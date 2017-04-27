Jae Crowder leg-locks Robin Lopez (video)

On June 26, 60 people will be drafted into the NBA. It’s the culmination of a dream for them, one we’re not going to spoil by noting most will not stick in the league beyond a few years (many less than that). Well, maybe we did.

However, a lot more than 60 people threw their hat in the ring — 192 this season, to be specific. There are a lot of reasons guys step forward. Some legitimately know they will be drafted and want to take the leap to the NBA. Some of these people have not signed with an agent and are just testing the waters, then will pull out (they have until May 24 to do so and retain college eligibility, international players can wait until June 12). Others have decided college is not for them (or there were coaching changes at their school) and they feel ready to get paid to play hoops, and while they know that is overseas they put their name out there. There are other reasons as well.

Here is the complete list of guys who have declared early for this year’s draft:

From American colleges:

Shaqquan Aaron, USC, 6-7, Sophomore

Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure, 6-2, Junior

Edrice Adebayo, Kentucky, 6-10, Freshman

Deng Adel, Louisville, 6-7, Sophomore

Jashaun Agosto, LIU, 5-11, Freshman

Bashir Ahmed, St. John’s, 6-7, Junior

Rawle Alkins, Arizona, 6-5, Freshman

Jarrett Allen, Texas, 6-11, Freshman

Mark Alstork, Wright State, 6-5, Junior

Ike Anigbogu, UCLA, 6-10, Freshman

OG Anunoby, Indiana, 6-8, Sophomore

Dwayne Bacon, Florida State, 6-7, Sophomore

Lonzo Ball, UCLA, 6-6, Freshman

Jaylen Barford, Arkansas, 6-3, Junior

Jordan Bell, Oregon, 6-9, Junior

Trae Bell-Haynes, Vermont, 6-2, Junior

Joel Berry II, North Carolina, 6-0, Junior

James Blackmon Jr., Indiana, 6-4, Junior

Antonio Blakeney, LSU, 6-4, Sophomore

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier, 6-6, Junior

Bennie Boatwright, USC, 6-10, Sophomore

Jacobi Boykins, Louisiana Tech, 6-6, Junior

Tony Bradley, North Carolina, 6-10, Freshman

Isaiah Briscoe, Kentucky, 6-2, Sophomore

Dillon Brooks, Oregon, 6-7, Junior

Thomas Bryant, Indiana, 6-10, Sophomore

Rodney Bullock, Providence, 6-8, Junior

Jevon Carter, West Virginia, 6-2, Junior

Clandell Cetoute, Thiel College (PA), 6-8, Junior

Joseph Chartouny, Fordham, 6-3, Sophomore

Donte’ Clark, Massachusetts, 6-4, Junior

Chris Clemons, Campbell, 5-9, Sophomore

David Collette, Utah, 6-10, Junior

John Collins, Wake Forest, 6-10, Sophomore

Zach Collins, Gonzaga, 7-1, Freshman

Chance Comanche, Arizona, 6-11, Sophomore

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall, 6-10, Junior

Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky, 6-6, Freshman

Tyler Dorsey, Oregon, 6-4, Sophomore

PJ Dozier, South Carolina, 6-6, Sophomore

Vince Edwards, Purdue, 6-8, Junior

John Egbunu, Florida, 6-11, Junior

Jon Elmore, Marshall, 6-3, Junior

Obi Enechionyia, Temple, 6-10, Junior

Drew Eubanks, Oregon State, 6-10, Sophomore

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, 6-1, Sophomore

Tacko Fall, Central Florida, 7-6, Sophomore

Tony Farmer, Lee College (TX), 6-7, Sophomore

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky, 6-4, Freshman

Markelle Fultz, Washington, 6-4, Freshman

Harry Giles, Duke, 6-10, Freshman

Brandon Goodwin, FGCU, 6-2, Junior

Donte Grantham, Clemson, 6-8, Junior

Isaac Haas, Purdue, 7-2, Junior

