Three things to watch: Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

By Dane CarbaughMay 1, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT

1. Patrick Beverley vs. Tony Parker

Tony Parker is an aging 34-year-old point guard who had one of his worst seasons in recent memory, with important stats down across the board to go along with the first negative VORP of his career.

Then came playoff Tony Parker, who was a critical scorer and 3-point shoot for the Spurs in their series against the Memphis Grizzlies. This feels like what Parker does every year come playoff time, so it’s going to be critical to see what Houston Rockets defensive stopper Patrick Beverley can do against him.

Parker has been a scorer more against Houston during the regular season vs. his season averages, but Houston’s gameplan might need to dictate slowing him down, especially from beyond the arc.

Kawhi Leonard isn’t getting a lot of help and Parker’s presence helped them get past Memphis. If Beverley can clamp down on Parker it might help put the Spurs in an early hole.

2. Houston’s fastbreak vs. San Antonio’s legs

Houston was a middling transition team in terms of points per-play this season, but the risks associated were balanced with the reward of James Harden‘s passing. In the flow of a playoff game, getting quick, sharp 3-pointers after one dribble at the opposing free-throw line could mean all the momentum in the world for the Rockets.

San Antonio, meanwhile, looked a little tired against the Grizzlies. The Spurs ran infrequently against Memphis, although it should be pointed out they were incredibly efficient when they did so. Leonard needs some help from his teammates and they won’t have the luxury of playing a team that plays in the bottom 5 in pace like they did against the Grizzlies.

3. Someone, anyone, helping Kawhi

Leonard was stellar against the Grizzlies. He was so good that the former NBA Finals MVP somehow improved his playoff resume in a first round series. He’s ridiculous.

The rest of the Spurs? Not so much.

Tony Parker came alive for San Antonio, acting as their second-leading scorer and not a moment too soon. LaMarcus Aldridge seemed like an afterthought while Pau Gasol, Danny Green, and even Manu Ginobili played well below the potential impact they could have had on Memphis.

It would be an oversimplification to say the Spurs were able to beat the Rockets in the regular season this year by limiting turnovers and matching — if not surpassing — the amount of trips to the line Houston took. But those two factors are likely to have huge impact on this series as we go into round 2, and Leonard isn’t likely to shoot 19 free throws as he did against Memphis in Game 2.

Someone has to step up for the Spurs — preferably Aldridge — against Houston.

Avery Bradley took Jimmy Butler’s comments personally

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT

The Celtics are already into the second round, beating the Wizards in Game 1 yesterday.

But Avery Bradley left Boston’s first-round victory over the Bulls with some harsh words for Avery Bradley.

First, some context. Butler after Bradley scored 24 points on 11-of-19 shooting and helped hold Butler to 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting in Game 5, via Joe Giza of WBZ-TV:

Butler:

Isaiah is going to do what Isaiah does, so you’ve got to live with that. But you can’t let Avery Bradley have a game like he did.

Michael Giardi of CSN New England:

Bradley again won the matchup in Game 6, scoring 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and limiting Butler to 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting.

Bradley:

You want to know something? I took it personal. There was a few guys that walked up to me and said, I think Jimmy had said last game, “We can’t let guys like Avery Bradley score 20.” And I usually don’t say anything. I just go out there and play hard. But I feel like every player should respect this game and respect the guys that go out there and prepare every single night. And I feel like I won the battle tonight. Not only that, I play hard every single game. I feel he should respect that, somebody that goes up and gives him respect every single game. So, I’m just going to leave it there. But, like I said, I definitely won two battles in a row.

I don’t think trying to hold someone who averaged 16 points per game in the regular season to few than 24 is some personal insult. But credit Bradley for using it as motivation anyway.

It clearly worked.

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Chris Paul appears to kick at … something … while standing over Utah’s Joe Ingles (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 1, 2017, 1:30 AM EDT

Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers are out of the playoffs.

Once again, due to injury and perhaps a little bit of a curse for LA if you want to go that way, the Clippers found themselves bounced early when expectations were high.

Facing the Utah Jazz in a Game 7 at Staples Center on Sunday, Paul and the Blake Griffin-less Clips couldn’t get it done. The Jazz closed the series, 104-91.

Meanwhile, there was one play late in the game that say Paul give a full kick at … something … with Jazz wing Joe Ingles on the ground.

I’ll let you be the judge:

Big deal? Medium deal? No deal? I guess we will have to find out in case the league makes some kind of comment about it via the L2M on Monday.

Paul Pierce after final NBA game: “I gave every ounce I could, each and every day” (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughApr 30, 2017, 11:57 PM EDT

That’s it for Paul Pierce.

The Los Angeles Clippers lost in Game 7 of their first round series against the Utah Jazz, and in doing so ended an illustrious 19-year NBA career for The Truth.

Pierce, 39, saw his team go down by a score of 104-91. The former Boston Celtics star also saw time with the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets before making his final stop in LA.

After the game, Pierce thanked his fans in every NBA city.

Current and former NBA players got in on congratulating Pierce on an incredible career on social media:

Shout out to Paul Pierce for an incredible career.