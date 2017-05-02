Getty

Isaiah Thomas puts on a show, scores 53 in Celtics’ Game 2 OT win over Wizards

By Dane CarbaughMay 2, 2017, 11:07 PM EDT

The Boston Celtics now lead the Washington Wizards, 2-0. Boston took a series lead on Tuesday night after beating Washington, 129-119, in OT in Game 2.

Isaiah Thomas was absolutely spectacular, scoring 53 points to go along with four assists, four rebounds, three steals, and just two turnovers. Al Horford added 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists.

For the Wizards, it was tough sledding, especially late. John Wall was incredible through three quarters, somehow scoring a quiet 40 points to go with 13 assists, three blocks, three steals, and three rebounds.

The first half started rough, with neither team taking command of the game enough to warrant the lead. An offensive burst halfway through the second quarter wasn’t enough to gloss over the first half ugliness, particularly as players began to take hits.

This has been a rough series already. Markieff Morris turned his ankle so badly in Game 1 that he thought he had broken it. Isaiah Thomas lost a dang tooth. This trend continued in Game 2.

The first half was riddled with bruising play. Morris threw Al Horford to the ground — likely as retaliation for his ankle injury, in which Horford did not allow Morris to land on a jumper — in the first two minutes.

Wall landed awkwardly on his wrist two plays in a row, Avery Bradley left the first half a minute early to deal with his right hip, and Otto Porter Jr. got whacked in the face so hard by Thomas that he had to run to the locker room to stop blood gushing out onto the court.

The second half wasn’t much calmer as Washington jumped out to a lead in the third quarter behind stellar play from Wall.

Boston still couldn’t find their way on top until midway through the fourth quarter. Stellar play and big 3-point shots from Thomas pushed the Celtics over the Wizards as Washington failed to put together anything of substance on offense.

That all boiled down to an intense final few minutes. Thomas was incredible late, at one point giving Morris an ankle-breaking crossover to pull within two points with 30 seconds left. The Celtics PG drew two quick fouls in the final 20 seconds on Marcin Gortat, putting him at the line to tie the game at 114.

Washington got a final possession with 14 seconds left, but a Wall isolation followed by a Bradley Beal airball from 12 feet pushed the game to OT.

In extra time, it was all Thomas for Boston. The Celtics guard took over, scoring 29 points in the fourth quarter and OT. At one point with 1:07 left Thomas hit a jumper from the free-throw line that had him falling over. Thomas was fouled, and converted on an and-1 that would end up being the distance Boston needed to push past the Wizards.

Washington looked absolutely gassed in OT, with both Wall and Beal looking like they were unable to get enough lift to even get a solid jumper up.

Game 3 is in Washington on Thursday.

Charles Barkley says Draymond Green couldn’t guard him, Warriors F responds (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 2, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Could Draymond Green guard Charles Barkley at his peak? Ol’ Chuck doesn’t seem to think so.

During Inside the NBA on TNT on Monday, Barkley laughed at the notion that Green would be able to guard him or any number of Hall of Fame power forwards, including Karl Malone, Kevin McHale, and himself.

Perhaps more importantly, Barkley was alluding to the idea of elite offensive talent edging elite defensive talent. That’s maybe a little more dodgy than Barkley vs. Green specifically.

Via Twitter:

I actually have no problem with Barkley’s confidence here. Barkley was an absolute monster back in his day, and it’s not crazy to think he’d get the better of Green half the time. If he wants to say it would be more, that’s OK too. There’s no way to tell, so it’s sort of moot.

In any case, Green responded to Barkley’s comments via Twitter:

This is entirely too reasonable on both sides. It’s the playoffs, baby. Step your historical comparison game up, fellas.

Warriors to dedicate playoff run to 8-year-old fan who passed away this weekend

By Dane CarbaughMay 2, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors are the favorites to represent the Western Conference in the 2017 NBA Finals. They take on the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their second round matchup on Tuesday after beating the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

Golden State is expected to keep on marching through the playoffs, a period the Warriors say they are going to dedicate to the memory of Brody Stephens.

An 8-year-old battling leukemia, Stephens passed away over the weekend due to complications of a viral infection.

Stephens was a huge Warriors fan, one that several Golden State players had visited and met with before his death.

Via SF Gate:

“I’m glad I got to meet him, spend some time with him and hopefully bring a little bit of joy to him and his family the past few months,” Curry said. “We’re going to try to find a way to dedicate these playoffs to Brody and his family. We know how much the Warriors meant to them.”

On the eve of Golden State’s Nov. 21 win over the Pacers, Curry visited Brody at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. While there for more than an hour, Curry Facetimed his loved ones with Brody, saw Brody’s extensive sports-card collection and gave him signed jerseys, T-shirts and a basketball.

Curry had been wearing a bracelet that said #BrodyStrong since November.

Markieff Morris throws Al Horford down just minutes into Wizards-Celtics (VIDEO)

markieff morris
By Dane CarbaughMay 2, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris started in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics just days after he injured his ankle so severely he said that he thought he had broken it.

Morris was injured by Celtics big man Al Horford, who slid under the Wizards forward on a long jumper in Game 1. Horford did not give Morris enough room to land, and was called for a foul. After taking his free throws, Morris checked out of the game.

Meanwhile, in the first minutes of Game 2, Morris and Horford were again getting physical with each other. This time it was Morris getting chippy, throwing Horford to the ground as the two were battling for a ball on the baseline.

Via Twitter:

Do you think when he did this he asked Horford if he undercut him intentionally?

Markieff Morris cleared to play in Game 2, will start against Celtics

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT

After Game 1, Markeiff Morris called his second-quarter ankle sprain the worst of his career, so bad he thought he broke it.

Two days later, he’s playing on it. Which is forcing the Celtics to adjust.

Shams Charania of The Vertical on Yahoo Sports broke the news.

Morris tested his ankle pregame and decided he could make a go of it.

This had to make coach Scott Brooks happy — the Wizards need Morris in this series. In Game 1, the Wizards were +7 with him on the court. Boston likes to play small with Al Horford at the five, Morris allows the Wizards to match that lineup and hold their own. Morris also brings some toughness and attitude to the front court.

It forced Brad Stevens to adjust and start Amir Johnson.