Isaiah Thomas outduels John Wall in historic playoff scoring battle

Isaiah Thomas put himself in rarified air.
John Wall helped lift him into another elite class.
Thomas (53 points) and Wall (40 points) became just the 16th opponents each to score 40 in a playoff game, accomplishing in the feat in the Celtics’ Game 2 win over the Wizards last night.
The last pair to do it was Dirk Nowitzki (48 points) and Kevin Durant (40 points) in 2011, when the Mavericks beat the Thunder. By harmonic mean, Allen Iverson (48 points) and Shaquille O’Neal (44 points) had the only higher combination on the list, going head-to-head in the 2001 NBA Finals.
Here’s every playoff game where a player on each team scored 40 points:
|Date
|Winner
|Loser
|5/2/2017
|Isaiah Thomas (BOS): 53
|John Wall (WAS): 40
|5/17/2011
|Dirk Nowitzki (DAL): 48
|Kevin Durant (OKC): 40
|5/11/2009
|Dirk Nowitzki (DAL): 44
|Carmelo Anthony (DEN): 41
|5/18/2008
|Paul Pierce (BOS): 41
|LeBron James (CLE): 45
|5/3/2006
|LeBron James (CLE): 45
|Gilbert Arenas (WAS): 44
|6/6/2001
|Allen Iverson (PHI): 48
|Shaquille O’Neal (LAL): 44
|6/1/2001
|Ray Allen (MIL): 41
|Allen Iverson (PHI): 46
|4/24/2001
|Allen Iverson (PHI): 45
|Reggie Miller (IND): 41
|6/11/1993
|Michael Jordan (CHI): 42
|Charles Barkley (PHX): 42
|4/23/1992
|Brad Daugherty (CLE): 40
|Drazen Petrovic (NJN): 40
|5/8/1991
|Chris Mullin (GOS): 41
|Magic Johnson (LAL): 44
|4/22/1984
|Bernard King (NYK): 46
|Kelly Tripucka (DET): 40
|4/12/1972
|Jim McMillian (LAL): 42
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (MIL): 40
|3/31/1972
|Lou Hudson (ATL): 41
|John Havlicek (BOS): 43
|4/25/1969
|Jerry West (LAL): 41
|John Havlicek (BOS): 43
|4/10/1963
|Sam Jones (BOS): 47
|Oscar Robertson (CIN): 43
John Wall had 40 points, 13 assists, three steals and three blocks – a stat line not achieved since at least the NBA adopted a 16-team playoff in 1984 (as far back as Basketball-Reference records go).
And it barely registers today.
That’s because Isaiah Thomas scored 53 points and led the Celtics to a Game 2 victory over the Wizards. That’s the highest-scoring playoff game ever by a point guard.
Thomas’ box score will put him in the record books, also for having the highest-scoring playoff game since Allen Iverson dropped 55 on the New Orleans Hornets in 2003. (That was so long ago, New Orleans was in the East.) But the circumstances for Thomas – the game coming on his late sister’s birthday, his clutch play – make the performance unforgettable.
Here’s every 50-point playoff game in NBA history:
Isaiah Thomas is rightfully grabbing most of the headlines from the Celtics Game 2 win over the Wizards last night.
But Marcus Smart had a heck of a play, using a behind-the-back dribble to get past Bradley Beal and then finishing craftily at the rim.
Isaiah Thomas scored a more-than-respectable 24 points through the first three quarters against the Wizards last night.
But his Celtics trailed by five entering the fourth quarter.
So, as has become custom, Thomas did more.
The 5-foot-9 point guard scored 29 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, leading the Celtics to a personally meaningful 129-119 Game 2 win.
Cody Zeller went down injured last season and when he did the Hornets’ offense fell apart, so at the deadline Charlotte went for a band-aid and traded for Miles Plumlee. Except Plumlee didn’t provide the hoped for help at 2.4 points per game — and was injured himself for a stretch, so he only played in 13 games — all at a significant long-term cost ($37.5 million over the next three years).
Now comes word Plumlee needed his knee scoped this offseason. The Hornets made this announcement Tuesday night.
The Charlotte Hornets announced today that center Miles Plumlee underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement on his right knee. Typical recovery time for Plumlee’s procedure is approximately six to eight weeks.
This means he will be back in time for training camp.
The Hornets would like to add some depth this summer, but they are largely locked into this roster the next couple of seasons (they do have the No. 11 pick). While they will look for trades (and Plumlee may be available), the fact is the Hornets have no cap space. Their improvement is going to have to come from the inside, not help from the outside.