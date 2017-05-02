Report: Lonzo Ball’s father seeking signature shoe deal, shoe would have $200 price tag

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

The list of active NBA players with a signature shoe from a top brand is short and elite: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Derrick Rose (his old deal with Adidas).Also, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul have shoes in their name under the Jordan brand.

(There are other deals with Chinese and overseas companies, too: Rajon Rondo and Klay Thompson through ANTA; Dwyane Wade through Li-Ning; Tony Parker, Dwight Howard, and Matthew Dellavedova through PEAK.)

Notice any rookies or young players on that list? Nope. The days of top picks — even can’t miss top picks — getting massive shoe deals are gone. Rookies sign smaller deals — three-or-four years, around $1 million a year, for the top picks — then need to establish themselves not just as players but as crossover brands that break out of basketball before signature shoe deals start coming down.

Don’t tell LaVar Ball that.

The father of likely top three pick Lonzo Ball is trying to use that hype to promote his Big Baller Brand — and at the heart of the plan is a shoe deal. Except he went to the major shoe manufacturers — Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour — offering a co-branding strategy with Big Baller, and all three took a pass. Nick DePaula of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports wrote about the Ball shoe plan.

So far, Big Baller Brand has primarily sold screen-printed T-shirts, sweatshirts and embroidered hats on its web store, with prices ranging from $50-$100 per piece. The brand is targeting the $200 tier for its debut Big Baller Brand basketball sneaker, an industry source told The Vertical, which would presumably be Lonzo’s signature shoe for his rookie season. LaVar and associate Alan Foster reportedly have been developing the shoe over the past year.

Should Lonzo not reach an endorsement deal with any footwear brand and instead wear the family’s inaugural Big Baller Brand sneaker, it would be a first for a potential top-five selection. There’s no denying that LaVar’s push for a co-branded partnership with potential major brands has stifled what would otherwise be a highly competitive market for Lonzo, an industry source told The Vertical.

Forget that he hasn’t earned a shoe deal, but a $200 price point? That’s the very top of the market, more than the LeBron XIV (at full price on the Nike site), and LeBron has an established track record of being able to sell shoes. LeBron’s most expensive shoe is $220, and the latest KD’s go for $195. But again, those are established international stars who can sell shoes both domestically and overseas (especially China).

It’s not that shoe companies don’t want Lonzo Ball on their team, just not on his father’s terms. How good a point guard Ball will be as a pro is up for debate, some scouts and teams are high on him as a future All-Star level player, but another told me recently he sees a future average starting NBA point guard. Not bad, but not signature shoe deal good.

DePaula’s story notes that the two younger Ball brothers — LiAngelo and LaMelo — play for teams sponsored by Adidas (LiAngelo will attend UCLA next year, another Adidas school, but he is said not to be as good as his older brother). Maybe that cracks the door open with that company.

What frustrated people about LaVar is he seems to put making money and marketing ahead of success on the court. That’s not necessarily true, and to his credit Lonzo seems able to tune out his father’s “marketing” maneuvers, but there’s a sense of unearned entitlement that LaVar is unfairly placing on Lonzo. One plenty of NBA players will be ready to wipe out of Lonzo the first chance they get on the court.

Wizards focus on stopping Celtics’ 3-pointers in Game 2

Associated PressMay 2, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT

BOSTON (AP) — Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks stated the obvious at his team’s practice on Monday.

“Their 3-point shooting is a problem,” Brooks said of the Boston Celtics, who tied a franchise record with 19 treys in Sunday’s 123-111 victory over the Wizards in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven is at TD Garden Tuesday night.

Back on May 3, 2002, the Celtics made 19 3-pointers in a 120-87 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers that clinched a best-of-five playoff series. On Sunday, Boston was 19 of 39 on its 3-pointers, including 10 of 19 in the second half and 4 of 6 in the fourth quarter.

“We have to do a better job of knowing which ones of those guys are shooters and make them put the ball on the floor,” Wizards guard John Wall, who had 20 points and dished out 16 assists in the loss, told reporters at practice.

