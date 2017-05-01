Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas eulogizes sister, Chyna: I wanted to quit, but I’ll keep going for her

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

Isaiah Thomas helped the Celtics eliminated the Bulls in Game 6 on Friday Chicago and then, despite reportedly arriving in Boston at 4 a.m. yesterday, led the Celtics to a Game 1 win over the Wizards.

Between, he flew to Washington for the funeral for his sister, Chyna, who died just before the playoffs.

Isaiah at the funeral, via Jenna Hanchard of KING:

When I found out the news, I wanted to give up and quit. And never in my life have I ever thought about quitting.

For most of our lives, Chyna was right by my side.

I realized quitting isn’t an option. That’s an easy way out. I will keep going for my sister, as I know she wouldn’t want me to stop. I love you Chyna, and I miss you so much, and everything I do for the rest of my life will be for you.

Thomas has held it together so well on the court. This video is a powerful reminder what he’s going through – and how incredible it is that he continues to persevere.

Three Things To Watch: Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT

It’s a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals, but with a different feel. This is deeper Raptors’ team that matches up a little better with Cleveland. These Cavs aren’t as fearsome as a year ago. Will all of that even matter? Let’s break it down with three things to watch.

1. Can the Raptors stop LeBron James from winning this series? This is THE question of the series. The only one that really matters. In the two points below I will lay out the ways the Raptors may be able to exploit the Cavaliers’ flaws, but none of that matters if LeBron takes over games (and lifts up his teammates enough to get Cleveland wins in the process). Just ask the Pacers. Indiana had its moments and made every game close against Cleveland, but LeBron averaged 32.8 points, 9 assists, and 9.8 rebounds per game and won his team the series. LeBron has been the single best player in the postseason so far.

LeBron as the ball handler in the pick-and-roll, 2-on-2 with shooters spacing the floor, is going to be very difficult for the Raptors to stop. Toronto went out and got P.J. Tucker and Serge Ibaka at the deadline specifically thinking of Cleveland and LeBron. Tucker will get the bulk of time on LeBron, as will DeMarre Carroll and Patrick Patterson, and Ibaka will get switched onto him as well from guarding Kevin Love and Channing Frye (both of whom were a real problem for the Raptors when they faced each other last playoffs). The challenge with Toronto playing Tucker a lot is the Cavs don’t really have to cover him on offense, allowing easier help.

LeBron isn’t going to be stopped, but the Raptors need to slow him and force the other Cavaliers to beat them if they are going to have a chance in this series.

2. Will the Cavaliers care about defense at all? There seemed to be a sense among some fans that Cleveland “flipped the switch” and played better defense against the Pacers in sweeping the first round. No, they didn’t. For one thing, the Cavs’ sweep was by a total of 16 points, they did not dominate the series. Certainly the Cavs played better defense for stretches — a quarter here, a quarter there — but in the first round they gave up 111 points per 100 possessions to Indiana. That’s Lakers regular season defense level bad. Play disinterested defense this series and the Cavaliers will lose.

With the rest between series the Cavaliers need to have sharpened up their pick-and-roll defense — a weakness all season — because the Raptors are one of the better pick-and-roll teams in the league and they are going to go at the Cavs’ defense hard. As the series goes on Cleveland will get better at forcing the ball out of the hands of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan and force other Raptors to beat them — Norman Powell and Delon Wright will need to have their moments. However, the guy that could have a big series because the Cavaliers can’t match up well with him is Jonas Valanciunas — if he breaks out this series it’s good news for the Raptors (but him against the Cavs bench will not work well).

3. Which team’s star plus bench lineup wins the day? During the regular season, Raptors coach Dwane Casey would start the second and fourth quarter with a Kyle Lowry plus the bench unit, and it outscored opponents by 14.8 points per 100 possessions. He tried a variation of that in the first round against Milwaukee (with Valanciunas off the bench) but it was basically neutral.

In the regular season, Cavaliers’ coach Tyronn Lue would start the second and fourth quarter with a LeBron James plus the bench unit, and it outscored opponents by 9.2 points per 100 possessions. That lineup saw less action in the first round sweep of the Pacers, but was plus 18.1 per 100 in the couple of games it was used.

Both coaches are going to try this again. Whichever one has better success will have a big leg up for their team in this series.

Prediction: Cavaliers in 6. Toronto is better than a year ago, Cleveland is worse than a year ago, but it doesn’t change the outcome of this series. Still, if any team in the East is going to knock off the Cavs, the Raptors have the best shot.

Report: Pelicans still evaluating whether to keep Dell Demps, Alvin Gentry

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

Dell Demps is the Pelicans’ general manager, and Alvin Gentry coaches New Orleans.

How long will that last?

