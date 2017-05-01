Photo courtesy Big3

Rashad McCants top pick in Ice Cube’s BIG3 League draft, team rosters set

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Investors — including Ice Cube — are betting big that fans will pay to see (or watch/stream at home) former NBA players suit up and play three-on-three ball this summer. So they formed a league and have put together a 10-city tour that starts in Brooklyn June 25 and will barnstorm around the country, before landing in Las Vegas for the championship on Aug. 26

The Big3 League has a lot of big names attached — Allen Iverson, Dr. J, Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Jason Williams, and others, some of whom will suit up and play. Last weekend the teams conducted their draft in Las Vegas to round out those rosters, and former Timberwolves scorer was the No. 1 overall pick.

The event had some strange moments. Like Stephen Jackson and Bonzi Wells saying they could form an NBA playoff team today with the guys in this draft (there’s a reason that these guys, in their late 30s or beyond, are not in the league right now). Or, there was the appearance of Smush Parker.

Anyway, the draft is done and here are the teams and their players:

3’s Company: Allen Iverson (captain/coach), DerMarr Johnson (co-captain), Andre Owens, Michael Sweetney, Ruben Patterson

3 Headed Monsters (coached by Gary Payton): Rashard Lewis (captain), Jason Williams (co-captain), Kwame Brown, Eddie Basden, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Ghost Ballers (coached by George Gervin): Mike Bibby (captain), Ricky Davis (co-captain), Maurice Evans, Marcus Banks, Ivan Johnson

Killer 3s (coached by Charles Oakley): Chauncey Billups (captain), Stephen Jackson (co-captain), Reggie Evans, Larry Hughes, Brian Cook

Power (coached by Clyde Drexler): Corey Maggette (captain), Cuttino Mobley (co-captain), Jerome Williams, DeShawn Stevenson, Moochie Norris

Trilogy (coached by Rick Mahorn): Kenyon Martin (captain), Al Harrington (co-captain), Rashad McCants, James White, Dion Glover

Tri-State (coached by Julius Erving): Jermaine O’Neal (captain), Bonzi Wells (co-captain), Xavier Silas, Lee Nailon, Mike James

Ball Hogs (coached by Rick Barry): Brian Scalabrine (captain), Josh Childress (co-captain), Derrick Byars, Rasual Butler, Ivan Johnson

It should be an interesting summer. And since the players get more money for finishing higher in the standings, you can bet they will take seriously.

Will Wizards’ Markieff Morris play in Game 2? Coach unsure, Morris says “I’m playing”

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Markieff Morris sprained his ankle so severely in Game 1 he thought he broke it. He called it the worst ankle sprain of his career.

So he’s out for Game 2 on Tuesday, right? Not if you ask Morris. Here is what he said, via Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

“I’m playing tomorrow. It’s final,” Morris said with conviction Monday afternoon. “There’s nothing the doctors can say to me for me not to be able to play.”

Players are the worst at being able to estimate their own recovery times. We would like a second opinion. How about coach Scott Brooks, via J. Michael of CSNMidAtlantic.com.

The Wizards need Morris in this series — they were +7 with him on the court in Game 1 (he sprained his ankle in the second, when he went up for a jumper and landed on the foot of Al Horford). Boston likes to play small with Horford at the five, Morris allows the Wizards to match that lineup and hold their own. Morris also brings some toughness and attitude to the front court.

He’s been getting around the clock treatment, but we’ll see if he can go in Game 2. If he does, expect the Celtics to go right at him and test Morris’ mobility.

LeBron James says he prefers road games

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

The Cavaliers open their second-round series against the Raptors in Cleveland tonight.

Unfortunately (?) for LeBron James, that game isn’t in Toronto.

LeBron, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I just like the adversity of the road,” James said after practice Friday. “Home cooking is great; love the home fans for 14 years. But I love playing out on the road more than I love playing at home. It’s just a weird thing. I love the adversity, I love the ‘Tonight is not the night’ LeBron slogans. I love the ‘You’re overrated’ and all those things. I like all that. I don’t know, man. It’s the bunker mentality of knowing it’s 15 guys plus the coaching staff and whoever there that’s traveled with us against the whole state and the whole city.”

I’m not sure it’s entirely a coincidence LeBron is mentioning this in a year the Celtics, not his Cavs, have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland drew a lot of criticism for valuing rest over home-court advantage throughout the East playoffs (though, to me, facing the Raptors rather than the Wizards in the second round is the bigger shortcoming of the rest strategy).

