Report: Magic will offer team president job to David Griffin after Cavaliers’ season ends

David Griffin has been the man pulling the strings for Cleveland since LeBron James returned to town — he made the trades for everyone from Kevin Love through Kyle Korver, he fired David Blatt mid-season to bring in Tyron Lue, and he locked up the Cavaliers’ core for years — but apparently that hasn’t been enough. Even with LeBron’s endorsement.
Griffin doesn’t have a contract past the end of this season in Cleveland.
However, the Orlando Magic plan to offer him one, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN.
The Orlando Magic intend to offer their president of basketball operations position to Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, multiple sources said.
The Magic can engage Griffin in contract talks at the conclusion of the Cavs’ season, sources said.
Griffin’s contract with Cleveland is up at the end of the season, and he and the team have not held meaningful discussions on an extension.
One of two things is happening here.
First, this could be a leak out of Griffin’s agent in an attempt to get the Cavaliers to pony up. The threat of competition might get Cleveland to up its offer, or at least to move more quickly than the very deliberate pace they are on now.
Second, the Magic are serious while the Cavaliers are ready to move on. To a degree what LeBron wants LeBron gets in Cleveland, but there could be dynamics pushing the Cavaliers to move on from Griffin. The fact there have been not substantial talks with Cleveland suggests a rift.
The Cavaliers can work out a deal quickly. The question is will they? It’s going to be an interesting summer on the lake.