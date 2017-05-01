LeBron James takes a fan’s beer, almost takes a swig during the game (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2017, 9:08 PM EDT

Destroying the Toronto Raptors is thirsty work.

During the third quarter, as Cleveland was taking complete control of Game 1 of their playoff series, LeBron James came down the court on the left side in transition, was fouled by Serge Ibaka as he tried to go to the rim, then jump/ran/whatever that was over to the sidelines, took a beer from one of the courtside servers, then almost took a drink.

Before he did, he realized he doesn’t really drink that cheap brown bottle beer. Or it wasn’t an IPA. Whatever the reason, he decided to wait on the beer until postgame.

The best part of this may be J.R. Smith‘s reaction.

This stuff is fun and funny when you are winning big. And Cleveland was doing that and answering questions Monday night.

 

Wither Lob City? Clippers facing possible big changes

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 1, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Together for six years now, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin have yet to make it past the second round of the playoffs. Heck, the Los Angeles Clippers haven’t even gotten out of the first round two years running.

And that’s not the worst of it.

The Clippers are the first team in NBA history to blow a series lead in five consecutive playoff appearances.

“Once again, we’re done,” a dejected Paul said. “Too many times.”

Their latest failure came Sunday, a 104-91 loss in Game 7 at home against the Utah Jazz. After six closely contested games decided by an average of 5.1 points, the Clippers turned in a flat effort with their season – and perhaps future – at stake.

They fought all season to earn home-court advantage only to lose three of four to the Jazz at Staples Center. Their 2-1 series lead vanished along with Griffin, who went down with a season-ending toe injury in Game 3.

He wasn’t around to watch the team’s demise, having traveled to consult with a doctor about possible surgery.

Whether Griffin’s around next season is one of the big questions facing the franchise.

Griffin and Chris Paul can opt out of their contracts this summer. J.J. Redick – who made one basket in Game 7 – becomes a free agent.

Ultimately, they hold the future of the franchise in their hands.

For his part, third-year owner Steve Ballmer would have to shell out upward of $200 million, including the luxury tax, to keep the trio together.

“We’ve been reading about our obituary for about three months now,” coach Doc Rivers said. “I’m sure everyone will have their own suggestions.”

The Clippers began the season as the league’s best team at 14-2. They ended the regular season as the hottest team with a seven-game winning streak. Then they blew a 2-1 lead against the Jazz, leaving their fans wondering if the Lob City era is over.

Here are some things to know about the Clippers heading into the offseason:

GRIFFIN & PAUL

They can choose to exercise the early termination options on their contracts and become free agents. By doing so, they could still sign richer long-term deals to stay in L.A. Griffin has missed portions of the last two postseasons with injuries, and although he’s only 28, Ballmer will surely ponder whether he wants to continue focusing his franchise around such an injury-prone player. Paul carried the Clippers through the first six games against the Jazz before they shut him down with 13 points in Game 7. He turns 32 on Saturday and while he is still an All-Star, Ballmer must consider whether to commit bigger bucks over several years to Paul. Or Griffin and Paul could decide it’s time to go elsewhere to pursue an elusive title.

INJURIES

During the regular season, Griffin missed 19 games with a sore right knee that required a procedure, while Paul sat out 21 games with a hamstring issue and a ligament tear in his left thumb. A year ago, Paul broke his hand and Griffin re-aggravated a quad injury in a first-round playoff loss against Portland. Griffin had missed 41 games because of the quad during the regular season, in addition to losing time after breaking his hand punching the team’s assistant equipment manager. Because of the injuries, Ballmer may decide it’s worth keeping them around to take another crack at winning the franchise’s first NBA championship.

DOC RIVERS

He just completed his fourth season in L.A. working the dual roles of president of basketball operations and coach. Under him, the team has a .662 winning percentage in the regular season. But the Clippers have consistently failed to contend for a title, going 18-21 with a .462 winning percentage in the playoffs. None of the team’s draft picks under Rivers has developed into solid support for the Big Three of Griffin, Paul and DeAndre Jordan. The team had a short bench against the Jazz, including 39-year-old Paul Pierce, who played 21 minutes in Game 7 and scored six points in his career finale. Four players – Alan Anderson, Brandon Bass, Brice Johnson and Wesley Johnson – saw little or no minutes in the series. Given his role as part of the brain trust, Rivers shares responsibility for the continued playoff failures.

REDICK

He didn’t boost his stock with a three-point effort on 1 of 5 shooting in Game 7 after slumping the entire series. Redick averaged 15.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists during the regular season, when he made a career and franchise-high 201 3-pointers. He’s one of five players to make 200 or more 3-pointers in three or more consecutive seasons. At 32, he may be ready for a change of scenery.

