LeBron James’ off-the-backboard alley-oop highlights dominant Cavaliers first quarter

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT

Rust? What rust?

LeBron James and the Cavaliers came out after their long rest and dominated the first quarter against the Raptors, going up 30-18 by the time it was over. There was Kevin Love hitting threes, Kyrie Irving attacking the paint, a big Iman Shumpert dunk, but the LeBron off-the-backboard alley-oop finish from Irving was the highlight.

Golden State’s players mindset: Don’t expect Steve Kerr back during these playoffs

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

Steve Kerr has been meeting with experts at Stanford University’s hospital, working to find the location/cause of the leaking spinal fluid that has sidelined him during the playoffs (and bothered him since his multiple back surgeries more than a year ago). There is no timetable for his return, but he could be back during the playoffs if doctors can find the problem.

That optimism is not how the team is looking at these playoffs.

Draymond Green explained the team’s mindset on Monday, a day before they tip-off their second-round series against the Jazz — with Mike Brown filling in for Kerr. From Monte Poole of NBCSports Bay Area.

“I think the way we look at it is plan on him (Kerr) not coming back,” Draymond Green told reporters on Monday. “That’s the way we’re approaching this thing … Mike Brown is our coach, we have the rest of our staff, and that’s who we’re rolling with.

“We’re gonna hope and pray that Steve gets better and can get back. But at the end of the day, his health is more important than anything … we know how bad he wanted to be here and how bad we would love for him to be here. But at the end of the day, he needs to take care of what he has to take care of.

“And whether that’s this year or next year, then you know, we’re ready. But we’re gonna approach this entire thing as ‘Steve isn’t coming back.’ And that’s our approach for this entire playoffs until we hear otherwise…”

Hard to fault the team here, it’s really the only mindset they can have. The team has to focus on the next game, the next level of competition, they can’t be betting on the cavalry to come charging over the hill. Mike Brown was brought in partially for a situation like this — he has coached a team to the NBA Finals, he has handled the big egos of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, he can guide this team. Steve Kerr was the architect and home building, Brown is just the renter trying not damage the place.

Golden State played the start of last season with Luke Walton in the big chair for Kerr, and they got off to the fastest start in NBA history. This team is used to playing without Kerr. That said, they may miss his ability to push the right buttons when it gets to the conference finals or NBA Finals. I’m not sure Utah can provide that kind of challenge.

 

Rashad McCants top pick in Ice Cube’s BIG3 League draft, team rosters set

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Investors — including Ice Cube — are betting big that fans will pay to see (or watch/stream at home) former NBA players suit up and play three-on-three ball this summer. So they formed a league and have put together a 10-city tour that starts in Brooklyn June 25 and will barnstorm around the country, before landing in Las Vegas for the championship on Aug. 26

The Big3 League has a lot of big names attached — Allen Iverson, Dr. J, Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Jason Williams, and others, some of whom will suit up and play. Last weekend the teams conducted their draft in Las Vegas to round out those rosters, and former Timberwolves scorer was the No. 1 overall pick.

The event had some strange moments. Like Stephen Jackson and Bonzi Wells saying they could form an NBA playoff team today with the guys in this draft (there’s a reason that these guys, in their late 30s or beyond, are not in the league right now). Or, there was the appearance of Smush Parker.

Anyway, the draft is done and here are the teams and their players:

3’s Company: Allen Iverson (captain/coach), DerMarr Johnson (co-captain), Andre Owens, Michael Sweetney, Ruben Patterson

3 Headed Monsters (coached by Gary Payton): Rashard Lewis (captain), Jason Williams (co-captain), Kwame Brown, Eddie Basden, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Ghost Ballers (coached by George Gervin): Mike Bibby (captain), Ricky Davis (co-captain), Maurice Evans, Marcus Banks, Ivan Johnson

Killer 3s (coached by Charles Oakley): Chauncey Billups (captain), Stephen Jackson (co-captain), Reggie Evans, Larry Hughes, Brian Cook

Power (coached by Clyde Drexler): Corey Maggette (captain), Cuttino Mobley (co-captain), Jerome Williams, DeShawn Stevenson, Moochie Norris

Trilogy (coached by Rick Mahorn): Kenyon Martin (captain), Al Harrington (co-captain), Rashad McCants, James White, Dion Glover

Tri-State (coached by Julius Erving): Jermaine O’Neal (captain), Bonzi Wells (co-captain), Xavier Silas, Lee Nailon, Mike James

Ball Hogs (coached by Rick Barry): Brian Scalabrine (captain), Josh Childress (co-captain), Derrick Byars, Rasual Butler, Ivan Johnson

It should be an interesting summer. And since the players get more money for finishing higher in the standings, you can bet they will take seriously.

Will Wizards’ Markieff Morris play in Game 2? Coach unsure, Morris says “I’m playing”

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Markieff Morris sprained his ankle so severely in Game 1 he thought he broke it. He called it the worst ankle sprain of his career.

So he’s out for Game 2 on Tuesday, right? Not if you ask Morris. Here is what he said, via Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

“I’m playing tomorrow. It’s final,” Morris said with conviction Monday afternoon. “There’s nothing the doctors can say to me for me not to be able to play.”

Players are the worst at being able to estimate their own recovery times. We would like a second opinion. How about coach Scott Brooks, via J. Michael of CSNMidAtlantic.com.

The Wizards need Morris in this series — they were +7 with him on the court in Game 1 (he sprained his ankle in the second, when he went up for a jumper and landed on the foot of Al Horford). Boston likes to play small with Horford at the five, Morris allows the Wizards to match that lineup and hold their own. Morris also brings some toughness and attitude to the front court.

He’s been getting around the clock treatment, but we’ll see if he can go in Game 2. If he does, expect the Celtics to go right at him and test Morris’ mobility.

LeBron James says he prefers road games

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

The Cavaliers open their second-round series against the Raptors in Cleveland tonight.

Unfortunately (?) for LeBron James, that game isn’t in Toronto.

LeBron, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I just like the adversity of the road,” James said after practice Friday. “Home cooking is great; love the home fans for 14 years. But I love playing out on the road more than I love playing at home. It’s just a weird thing. I love the adversity, I love the ‘Tonight is not the night’ LeBron slogans. I love the ‘You’re overrated’ and all those things. I like all that. I don’t know, man. It’s the bunker mentality of knowing it’s 15 guys plus the coaching staff and whoever there that’s traveled with us against the whole state and the whole city.”

I’m not sure it’s entirely a coincidence LeBron is mentioning this in a year the Celtics, not his Cavs, have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland drew a lot of criticism for valuing rest over home-court advantage throughout the East playoffs (though, to me, facing the Raptors rather than the Wizards in the second round is the bigger shortcoming of the rest strategy).

Here’s how LeBron’s teams have fared at home and on the road in the regular season and playoffs:

Home Road
Regular season 79% 55%
Playoffs 79% 54%

I’m not one to tell LeBron what he should prefer. He might enjoy the challenge of playing on the road, even if he’s less successful. He, of course, won the biggest game of his career on the road — Game 7 of the Finals last year in Golden State.

But his teams, like pretty much everyone’s teams, have played much better at home.