“We can live with contested twos, we can live with contested shots at the rim, but to make spot-up threes … that’s what this team does. We know they’re going to shoot a lot and they (hit) more than what they shot in the regular season.”

Added fellow guard Bradley Beal: “We gave up 19 threes, on the road. … It’s just a matter of us defending, man.”

The Celtics became the first team this playoff season and the eighth ever to hit at least 15 treys in back-to-back games — nothing unusual for a team that lives and dies with the 3-pointer. They went 16 of 39 in their elimination win at Chicago on Friday night.

Isaiah Thomas went 5 of 11 from 3-point range in a 33-point, nine assist effort in Game 1 — all coming after he arrived back in town in the wee hours of the Sunday morning after attending his sister’s funeral. It was his third 30-point game out of seven in this season’s playoffs.

Thomas lost a tooth thanks to an inadvertent elbow from Washington forward Otto Porter, picked it up and went on to lead his team to the important win. On Monday, he was at the dentist having work done as his team practiced.

“He’s finishing up the dental work that he’s had,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said after practice. “It’s pretty significant as you can imagine. So he’s still in a dentist’s chair and will hopefully be able to come over later in the afternoon, kind of go through what we did (at practice), and go from there. But he did not practice.”

On Sunday, Thomas said he was going for a steal when he took the elbow that knocked the tooth out.

“I’ve taken a thousand hits like that and my tooth never came out,” Thomas said. “I always said pain is temporary. We’ll worry about it when the time comes.”

While Stevens knows he will have Thomas for Game 2, Brooks still can’t be sure forward Markieff Morris, who sprained his left ankle coming down on Celtics center Al Horford‘s foot after Horford fouled him, will be available.

“I’m playing tomorrow. It’s final,” said Morris, who didn’t practice Monday, sitting on the bench getting treatments. He said Horford apologized, telling him “My fault” after Morris went down after playing just 8:09.

Brooks said he will not have backup center Ian Mahinmi (calf) back until at least Friday’s Game 3 and indicated fellow big man Jason Smith, who played only nine minutes in Game 1 and has also been dealing with a calf problem, would get more minutes in Game 2.

“We just gotta do a better job of making things difficult for these guys. They can make shots. They’ve got guys that can score the ball,” Wall said. “Al Horford had a heck of a game. He’s basically their point guard when we trapped Isaiah — he gave the ball to Al and he did a great job finding teammates, making plays down the stretch.

“Even when we made runs, those guys made a barrage of threes.”

Horford, who didn’t have a point or a rebound and handed out one assist in the first quarter, just missed a triple-double. He finished with 21 points, a playoff career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds in the victory.

“He’s one of the best all-around bigs in the game,” said Brooks. “Top two or three passing big (man) in the league … and he shoots threes.”

Former Hawks Mike Scott cleared of drug charges by Georgia judge, return to NBA possible

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT

It looks like Mike Scott will get another chance to prove he belongs in the NBA.

Back in July 2015, Scott was arrested on felony drug possession charges along with his brother, Antonn. They were pulled over for a traffic stop (after allegedly trying to elude police), and were found to have marijuana and MDMA (Molly).

However, a Georgia judge granted the request of Scott’s attorney to not use the evidence found in the traffic stop because the pair were pulled over based on racial profiling, according to a report. Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports has the details.

Banks County (Ga.) Superior Judge Currie Mingledorff II granted Scott’s motion to suppress evidence against the forward and his brother, Antonn Scott, largely based upon testimony and evidence that suggests a pattern of racial profiling by law enforcement in the county.

“In my 35 years of practicing law, this could be the worst case of racial profiling I have ever seen,” Steve Weiner, counsel for Mike Scott, told The Vertical. “Hopefully this will lead to Banks County, Georgia, re-evaluating their policies.”…

In an eight-page summation, the judge’s conclusions included that “sufficient articulable suspicion did not exist to uphold the stop of the Scott vehicle,” nor was there “probable” cause to arrest the brothers. The judge’s conclusions in the ruling also found that “the search of the vehicle was not proper,” and the sheriff’s department’s methodology “does trigger the exclusionary rule under the Equal Protection Clause.”

