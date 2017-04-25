John Wall doesn’t sound super enthused about Dennis Schroder’s summer-workout request

The Wizards and Hawks are knotted in a 2-2 first-round series.
A subplot: John Wall vs. Dennis Schroder. They have a history – Schroder starting random trash talk and then telling a teammate to hack Wall’s recently injured wrist, according to Wall – and Wall stared down Schroder after a dunk in Game 2.
A sub-subplot: Wall’s and Schroder’s summer plans.
Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Wall, via Chase Hughes of CSN Mid-Atlantic:
“I’ve never heard of that going on in the middle of a series,” Wall said Monday after shootaround for Game 4 later tonight at Phillips Arena. “I’m not talking about it right now. I’m locked into a series competing with a guy that’s playing well for his team, competing for his team. That’s probably a conversation I’ll have later on, but I’m locked into Wizards versus Hawks.”
Aside from that, Wall tends to be a loner during the summer when he’s getting ready. He was supposed to work out with Damian Lillard a few seasons ago, but even that didn’t come to fruition. Teammate Brandon Jennings sensed that about Wall.
“I really don’t work out with anybody, to be honest,” Wall said. “Brandon said the same thing, ‘You’re the type of guy that don’t like to work out with people.’ I just always worked out by myself a lot.”
Maybe Schroder thinks Wall will see himself in the Atlanta point guard – a fearless young player trying to prove himself by standing up to established players. And maybe Wall does.
But I suspect Wall just sees Schroder as a pest.
If that’s the case, it certainly won’t change until this series ends.