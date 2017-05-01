Nene, Dewayne Dedmon ejected from Rockets-Spurs Game 1 (video)

The Rockets handled it with excessive force and clever baiting.
Dewayne Dedmon started agitating Houston as soon as he entered the game in the third quarter, and he and James Harden got into each other’s faces to close the period. Nene intervened by grabbing Dedmon’s neck.
Nene got ejected with a flagrant 2, and Dedmon and Harden received technical fouls.
In the fourth quarter, Patrick Beverley and Dedmon mouthed off to each other while Dedmon prepared to shoot free throws. Dedmon received a second technical, which triggered an automatic ejection.
Rockets shake up playoffs by smashing Spurs in Game 1
Houston followed an eye-opening first quarter with a whirlwind second quarter, building a 30-point halftime lead en route to a 126-99 win over San Antonio in Game 1 of their second-round series Monday.
This was tied for the second-biggest road Game 1 victory ever. The Jazz beat the Suns by 39 in the 1991 first round, and the Rockets also beat the Trail Blazers by 27 in the 2009 first round.
For any playoff game in the shot-clock era, Houston built the 12th-biggest halftime lead. The advantage swelled to 39 in the fourth quarter before the Spurs won the dredges of garbage time.
“It’s one win,” said James Harden, who scored 20 points and dished 14 assists, half on 3-pointers. “It’s a good win for us, but we’ve got to get ready for Game 2.”
The Spurs ought to know. They beat the Thunder by 32 in Game 1 of last year’s second-round series then lost in six.
But winning early is San Antonio’s M.O. The Spurs had won 14 of their last 15 Game 1s. They often have a superior strategy to start a series, and then sometimes their lack of athleticism catches up to them.
Houston center Clint Capela (20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 13 rebounds) had an incredibly clear path to the rim.
Trevor Ariza (23 points on 5-of-10 3-point shooting), Ryan Anderson (14 points on 4-of-10 3-point shooting) and Eric Gordon (11 points on 3-of-6 3-point shooting) helped by spacing the floor. In all, Houston shot 22-of-50 (44%) from beyond the arc.
Mike D’Antoni’s Rockets will keep attacking those mismatches, and James Harden appears uniquely qualified to orchestrate.
The Spurs’ size netted little on the other end. Lee, Gasol and Aldridge combined to score 14 points on 4-for-12 shooting in 75 minutes.
Kawhi Leonard (21 points on 5-of-14 shooting, 11 rebounds and six assists) posted impressive individual numbers, but he didn’t move the needle.
It’s difficult to find a solution that doesn’t involve San Antonio going small, something Gregg Popovich has been reluctant to do. Perhaps, Popovich will give a bigger role to center Dewayne Dedmon who played somewhat well in garbage time but made a bigger splash by having Nene grab his neck and get ejected then getting ejected himself.
Check out the top 34 plays of Paul Pierce’s career (VIDEO)
There were questions about the Cavaliers coming into their second-round playoff series against the Raptors Monday night.
Would the eight days off between games lead to a lot of rust? The Cavaliers went on two separate 10-0 runs in the first quarter and started to pull away to a double-digit lead early that they never surrendered.
Next question.
Would Cleveland find some focus on defense to keep Toronto in check? While they had lapses, in the first quarter the Cavaliers held the Raptors to 18 points, and through the first three quarters the Raptors had an offensive rating of just 96.7 points per 100 possessions, 13 points less than Toronto’s regular season average. Cleveland did a fantastic job of taking those misses and turning them into transition buckets going the other way. Like this.
Next question.
Monday night the Cavaliers had all the answers on their way to a 116-105 Game 1 rout of Raptors (garbage time made it seem closer than it was). Game 2 of the series is Wednesday night in Cleveland.
“I feel like I’ll be a lot better on Wednesday,” said LeBron James, who had 35 points on 13-of-23 shooting, plus pulled down 10 boards. “The eight days we had off, we weren’t able to get game play. So a little bit of rhythm here, a little bit of conditioning, that will come back on Wednesday.
“But as a team we had great energy,”
Things went so smoothly LeBron almost had time for a mid-game beer.
It was a rough night all around for the Raptors, who struggled to get clean shots and buckets, plus let the Cavaliers get into a rhythm offensively.
“Defensively I didn’t think we played with the kind of physicality we needed to in this game,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. They were well rested, they moved and were flying around, like a half-step quicker than we were tonight. We’ve got to make adjustments as far as how we want to guard the paint and then get out to the three, and then offensively get cleaner looks.”
All of that was evident early when Cleveland was putting together a couple runs while the Raptors just missed shots. But in the second quarter the Raptors stormed back, they went on a 19-3 run and we had a game again.. or so it seemed. But the Raptors got 3-of-12 shooting from their bench in the first half, 0-of-5 from three, and when the Cavaliers starters came back in they pushed the lead back to 14 at the half, 62-48. The Cavaliers big three accounted 40 of those points.
“When they came back and made that surge in the second quarter, and we kept our composure,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said of what he liked best in the game. “We brought the starters back in, was able to get the lead back up to 14 at halftime, built it up to 22 again, then they made another push and we just stayed the course. Our confidence never waivered.”
Cleveland stretched their lead out in the third and the game was never in doubt after that.
LeBron James takes a fan’s beer, almost takes a swig during the game (VIDEO)
During the third quarter, as Cleveland was taking complete control of Game 1 of their playoff series, LeBron James came down the court on the left side in transition, was fouled by Serge Ibaka as he tried to go to the rim, then jump/ran/whatever that was over to the sidelines, took a beer from one of the courtside servers, then almost took a drink.
Before he did, he realized he doesn’t really drink that cheap brown bottle beer. Or it wasn’t an IPA. Whatever the reason, he decided to wait on the beer until postgame.
"I'm not much of a beer guy. If she would have had a glass of red wine, I might have taken a sip." LeBron James