In essence, the judge is saying they got pulled over for “driving while black” and the car shouldn’t have been searched, therefore the fruits of that tree — the drugs — are not admissible. Which pretty much ends the prosecutor’s case.

Scott, a 28-year-old 6’8″ forward, played four seasons for the Hawks before this one. After some good seasons, and with the charges hanging over him, Scott struggled through 18 games this season, then was traded at the deadline to the Suns, who waived him in a cost-cutting move. He’s a good catch-and-shoot forward who has worked to become a decent NBA defender. As a backup he has a role in the league when he plays within himself.

Now that he has been cleared, teams will likely have some interest in him as a free agent come July.

Markieff Morris says he’ll ask whether Al Horford intentionally undercut him

By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Markieff Morris injured his ankle when Al Horford slid under him while contesting his jumper.

Was that a dirty play?

Morris, who’s questionable for Wizards-Celtics Game 2 tonight, plans to interrogate Horford.

Morris, via J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic:

“Not sure it its intentional or not,” Morris said in the locker room afterwards. Probably not.”

“I’m not sure,” Morris said of the second-quarter incident Sunday vs. the Boston Celtics. “I’m going to ask him, though. I looked at it a couple times. It’s not really that pretty, so I couldn’t really watch it too much.”

Horford, via A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England:

“I understand that he’s frustrated,” Horford said. “One of my strengths is on defense and challenging shots. It was a tough break. I really feel bad for him. You don’t want anybody to get hurt. He’s a great player. I hope that he’s able to play tomorrow.”

The Wizards and Celtics have a history of combativeness. Morris looked for trouble throughout a first-round series with the Hawks.

It probably wouldn’t take much to escalate this situation, no matter Horford’s explanation.

Three things to watch: Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

George Frey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

1. Will the Warriors continue pursuit of fo’, fo’, fo’, fo’ postseason?

Golden State added Kevin Durant to a 73-win team.

A mere championship won’t satisfy all the outsized expectations created by that combination.

There’s a decent amount of chatter about Golden State going 16-0 in these playoffs. Sweeping the Trail Blazers kept the dream alive, but the Jazz are a much bigger test.

Sweeping Utah – a team that could beat the Warriors if it catches enough breaks – will require much more focus, and there are already signs of slippage. Will the Warriors lock down, or are they just too talented anyway?

2. Who controls the pace?

The Warriors are one of the league’s fastest-paced teams. The Jazz are the slowest.

Just how extreme is the split?

Golden State had 37 faster-paced games than Utah’s fastest. Utah had 33 slower-paced games than Golden State’s second slowest.

The Warriors can play slow, and the Jazz can play fast. But neither team wants to give in here.

It’s probably more important for the underdog Jazz to win this battle. Otherwise, they run out of areas to seek an edge.

To dictate the tempo, Utah will need to keep Rudy Gobert on the court. Golden State has excelled at running traditional centers off the floor, but Gobert has moved his feet well enough to compete in the pick-and-roll and allow his paint protection to shine. Will that hold up if the Warriors relentlessly pull Gobert into pick-and-rolls? Is Gobert healthy enough to withstand the coming onslaught?

3. Will the Warriors miss Steve Kerr?

Durant returned against Portland, and Golden State’s other player injuriesShaun Livingston and Matt Barnes – are relatively minor

Kerr is the great unknown – not just for his unclear medical prognosis, but because a great team losing its head coach in the playoffs is uncharted waters.

The Warriors cruised last season with Luke Walton, but the regular season is a different animal. Kerr can help game-plan behind the scenes to aid Mike Brown, as the head coach did for Walton.

But there will come a time in the playoffs where Golden State – with high-profile Draymond Green, Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson – faces adversity within a game. Kerr has managed those personalities so well in those heated moments. Will Brown? Or will Kerr return in time to do it himself?

I’m not sure whether the test will come against Utah, but it could.