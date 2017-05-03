LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second on all-time playoff scoring list

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played in 237 NBA playoff games across 19 seasons, becoming a six-time NBA Champion and a two-time Finals MVP (a decade apart, which is even more impressive). He is the greatest scoring big man the NBA has ever seen, and he was second in playoff points scored all-time with 5,762.
PLAYA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers and coach Doc Rivers are settling in for what could be a wild offseason.
After another disappointing playoff exit – this time a first-round loss to Utah in seven games – the Clippers have a lot of work to do.
Will the Clippers could blow up the core of the team and rebuild? Will the “Big Three” of Chris Paul, Griffin and DeAndre Jordan be broken up, with Griffin and Paul set to become free agents.
“I don’t know. I think they deserve a chance to win. They have built this legacy. I do believe that,” Rivers said Wednesday. “Whether that’s what we decide to do that or not. There’s a big part of me that believes (in them). These guys are responsible for the birth of our franchise in a lot of ways. They consider themselves Clippers. … I would love them to shepherd that through. Whether that happens or not, it’s too early to make all those decisions or they’ll make them for us. But I do have a strong believe in that.”
The Clippers have yet to make the Western Conference Finals.
J.J. Redick also is a free agent, and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute has an option.
The inability to beat the Jazz provided evidence for Rivers heading into free agency.
“We need length,” Rivers said. “We need more length and two-way players. Again, that’s easy to say. Little harder to do with the way our contracts are. We may continue to do what we’ve done or we may decide to change our contracts and have more flexibility.”
There is much work to be done, and it could be an offseason of much change.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Rivers said. “I’m a driven human being. I can tell you I do this for one reason and that is to be the winner. I decided a while ago I no longer want to be in the party I want to be the party. Like I tell my players, when you set yourself up that way, you’re going to have a ton of disappointment. I told them that four years ago. Unfortunately, so far I’ve been right. It’s the only way to go, as far as I’m concerned.”
Griffin suffered a toe injury in Game 3 of the playoffs, and had surgery this week.
“He’s doing well … The surgery went better than we thought,” Rivers said.
Griffin is a free agent with an early termination option. Asked if he thinks he’ll opt out, Rivers said: “I guess. I don’t know. I have no assumption.”
Rivers is president and coach of the Clippers and there is speculation over whether he’ll keep his duties in the front office. There’s no uncertainty on his part over whether his dual roles work based on the help he gets with front office staff.
“It is hard, that’s why I hired Lawrence (Frank)” Rivers said. “People don’t realize Pop (Gregg Popovich) has been the president a long time. Clearly, it can be done but you’ve got to have great help. (General manager) R.C. Buford and that entire staff does. Pop really coaches the team. He’s involved. That’s the same system we’re at. I hear that it’s hard to do both. I’m doing the same thing. We’ve hired a million people. Half of them, I’m still learning their names. Lawrence is running the team in that way, but I’m still the president. I really believe more now that it’s a good way of doing it.”
Game 2 deja vu: Cavaliers race out to big lead early, get 39 from LeBron, rout Raptors
The Cavaliers raced out to 19-9 start and were an offensive force early — they hit their first eight shots from three and shot 71 percent as a team in the first quarter, which earned them an offensive rating of 148 (points per 100 possessions). Toronto was missing shots and those were becoming transition buckets for the Cavaliers going the other way.
Cleveland also played focused defense, like trapping DeMar DeRozan hard and forcing him into a 2-of-11 shooting night with five points for the game. Meanwhile, LeBron James was getting whatever he wanted on his way to 39 points on 10-of-14 shooting, attacking the rim and getting to the line 21 times. All of this led to Cleveland being up 62-48 at halftime, which was identical to the halftime score of Game 1.
The rest of the game felt like Game 1, too, as the Cavaliers cruised to a 125-103 win where most of the fourth quarter was garbage time.
Cleveland now leads the series 2-0 as it heads to Toronto for Game 3 on Friday night.
“We’re not a complacent team,” LeBron said postgame, which might run counter to some of the malaise we saw from the team during the regular season, but this is the playoffs and the Cavs have looked sharper this series. “We know that their home court can be very dangerous, we found that out last year, we had a 2-0 lead and dropped two in a row on their floor, so we’ve got to learn from that experience and get better going into this year.”