Aaron Holiday, UCLA, 6-1, Sophomore

Isaac Humphries, Kentucky, 7-1, Sophomore

Chandler Hutchison, Boise State, 6-7, Junior

Jonathan Isaac, Florida State, 6-10, Freshman

Frank Jackson, Duke, 6-3, Freshman

Josh Jackson, Kansas, 6-8, Freshman

Justin Jackson, Maryland, 6-7, Freshman

Justin Jackson, North Carolina, 6-8, Junior

Alize Johnson, Missouri State, 6-9, Junior

B.J. Johnson, La Salle, 6-7, Junior

Darin Johnson, CSU-Northridge, 6-5, Junior

Jaylen Johnson, Louisville, 6-9, Junior

Robert Johnson, Indiana, 6-3, Junior

Andrew Jones, Texas, 6-4, Freshman

Kerem Kanter, Green Bay, 6-10, Junior

Ted Kapita, North Carolina State, 6-8, Freshman

Marcus Keene, Central Michigan, 5-9, Junior

Luke Kennard, Duke, 6-6, Sophomore

Braxton Key, Alabama, 6-8, Freshman

George King, Colorado, 6-6, Junior

Kyle Kuzma, Utah, 6-9, Junior

Khadeem Lattin, Oklahoma, 6-9, Junior

TJ Leaf, UCLA, 6-10, Freshman

William Lee, UAB, 6-9, Junior

Zach Lofton, Texas Southern, 6-3, Junior

Tyler Lydon, Syracuse, 6-9, Sophomore

Daryl Macon, Arkansas, 6-3, Junior

Marin Maric, Northern Illinois, 6-11, Junior

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona, 7-1, Freshman

Yante Maten, Georgia, 6-8, Junior

Markis McDuffie, Wichita State, 6-8, Sophomore

MiKyle McIntosh, Illinois State, 6-7, Junior

Eric Mika, BYU, 6-10, Sophomore

Donovan Mitchell, Louisville, 6-3, Sophomore

Malik Monk, Kentucky, 6-3, Freshman

Matthew Morgan, Cornell, 6-3, Sophomore

Shaquille Morris, Wichita State, 6-8, Junior

Johnathan Motley, Baylor, 6-10, Junior

Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas, 6-8, Junior

Divine Myles, Stetson, 5-11, Junior

Derick Newton, Stetson, 6-6, Sophomore

Austin Nichols, Virginia, 6-8, Junior

Semi Ojeleye, SMU, 6-7, Junior

Cameron Oliver, Nevada, 6-8, Sophomore

Randy Onwuasor, Southern Utah, 6-3, Junior

Justin Patton, Creighton, 7-1, Freshman

L.J. Peak, Georgetown, 6-5, Junior

Theo Pinson, North Carolina, 6-6, Junior

Ivan Rabb, California, 6-11, Sophomore

Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Florida State, 6-4, Junior

Devin Robinson, Florida, 6-8, Junior

Josh Robinson, Austin Peay, 6-2, Junior

Martavius Robinson, Lewis & Clark CC (Illinois), 6-10, Sophomore

Maverick Rowan, North Carolina State, 6-7, Sophomore

Corey Sanders, Rutgers, 6-2, Sophomore

Victor Sanders, Idaho, 6-5, Junior

Jaaron Simmons, Ohio, 6-1, Junior

Kobi Simmons, Arizona, 6-5, Freshman

Fred Sims Jr., Chicago State, 6-4, Sophomore

Dennis Smith Jr., North Carolina State, 6-3, Freshman

Zach Smith, Texas Tech, 6-8, Junior

Kamau Stokes, Kansas State, 6-0, Sophomore

Edmond Sumner, Xavier, 6-6, Sophomore

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue, 6-9, Sophomore

Jayson Tatum, Duke, 6-8, Freshman

Matt Taylor, New Mexico State, 6-4, Junior

James Thompson IV, Eastern Michigan, 6-10, Sophomore

Stephen Thompson Jr., Oregon State, 6-4, Sophomore

Trevor Thompson, Ohio State, 7-1, Junior

Melo Trimble, Maryland, 6-3, Junior

Craig Victor II, LSU, 6-9, Junior

Moritz Wagner, Michigan, 6-11, Sophomore

Tevonn Walker, Valparaiso, 6-2, Junior

Antone Warren, Antelope Valley CC (CA), 6-10, Sophomore

Thomas Welsh, UCLA, 7-1, Junior

Thomas Wilder, Western Michigan, 6-3, Junior

Cecil Williams, Central Michigan, 6-6, Junior

Johnathan Williams, Gonzaga, 6-9, Junior

Kam Williams, Ohio State, 6-2, Junior

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga, 6-3, Junior

Christian Wilson, Texas-San Antonio, 6-2, Junior

D.J. Wilson, Michigan, 6-10, Junior

