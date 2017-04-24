Report: Austin Rivers returning for Clippers-Jazz Game 5

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

There have been bigger injuries in the Clippers-Jazz first-round series: Blake Griffin‘s toe, Rudy Gobert‘s knee and Gordon Hayward‘s stomach.

But Clippers guard Austin Rivers has yet to play due to a strained hamstring.

It sounds as if that will change tomorrow.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: Clippers expect guard Austin Rivers to return from hamstring injury for Game 5 vs. the Jazz on Tuesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 24, 2017

This is neither as big a deal as the Clippers will make it out to be nor as meaningless as Rivers’ many detractors will claim.

The 6-foot-4 Rivers will provide an important defensive upgrade on the perimeter. The Clippers haven’t successfully hidden Jamal Crawford and Raymond Felton, allowing Utah too many quality looks. Here how the Jazz have shot when defended by each, per NBA.com:

Crawford: 18-of-36 (50%), including 7-of-17 on 3-pointers (41%)

Felton: 13-of-24 (54%), including 5-of-8 on 3-pointers (63%)

Rivers needn’t be great to help behind Chris Paul and J.J. Redick.