After watching the first two games, it’s hard to see how Toronto makes a serious comeback without a lot of help from Cleveland. Yes, this is what happened a year ago — two blowout wins by the Cavaliers at home, then Toronto won on their home court — but that series never really felt in doubt either. Toronto has to defend better and that’s in the paint, at the arc, and in their rotations. Everything has to be crisper and at a new level to win a game at home.
“We should be embarrassed, we should be angry, we should be pissed off, mad,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said postgame.
The Cavs offense has been spectacular — Cleveland had 18 threes in the game, but a lot of those were fairly well contested — and their defense is improved this round.
The Cavaliers are taking what the defense gives them, and that was getting inside and getting fouled in Game 2 (LeBron had more free throw attempts, 21, than the entire Raptors team, 19, which speaks far more to aggressiveness than officiating).
For the Raptors, DeRozan has to get going at home Friday. He is 9-of-27 shooting through two games, and he is too crucial to their offense not to have him making a bigger impact.
“No, we can’t. To be honest with you, we can’t (win if DeRozan doesn’t get his usual number of points),” Casey said. “They’re into him, bodying him, and he’s got to vault up and make his shots, I’ve got to do a better job of getting him open looks.”
Casey tried to shake things up starting Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell again, going smaller, but it didn’t have a huge impact. Toronto did get a boost from Jonas Valanciunas is punishing the Cavs second unit inside — at one point he had 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting, and he finished the game with 23 points. However, his inability to guard on the perimeter allowed to the Cavaliers get some buckets as well, there was a tradeoff.
There just aren’t a lot of good answers for the Raptors if LeBron is on his game and the Cavaliers care about defense. That’s what happened through two games in Cleveland, we’ll see if the dynamic changes in Toronto.
LeBron James spins the ball in front of Serge Ibaka, then hits three over him (VIDEO)
Cleveland was lighting Toronto up from three in the first half, hitting their first eight in a row from beyond the arc and going 10-of-15 overall from deep.
That included LeBron James going 2-of-3 from three. The video above has both his makes, but the first is the best, with LeBron getting the ball on the right wing and having Serge Ibaka on him. LeBron stands there casually, spins the ball in his hands a few time as he surveys the situation, then decides he should rise up and shoot over Ibaka.
The Cavaliers led 62-48 at the half, which was identical to the halftime score of Game 1.
Draymond Green said he’s been called the N-word by NBA fans “a few places”
In the wake of the Adam Jones incident in Boston’s Fenway Park, there has been a lot of discussion about racial taunts of players at sporting events, and what teams can and should do to fans acting like racist pigs.
“I’ve gotten the N-word, all of that. I’d rather not get into [where]. A few places, especially being that it is me. Athletes are just not protected in that regard. Maybe something like [the Adam Jones incident] will help,” Green told The Undefeated on Tuesday night before the Warriors’ 106-94 win over the Utah Jazz in the opener of their life second-round playoff series…
“Cheer for your team. Do what you want. But if I’m playing in the game and you’re cheering for your team, it doesn’t give you the right to say whatever you want to say to me,” Green said. “This is my job, and I can’t go to your job and say whatever I want to you. If I went to someone else’s job and said whatever I wanted to say, I’d get arrested for harassment. It’s a fine line. I don’t think any league does a great job of making sure that athletes are protected.
“The fans are great, but at times I think the leagues empower hecklers to say whatever they want to us. We are in a position where if you naturally react, you’re screwed, you’re losing money. But there are great fans out there, and all fans shouldn’t be put in that category.”
A couple of thoughts here. First, while there is a little of “you paid for the ticket you can say what you want,” there also is the common sense line here: If a fan goes to a game and yells “Draymond, you suck” it is very different from using the N-word or, to use an easy example, yelling something rude at Isaiah Thomas about his sister. For those latter things, a fan should be ejected.
Teams and arenas need to police this better.
Second, as a practical matter, it’s hard to stop someone who wants to come to the game and be an a——. Even if teams caught the most egregious of hecklers, threw them out of the building, and said they were banned for life, keeping them out of the building in the future is difficult. Your name isn’t on your ticket (one could use a fake name anyway), and the NBA isn’t going to use fingerprint ID/facial recognition software at games to weed out hecklers. It would take the fans of a team coming together to identify hecklers crossing the line and calling them out.
Basically, we just need people to be better and more respectful of one another. Lately, that has seemed in short supply in this country.