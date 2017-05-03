Isaiah Thomas outduels John Wall in historic playoff scoring battle

Cody Zeller went down injured last season and when he did the Hornets’ offense fell apart, so at the deadline Charlotte went for a band-aid and traded for Miles Plumlee. Except Plumlee didn’t provide the hoped for help at 2.4 points per game — and was injured himself for a stretch, so he only played in 13 games — all at a significant long-term cost ($37.5 million over the next three years).

Now comes word Plumlee needed his knee scoped this offseason. The Hornets made this announcement Tuesday night.

The Charlotte Hornets announced today that center Miles Plumlee underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement on his right knee. Typical recovery time for Plumlee’s procedure is approximately six to eight weeks.

This means he will be back in time for training camp.

The Hornets would like to add some depth this summer, but they are largely locked into this roster the next couple of seasons (they do have the No. 11 pick). While they will look for trades (and Plumlee may be available), the fact is the Hornets have no cap space. Their improvement is going to have to come from the inside, not help from the outside.