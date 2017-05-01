LeBron James’ off-the-backboard alley-oop highlights dominant Cavaliers first quarter

Investors — including Ice Cube — are betting big that fans will pay to see (or watch/stream at home) former NBA players suit up and play three-on-three ball this summer. So they formed a league and have put together a 10-city tour that starts in Brooklyn June 25 and will barnstorm around the country, before landing in Las Vegas for the championship on Aug. 26
The Big3 League has a lot of big names attached — Allen Iverson, Dr. J, Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Jason Williams, and others, some of whom will suit up and play. Last weekend the teams conducted their draft in Las Vegas to round out those rosters, and former Timberwolves scorer was the No. 1 overall pick.
The event had some strange moments. Like Stephen Jackson and Bonzi Wells saying they could form an NBA playoff team today with the guys in this draft (there’s a reason that these guys, in their late 30s or beyond, are not in the league right now). Or, there was the appearance of Smush Parker.
Anyway, the draft is done and here are the teams and their players:
3’s Company: Allen Iverson (captain/coach), DerMarr Johnson (co-captain), Andre Owens, Michael Sweetney, Ruben Patterson
3 Headed Monsters (coached by Gary Payton): Rashard Lewis (captain), Jason Williams (co-captain), Kwame Brown, Eddie Basden, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
Ghost Ballers (coached by George Gervin): Mike Bibby (captain), Ricky Davis (co-captain), Maurice Evans, Marcus Banks, Ivan Johnson
Killer 3s (coached by Charles Oakley): Chauncey Billups (captain), Stephen Jackson (co-captain), Reggie Evans, Larry Hughes, Brian Cook
Power (coached by Clyde Drexler): Corey Maggette (captain), Cuttino Mobley (co-captain), Jerome Williams, DeShawn Stevenson, Moochie Norris
Trilogy (coached by Rick Mahorn): Kenyon Martin (captain), Al Harrington (co-captain), Rashad McCants, James White, Dion Glover
Tri-State (coached by Julius Erving): Jermaine O’Neal (captain), Bonzi Wells (co-captain), Xavier Silas, Lee Nailon, Mike James
Ball Hogs (coached by Rick Barry): Brian Scalabrine (captain), Josh Childress (co-captain), Derrick Byars, Rasual Butler, Ivan Johnson
It should be an interesting summer. And since the players get more money for finishing higher in the standings, you can bet they will take seriously.