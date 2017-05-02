League: ‘Leaked’ All-NBA teams are fake

By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT

There’s an image going around that’s purported to be “leaked” All-NBA teams.

Somehow, many people have believed it’s real or at least plausible.

There’s a thirst for awards, usually announced by now but delayed for a televised award show in late June. Though All-NBA will be released sooner, that particular honor has drawn considerable interest due to it’s impact on players like Paul George and Gordon Hayward.

But don’t fall for this image:

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

It’s possible the league would deny the accuracy of a real leak to protect its scheduled announcement.

But there are more than 35 All-NBA voters, and scoring is 5-3-1, not 3-2-1. This was clearly not a real leak.

 

Report: Indiana’s Thomas Bryant staying in draft

By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2017, 10:47 AM EDT

Thomas Bryant looked like a first-round pick when he returned to Indiana last year for his sophomore season.

Now he looks like a second-rounder – but he’s staying in the draft.

Evan Daniels of Scout:

Indiana’s Thomas Bryant will sign with an agent, rather than return to school, a source told Scout.

Bryant, a 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, is just a little too plodding. He possesses neither ideal quickness nor hops.

He compensates by playing hard, and that goes a long way with his size. Bryant has also developed his outside shooting, though not enough to be a real weapon.

Asked to create more for himself in the paint, Bryant faltered. He missed Yogi Ferrell setting him up inside this year.

Maybe Bryant will get by on effort. Maybe he continues to improve his shooting to the point it adds major value. Maybe he’ll fare better playing with NBA point guards.

There’s reason to draft Bryant.

But after a season that showed only limited progress, it became harder to overlook his glaring athletic flaws.

Cavaliers’ Dahntay Jones (base salary: $5,767) in line for $6,000 in fines after ejection (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2017, 9:26 AM EDT

The Raptors (hypocritically) don’t like when they’re losing big and the opponent dunks late.

They also apparently believe it’s OK to run a full-court press in the waning moments of a decided game.

So, Dahntay Jones dunked in the final seconds of the Cavaliers’ Game 1 win over Toronto – and then jabbered his way into two technical fouls and an ejection.

That’ll draw $6,000 in fines for a player with a $5,767 base salary. Each technical is $2,000, and the ejection is another $2,000.

Jones, who signed on the last day of the regular season, actually earned $9,127 in salary, but $3,360 was paid by the league because he has more than two years of experience and isn’t considered part of his base salary. He also received $18,255 when Cleveland waived him before the season. But this is still a far cry from the $80.17 he lost last year when suspended for hitting then-Raptors center Bismack Biyombo in the nuts.

At least, once again, LeBron James has offered to pay the fine.

LeBron, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

“I actually told him… first of all, I said I was going to pay the fine before I even knew what it was,” James said Monday night. “It didn’t matter. And I told him tonight, I said, Listen Dahntay, now enough is enough. Stop getting kicked out against Toronto all the time. I’m gonna stop paying your damn fines.’ But yeah, he don’t have to worry about it. He’s good.”

Thunder GM Sam Presti sees a bright future with young talent

Associated PressMay 2, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder general manager Sam Presti finds wannabe executives amusing.

One of the most common questions he gets involves how the Thunder plan to address depth at point guard behind Russell Westbrook. The Thunder struggled at times, especially in the playoffs, when their MVP candidate went to the bench.

“A lot of people have mentioned that to me, in the grocery store and other places,” he said Monday, drawing laughter from the media. “That’s the great thing about working in Oklahoma City.”

Presti said the backup point guard position will be looked at in the offseason, but he also warned against making too much of specific issues following the 4-1 loss to Houston in the first round of the playoffs.

“I don’t want to place so much weight on five games in the post-season that were decided by the free-throw line and the rebounding margin,” he said. “We found a way to get ourselves to 47 wins throughout the regular season.”

Presti said he is proud of how the Thunder performed this season after losing Kevin Durant to free agency. He noted that many teams fall much further after losing a player of Durant’s caliber. Westbrook set the NBA record for triple-doubles in a season, averaged a triple-double and kept fans energized throughout the season.

Still, the Thunder didn’t reach their usual level. A first-round exit was tough to take for a franchise that reached the Western Conference finals four of the previous five years.

“We still want to be playing basketball right now,” Presti said. “So we weren’t able to advance this year, and we understand that. But we also understand that we accomplished quite a bit with respect to the things that we felt were really important to the season.”

Presti said he’s open to making moves in the offseason to add to the roster, yet he feels that with one of the youngest teams in the league, the Thunder will likely improve significantly from within.

A key will be trying to get Westbrook to sign an extension in the offseason. He signed a new deal last summer, but he has a player option for 2018-19. The new collective bargaining agreement allows for a team to extend a player five years if there is a year remaining on his current deal. Westbrook said last week that he hasn’t thought about it yet. Presti hopes to avoid another Durant situation.

Andre Roberson is a restricted free agent. He has offensive limitations, but should draw attention as one of the best defensive wing players in the league. Presti said the sides had productive conversations in the fall.

“Definitely want to be back,” Roberson said last week. “Definitely want to do anything to work it out. I love the team, love the organization, and love what we’re all about, and I definitely want to stick around. So I’m pretty sure we can work something out.”

Presti said he sees great potential in the young core of Steven Adams, Enes Kanter and Victor Oladipo.

Adams averaged career highs of 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds and ranked among the league leaders in field goal percentage. He struggled in the playoffs at times, but he improved overall.

Kanter averaged 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds on 55 percent shooting and was considered a contender for sixth man of the year before he broke his forearm. His defense improved this season, and Presti said he’d like to see Kanter extend his mid-range shot to 3-point range.

Oladipo averaged 15.9 points last season and had career highs in field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage. Presti said he could handle more of the point guard duties in the future.

Presti believes the core young group, along with emerging players Doug McDermott, Alex Abrines, Domantas Sabonis, Semaj Christon and Jerami Grant, will benefit from their playoff experience this season.

“Now, this team knows what it’s like to be within a couple games of home-court advantage coming down the stretch of a playoff run,” he said. “It knows what it’s like to go through a playoff series where, you know, you’re losing the series on the margins. They know what it’s like to play with one another and understand each other’s tendencies. And I think that’s going to bode well for us.”

 

Blake Griffin has surgery to repair plantar plate on right foot, no recovery timetable given

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Blake Griffin had his surgery Monday to repair the plantar plate for the big toe of his right foot, the Los Angeles Clippers announced on Monday.

The plantar plate connects a toe to the ball of the foot, and Griffin tore his, an injury that ended Griffin’s season midway through the first round of the playoffs. The Clippers did not give a timetable for his return, although recovery for this surgery takes at least six weeks and up to 12 (depending on a variety of factors). Either way, Griffin should be healthy and ready to go by training camp next season.

Los Angeles missed him as it went on to fall to Utah in seven games. Griffin averaged 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this past season.

This was Griffin’s second playoffs in a row ended early by injury, last season it was a quad injury that sidelined him during the first round against Portland. Griffin also missed 18 games during this past regular season with knee injuries. I could start reciting the list of Griffin injuries in recent years, but let’s just stipulate he’s injury prone and move on.

Griffin can, and is expected to, opt out of his contract this summer and become a free agent. While Doc Rivers has said he wants to re-sign Griffin, there’s a sense around the league that he is more likely to leave Los Angeles — either by his wishes or the team’s — than Chris Paul (who also will opt out and be a free agent).  There will be a number of suitors knocking on Griffin’s door and offering him a max contract.