 1 to the Cavaliers. Powell brings 3-and-D skills with playmaking that would be particularly helpful against a Cavs defense vulnerable to breakdowns once it gets moving.

But Poeltl? He’s more mobile than Valanciunas, but the 7-foot Poeltl is hardly fleet of foot. The rookie has been in and out of the rotation all year.

Why not start P.J. Tucker over Valanciunas instead, sliding Serge Ibaka to center? The Cavaliers’ floor spacing begs opponents to go small, but then Thompson and Love feast on the offensive glass. Ibaka and Tucker bring small-ball spacing, but they’re tough enough to still compete on the boards. It’s not as if Poeltl has been a strong defensive rebounder, anyway.

The problem with that strategy is guarding backup Cleveland center Channing Frye, a 3-point shooter. If there’s a place for Valanciunas in this series, it’s starting. He can’t handle Frye. Maybe Poeltl can? If Ibaka is playing center with the starters, he can’t also play the position with the backups. He needs rest at some point.

Overall, Casey sounds desperate. But he should be. Have you seen the Cavs?