Here’s how LeBron’s teams have fared at home and on the road in the regular season and playoffs:

Home Road
Regular season 79% 55%
Playoffs 79% 54%

I’m not one to tell LeBron what he should prefer. He might enjoy the challenge of playing on the road, even if he’s less successful. He, of course, won the biggest game of his career on the road — Game 7 of the Finals last year in Golden State.

But his teams, like pretty much everyone’s teams, have played much better at home.

Chinanu Onuaku suspended first two games of Rockets-Spurs series for pushing D-League official

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT

What is it about Rockets centers and pushing D-League officials?

NBA release:

The NBA Development League today announced that Chinanu Onuaku, a Houston Rockets center on assignment with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, has been suspended two games without pay for pushing a game official.

The incident occurred during an altercation in the final seconds of the Vipers’ 122-96 loss to Raptors 905 in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA D-League Finals on Thursday, April 27 at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.

Recalled to Houston after the conclusion of the NBA D-League season, Onuaku will be ineligible to be active for the Rockets during the first and second games of the team’s Western Conference Semifinals series against the San Antonio Spurs.

The D-League’s video of the game cuts out multiple times, but the clip above at least indicates the testiness. I believe that’s Onuaku straddling the sideline with a towel over his head as the players on the court and referees run in transition.

Houston likely won’t miss Onuaku – its fourth-string center behind Clint Capela, Nene and Montrezl Harrell – against the Spurs.

Warriors sure notice the nightlife difference in playing Jazz rather than Clippers

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

The Warriors awaited their second-round opponent until yesterday, when the Jazz beat the Clippers. That means Golden State will spend Saturday night in Utah, where Game 3 starts at 6:30 p.m. locally and the rest of the night is free. Safe to say, there’s a difference between Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, where the Warriors would’ve been if the Clippers won.

Green, via Chris Haynes of ESPN:

“It’s the playoff,” he said. “Nobody worried about nightlife during the playoffs.”

He might want to check with his teammates on that.

Matt Barnes, via Haynes:

“No comparison. There’s no such thing, man,” Warriors’ forward Matt Barnes told ESPN. “There’s no nightlife in Utah. Obviously as players, you want to be able to have a little bit of a nightlife, but the main focus is winning games. Me personally, I want to get out there because I want to beat the Clippers. That’s my former team and my kids are out there. But as far as nightlife, there’s no comparison to nightlife in Utah and L.A.”

Kevin Durant, via Haynes:

“I’m sure it’s probably clubs, but I’ve never been to one in Utah,” Kevin Durant told ESPN. “It’s a few restaurants close to the hotel, but you’re not scattered out. L.A. is just bigger. That’s the only difference. But preparation wise, my approach is the same as in any other city.”

Andre Iguodala:

“The problem with Utah is that you’re just sitting there and your mind is like dead, because in L.A., you still got energy for the game,” Andre Iguodala said. “Because you’re in L.A., you’re like, ‘Man, this is just the vibe in L.A.’ but in Utah, it can kind of lull you to sleep. And then you’ve slept too long or I’m bored out of my mind and now you got to try to pump yourself up for the game. You know you’re in the playoffs and you’re supposed to be pumped anyway, but the vibe is just like, ‘Man, let’s just get out of here.'”

I would love to know the exact question the players were asked. It might change how we view these answers. But Haynes is a responsible reporter, and he framed his article:

It’s safe to say that the Golden State Warriors were pulling for the LA Clippers to advance past the Utah Jazz in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Their rooting interest, however, had nothing to do with which team would present the stiffest challenge on the basketball court. Rather, it had everything to do with where they will spend their leisure hours when the second-round series shifts to Games 3 and 4.

The Warriors present an image of effortlessly cruising to wins, but they work very hard to prepare. They know when to buckle down and focus.

It’s interesting that two newcomers, Durant and Barnes, are the leading voices in this article. Iguodala also discussed the advantages of playing in low-key Salt Lake City. Durant and Barnes might have been attracted to Golden State to have it all – the partying and the winning – but a heightened commitment is necessary in the playoffs. I wonder whether their teammates will talk to them about that.

The Warriors can still run all over Utah, but there’s now a little more pressure to back it up after this talking.