Will Wizards’ Markieff Morris play in Game 2? Coach unsure, Morris says “I’m playing”

Markieff Morris sprained his ankle so severely in Game 1 he thought he broke it. He called it the worst ankle sprain of his career.

So he’s out for Game 2 on Tuesday, right? Not if you ask Morris. Here is what he said, via Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

“I’m playing tomorrow. It’s final,” Morris said with conviction Monday afternoon. “There’s nothing the doctors can say to me for me not to be able to play.”

Players are the worst at being able to estimate their own recovery times. We would like a second opinion. How about coach Scott Brooks, via J. Michael of CSNMidAtlantic.com.

The Wizards need Morris in this series — they were +7 with him on the court in Game 1 (he sprained his ankle in the second, when he went up for a jumper and landed on the foot of Al Horford). Boston likes to play small with Horford at the five, Morris allows the Wizards to match that lineup and hold their own. Morris also brings some toughness and attitude to the front court.

He’s been getting around the clock treatment, but we’ll see if he can go in Game 2. If he does, expect the Celtics to go right at him and test Morris’ mobility.