Scott Kushner for The Advocate:

Gentry, Demps and various league sources have all said it’s a “day-to-day” situation, indicating there’s no pressure from the calendar to choose when the team will make a firm decision about whether to keep the Pelicans’ structure in place or move in a new direction for 2017-18.

New Orleans was reportedly likely to fire Gentry if he didn’t finish the season strong. Will an 8-3 stretch in March save him? Following that with a five-game losing streak until winning the season finale won’t help, even if Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins sat some of the skid.

Similarly, rumors have swirled around Demps for a while. It’s tougher to get a read on what Pelicans owner Tom Benson and senior vice president Mickey Loomis will do about him.

This is a pivotal time for the franchise. Cousins becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Lose him, and – with a first-round pick owed to the Kings – it gets even harder to build around Davis. Davis has professed nothing but love publicly for New Orleans, but a 2020 player option looms.

The Pelicans should ask themselves which general manager and coach would give them the best chance of retaining Cousins. Gentry and Demps being incumbents shouldn’t factor. The clearest path to keeping Cousins starts with winning, so trying to appease him aligns with serving the team’s overall health.

Clippers have unprecedented mix of sustained regular-season success, playoff failure

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
3 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2017, 10:31 AM EDT

There have been 58 six-season streaks, many overlapping, of a teams winning more than 60% of its games each year.

Most of the six-season sets have produced multiple championships, and almost three-quarters saw at least one title. Three-quarters of the six-season sets also saw multiple Finals appearances. Nearly four-fifths featured at least three appearances in the conference finals (or, prior to that, the division finals). Fifty-five included multiple conference/division finals, and two more had one.

And then there are the Clippers.

In the last six years, the Clippers have gone 40-26 (61%), 56-26 (68%), 57-25 (70%), 56-26 (68%), 53-29 (65%) and 51-31 (62%). Championships: 0. Finals: 0. Conference finals: 0.

The latest letdown came with a home Game 7 loss to the Jazz yesterday.

Like several other years, the Clippers had a seemingly legitimate excuse. Blake Griffin was injured. Last year, both Griffin and Chris Paull got hurt in a first-round loss to the Trail Blazers. In 2015, Josh Smith and Corey Brewer got hot on 3-pointers as L.A. blew a closeout Game 6 to the Rockets. The Clippers didn’t have a better record than the teams that beat them in 2012 (50-16 Spurs), 2013 (56-26 Grizzlies) and 2014 (59-23 Thunder).

It was also easier to reach a conference/division finals in earlier eras. There were fewer teams and fewer playoff rounds.

But don’t let the Clippers completely off the hook. Why did they so lifelessly blow Games 5 and 7 after going up 3-1 in 2015? They had the same record as Memphis and home-court advantage in 2013. The Clippers never even lost to the team that reached the Finals, and with the Jazz set to face the Warriors, that doesn’t project to change this year.

Perhaps we’re unfairly criticizing the Clippers for winning in the regular season. If they had lost a little more from late October to mid April, they would have avoided this particularly infamy.

However, this is also a team with Paul, Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Those stars (even if Jordan didn’t become one until during this run) deserve high expectations.

Fair or not – and I’d say fair – this feels like a team that has significantly underwhelmed.

And the feeling matters. It will hover over the Clippers’ uncertain future, with Paul, Griffin and J.J. Redick hitting unrestricted free agency. They’ll each have plenty to evaluate, but the Clippers’ historically disappointing run is impossible to escape.

Here’s every stretch of a team winning more than 60% of its games each season, with the number of titles, Finals and conference/division finals during each streak:

image

Avery Bradley took Jimmy Butler’s comments personally

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT

The Celtics are already into the second round, beating the Wizards in Game 1 yesterday.

But Avery Bradley left Boston’s first-round victory over the Bulls with some harsh words for Avery Bradley.

First, some context. Butler after Bradley scored 24 points on 11-of-19 shooting and helped hold Butler to 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting in Game 5, via Joe Giza of WBZ-TV:

Butler:

Isaiah is going to do what Isaiah does, so you’ve got to live with that. But you can’t let Avery Bradley have a game like he did.

Michael Giardi of CSN New England:

Bradley again won the matchup in Game 6, scoring 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and limiting Butler to 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting.

Bradley:

You want to know something? I took it personal. There was a few guys that walked up to me and said, I think Jimmy had said last game, “We can’t let guys like Avery Bradley score 20.” And I usually don’t say anything. I just go out there and play hard. But I feel like every player should respect this game and respect the guys that go out there and prepare every single night. And I feel like I won the battle tonight. Not only that, I play hard every single game. I feel he should respect that, somebody that goes up and gives him respect every single game. So, I’m just going to leave it there. But, like I said, I definitely won two battles in a row.

I don’t think trying to hold someone who averaged 16 points per game in the regular season to few than 24 is some personal insult. But credit Bradley for using it as motivation anyway.

It clearly worked.