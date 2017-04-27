PBT Extra: Pacers offseason moves start with Paul George

Fans are going to get their say at the NBA Awards Show, coming June 26 on TNT. Drake will be the host, and we to come up with an under/over on the number of players Drake gives a bro hug to during the ceremony.

That’s the night the NBA will hand out its Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, and every other major postseason award — except for All-NBA Team, which has to come earlier. The media have already cast their votes for these awards.

Where the fans get to come in is the fun awards, categories created just for this event:

• Dunk of the Year

• Best Style

• Block of the Year

• Assist of the Year

• Game Winner of the Year

• Top Performance of the Year

The NBA already narrowed down the list of choices for each category to three, and voting opens tonight. Just go to www.nba.com/nbaawards and cast your ballot, or on Twitter or Facebook just post the #AwardName and First/Last Name of their winner (for example, #DunkOfTheYear Larry Nance).

These awards should add some energy — and good highlights — to what has the potential to be a stuffy event. It’s a bunch of NBA players in suits in a ballroom in New York, this is going to feel like a branding event at times. The NBA is hoping the fans can liven it up.

Here are the categories, with the hashtags for voting:

#DunkOfTheYear

• Los Angeles Lakers’ Larry Nance, Jr. vs. Brooklyn

• Minnesota’s Zach LaVine vs. Phoenix

• Oklahoma City’s Victor Oladipo vs. Atlanta

#BestStyle

• Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert

• Chicago’s Dwyane Wade

• Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook

#BlockOfTheYear

• San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard vs. Houston

• New York’s Kristaps Porzingis vs. Brooklyn

• Miami’s Hassan Whiteside vs. Toronto

#GameWinnerOfTheYear

• Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving vs. Golden State

• Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook vs. Denver

• Phoenix’s Tyler Ulis vs. Boston

#TopPerformanceOfTheYear

• Phoenix’s Devin Booker 70-point game vs. Boston

• Houston’s James Harden nets 53-16-17 triple double vs. New York

• Golden State’s Klay Thompson scores 60 in three quarters vs. Indiana

• Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook with most points in a triple-double, 57-13-11, vs. Orlando

#AssistOfTheYear

• Golden State’s Draymond Green to Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant

• Denver’s Nikola Jokic with no-look pass

• LA Clippers’ Chris Paul with wraparound pass