 

LeBron James’ off-the-backboard alley-oop highlights dominant Cavaliers first quarter

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT

Rust? What rust?

LeBron James and the Cavaliers came out after their long rest and dominated the first quarter against the Raptors, going up 30-18 by the time it was over. There was Kevin Love hitting threes, Kyrie Irving attacking the paint, a big Iman Shumpert dunk, but the LeBron off-the-backboard alley-oop finish from Irving was the highlight.

Golden State’s players mindset: Don’t expect Steve Kerr back during these playoffs

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

Steve Kerr has been meeting with experts at Stanford University’s hospital, working to find the location/cause of the leaking spinal fluid that has sidelined him during the playoffs (and bothered him since his multiple back surgeries more than a year ago). There is no timetable for his return, but he could be back during the playoffs if doctors can find the problem.

That optimism is not how the team is looking at these playoffs.

Draymond Green explained the team’s mindset on Monday, a day before they tip-off their second-round series against the Jazz — with Mike Brown filling in for Kerr. From Monte Poole of NBCSports Bay Area.

“I think the way we look at it is plan on him (Kerr) not coming back,” Draymond Green told reporters on Monday. “That’s the way we’re approaching this thing … Mike Brown is our coach, we have the rest of our staff, and that’s who we’re rolling with.

“We’re gonna hope and pray that Steve gets better and can get back. But at the end of the day, his health is more important than anything … we know how bad he wanted to be here and how bad we would love for him to be here. But at the end of the day, he needs to take care of what he has to take care of.

“And whether that’s this year or next year, then you know, we’re ready. But we’re gonna approach this entire thing as ‘Steve isn’t coming back.’ And that’s our approach for this entire playoffs until we hear otherwise…”

Hard to fault the team here, it’s really the only mindset they can have. The team has to focus on the next game, the next level of competition, they can’t be betting on the cavalry to come charging over the hill. Mike Brown was brought in partially for a situation like this — he has coached a team to the NBA Finals, he has handled the big egos of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, he can guide this team. Steve Kerr was the architect and home building, Brown is just the renter trying not damage the place.

Golden State played the start of last season with Luke Walton in the big chair for Kerr, and they got off to the fastest start in NBA history. This team is used to playing without Kerr. That said, they may miss his ability to push the right buttons when it gets to the conference finals or NBA Finals. I’m not sure Utah can provide that kind of challenge.

 

Rashad McCants top pick in Ice Cube’s BIG3 League draft, team rosters set

Photo courtesy Big3
2 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Investors — including Ice Cube — are betting big that fans will pay to see (or watch/stream at home) former NBA players suit up and play three-on-three ball this summer. So they formed a league and have put together a 10-city tour that starts in Brooklyn June 25 and will barnstorm around the country, before landing in Las Vegas for the championship on Aug. 26

The Big3 League has a lot of big names attached — Allen Iverson, Dr. J, Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Jason Williams, and others, some of whom will suit up and play. Last weekend the teams conducted their draft in Las Vegas to round out those rosters, and former Timberwolves scorer was the No. 1 overall pick.

The event had some strange moments. Like Stephen Jackson and Bonzi Wells saying they could form an NBA playoff team today with the guys in this draft (there’s a reason that these guys, in their late 30s or beyond, are not in the league right now). Or, there was the appearance of Smush Parker.

Anyway, the draft is done and here are the teams and their players:

3’s Company: Allen Iverson (captain/coach), DerMarr Johnson (co-captain), Andre Owens, Michael Sweetney, Ruben Patterson

3 Headed Monsters (coached by Gary Payton): Rashard Lewis (captain), Jason Williams (co-captain), Kwame Brown, Eddie Basden, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Ghost Ballers (coached by George Gervin): Mike Bibby (captain), Ricky Davis (co-captain), Maurice Evans, Marcus Banks, Ivan Johnson

Killer 3s (coached by Charles Oakley): Chauncey Billups (captain), Stephen Jackson (co-captain), Reggie Evans, Larry Hughes, Brian Cook

Power (coached by Clyde Drexler): Corey Maggette (captain), Cuttino Mobley (co-captain), Jerome Williams, DeShawn Stevenson, Moochie Norris

Trilogy (coached by Rick Mahorn): Kenyon Martin (captain), Al Harrington (co-captain), Rashad McCants, James White, Dion Glover

Tri-State (coached by Julius Erving): Jermaine O’Neal (captain), Bonzi Wells (co-captain), Xavier Silas, Lee Nailon, Mike James

Ball Hogs (coached by Rick Barry): Brian Scalabrine (captain), Josh Childress (co-captain), Derrick Byars, Rasual Butler, Ivan Johnson

It should be an interesting summer. And since the players get more money for finishing higher in the standings, you can bet they will take seriously.