Omer Yurtseven, North Carolina State, 7-1, Freshman

International prospects:

Ege Arar, Galatasaray (Turkey), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Laurynas Beliauskas, Neptunas (Lithuania), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Terrence Bieshaar, Joventut (Spain), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Simon Birgander, Clavijo (Spain), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Laurynas Birutis, Vytautas (Lithuania), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Luka Bozic, Zagreb (Croatia), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Vlatko Cancar, Mega Leks (Serbia), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Leo Cizmic, Sevilla (Spain), 6-7, 1998 DOB

Wesley Alves da Silva, Paulistano (Brazil), 6-7, 1996 DOB

George de Paula, Paulistano (Brazil), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Berkan Durmaz, Tofas (Turkey), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Martynas Echodas, Siauliai (Lithuania), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Cyrille Eliezer-Vanerot, Levallois (France), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Aquiles Ferreira, Pinheiros (Brazil), 6-7, 1998 DOB

Diego Flaccadori, Trento (Italy), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Tolga Gecim, Banvit (Turkey), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Yoan Granvorka, Nancy (France), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Egemen Guven, Karsiyaka (Turkey), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Isaiah Hartenstein, Zalgiris (Lithuania), 6-7, 1998 DOB

Karlis Helmanis, RTU Riga (Latvia), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Aleksa Ilic, Buducnost (Montenegro), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Jonathan Jeanne, Nancy (France), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Alpha Kaba, Mega Leks (Serbia), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Verners Kohs, GBA Sparta (Czech Republic), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Antonios Koniaris, PAOK (Greece), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Arnoldas Kulboka, Baunach (Germany), 6-7, 1998 DOB

Rodions Kurucs, Barcelona (Spain), 6-7, 1998 DOB

Axel Louissaint, Lugano (Switzerland), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Michail Lountzis, Panathinaikos (Greece), 6-7, 1998 DOB

Gytis Masiulis, Zalgiris (Lithuania), 6-7, 1998 DOB

Lovro Mazalin, Zadar (Croatia), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Regimantas Miniotas, Vytautas (Lithuania), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Kostja Mushidi, Mega Leks (Serbia), 6-7, 1998 DOB

Margiris Normantas, Lietuvos Rytas (Lithuania), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Frank Ntilikina, Strasbourg (France), 6-7, 1998 DOB

Elie Okobo, Pau Orthez (France), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Viny Okouo, Unicaja (Spain), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Ayberk Olmaz, Istanbul BSB (Turkey), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Lucas Pereira, Pinheiros (Brazil), 6-7, 1998 DOB

Martynas Sajus, Starogard (Poland), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Borisa Simanic, Crvena Zvezda (Serbia), 6-7, 1998 DOB

Nik Slavica, Cibona (Croatia), 6-7, 1997 DOB

Berk Ugurlu, Fenerbahce (Turkey), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Kristupas Zemaitis, Vytautas (Lithuania), 6-7, 1996 DOB

Zou Yuchen, Bayi Fubang (China), 6-7, 1996 DOB