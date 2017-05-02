Watch James Harden assist Clint Capela dunk with between-the-legs pass (video)

James Harden and Clint Capela carved up the Spurs in the Rockets’ Game 1 victory last night.
No play was prettier than this assist.
Norman Powell stuck his arm between Kevin Love‘s legs and, well, took his shot.
The Raptors guard was probably trying to draw a foul. Any other intent, I have no idea.
To be fair to the referees, this wasn’t a shooting foul. Love fouled Powell with his body before the “shot,” and Toronto was in the in the bonus.
In an 11-second span early in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ Game 1 win over the Wizards, Marcus Smart committed two turnovers and two fouls.
So, he went to the bench.
But it wasn’t Brad Stevens’ call.
Smart, via A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England:
“I decided to take myself out; things were going wrong,” Smart said after Monday’s practice. “I was making a couple of mistakes and everybody else was playing good. So, I decided to take myself out, let those guys keep going and calm myself down.”
“I know I can’t make those mistakes,” Smart said. “Just wanted to take myself out, get myself together and cheer my team on. Those dudes were rolling and keeping it going. I didn’t want to mess up the groove. Just wanted to re-gather myself and get ready when Brad calls me back in.”
Smart said it wasn’t the first time he took himself out of a game.
“I know myself,” Smart said. “It’s better to just come out, get you a quick breather, gather yourself than to keep in there and keep getting frustrated and make the same mistakes.”
“Some people probably think it was a little selfish of me, to think I was mad at myself but it really wasn’t,” Smart said. “I just felt like at that moment, we were up and my plays with the two turnovers, back-to-back and fouling the three-point shooter, something we all know you’re not supposed to do and he gets the and-one and they get a rhythm.
Smart added, “I just felt that at that time and for the team, I wasn’t doing anything to help.”
This was like a heat check, but applied oppositely. Smart believe that because bad things happened, bad things would continue to happen. Just as a player making a few shots doesn’t mean he’ll continue to make shots, it often doesn’t work that way.
Smart sat for 40 seconds and then returned for an ineffective few minutes. Jaylen Brown replaced him and helped Boston to the win.
On one hand, I applaud Smart for realizing he needed to calm himself. At that moment, leaving the game was probably best for him and his team.
But the fact that it was necessary is a problem. Smart too often loses his composure during games.
Smart played well overall in Game 1, and the Celtics could lean heavily on him throughout the series. At some point, they’ll need him to help them on the court even after he has made a couple errors in succession.
Stephen Curry said he plans to play in the 2019 World Cup.
He’ll need help ensuring Team USA qualifies.
FIBA, in its infinite wisdom, will hold qualifying games in the following windows:
Obviously, most of those dates occur during the NBA season. The NBA will not release its players to represent their national teams at those times, according to Marc Stein of ESPN.
Players selected to represent the USA in the World Cup Qualifying games are expected to primarily be from the NBA Development League
Stein:
Another possibility, according to USA Basketball sources, is recruiting Americans who are playing abroad in selected leagues that will consent to releasing players for qualifying windows.
While new USA Basketball head coach Gregg Popovich is engaged with his San Antonio Spurs responsibilities, sources said one option USAB has considered is employing multiple head coaches during the various qualifying periods for the fresh rosters that will be selected for each of the six two-game qualifying sets to come.
But the more likely scenario for now, sources said, is the hiring of one coach not currently in charge of an NBA team to handle the 12 qualifying games before Popovich is scheduled to debut as Team USA head coach at the 2019 World Cup
The Americans have dominated key events lately, winning gold medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics and 2010 and 2014 World Cups. But the U.S. relies heavily on its NBA stars. This format change disproportionally affects Team USA.
But every major national team will lose talent. Why did FIBA move qualifying from the summer or early fall? It just hurts its own product.
Thomas Bryant looked like a first-round pick when he returned to Indiana last year for his sophomore season.
Now he looks like a second-rounder – but he’s staying in the draft.
Indiana’s Thomas Bryant will sign with an agent, rather than return to school, a source told Scout.
Bryant, a 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, is just a little too plodding. He possesses neither ideal quickness nor hops.
He compensates by playing hard, and that goes a long way with his size. Bryant has also developed his outside shooting, though not enough to be a real weapon.
Asked to create more for himself in the paint, Bryant faltered. He missed Yogi Ferrell setting him up inside this year.
Maybe Bryant will get by on effort. Maybe he continues to improve his shooting to the point it adds major value. Maybe he’ll fare better playing with NBA point guards.
There’s reason to draft Bryant.
But after a season that showed only limited progress, it became harder to overlook his glaring athletic flaws.