Russell Westbrook changes conversation in win over Rockets

By Dan FeldmanApr 22, 2017, 1:03 AM EDT

The Great Russell Westbrook Debate can shift topics. “Is he clutch enough” is the new “Is he too selfish?”

Westbrook went 3-of-6 on free throws down the stretch, and the Thunder blew a 10-point lead in the final minutes. But James Harden missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, allowing Oklahoma City to escape with a 115-113 Game 3 win over the Rockets on Friday.

“I’ve got to make a free throw,” Westbrook grumbled to begin his on-court interview before seemingly realizing stewing was a bad look and expressed pleasure his team trimmed the series deficit to 2-1.

And, yes, Westbrook clearly cares how he looks, no matter what pretenses he puts up.

His cartoonish fourth quarter of Game 2 – shooting 4-for-18 while his teammates shot 3-for-11 – invited deep criticism of his ball-hogging. Westbrook showed a different approach from the jump tonight, making a concerted effort to find his teammates. He had eight assists in the first half and 11 through three quarters.

Even though Westbrook added no assists in the fourth quarter, he kept looking for his teammates – sometimes to a fault. They just didn’t connect.

Houston cut the margin during an excruciating few minutes Westbrook began the final period during the bench. Even as the Rockets went on a late 15-5 to tie it, Westbrook sought floor balance.

His teammates reveled in his faith in them. They made 9-of-18 3-pointers, and Westbrook — who was 5-for-22 from beyond the arc in the first two games — attempted only one. Steven Adams tipped in a Westbrook miss with 35 seconds left to put Oklahoma City up good, though Westbrook’s dicey free-throw shooting kept it tense.

Like every game in this series, it will be seen as a referendum in the already-decided, not-yet-revealed MVP race. The final lines:

  • Westbrook: 32 points on 24 shots and 10-of-14 free throw shooting, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals, five turnovers, W
  • Harden: 44 points 21 shots and 18-of-18 free throw shooting, six rebounds, six assists, seven turnovers, L

Both players will insist the final letter is most important, but Harden can bank on a couple of those Ws from Games 1 and 2. The Thunder still have their back against the wall.

This felt like a team energized by its first home playoff game of the year, though Billy Donovan made some smart adjustments – mainly tightening his rotation, including deactivating second-string point guard Semaj Christon.

The Thunder will go as far as Westbrook takes them, and tonight, that was to their first playoff win without Kevin Durant since moving to Oklahoma City.

Now, it’s Harden’s turn to answer.

Clippers’ Blake Griffin leaves Game 3 with bruised big toe, will not return

By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2017, 11:53 PM EDT

Clippers’ fans have to be saying “come on, not again.”

Clippers forward Blake Griffin was forced to leave Game 3 against the Jazz due to a bruised big toe and will not return, the team has announced.

The injury appeared to happen with just under four minutes to go in the second quarter. Griffin made a steal and pushed the ball down the court himself, finishing a layup past Rodney Hood. After Griffin landed, he was instantly limping.

The fact X-rays were negative may be good news considering Griffin reacted like it was something worse.

Griffin had 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting when he had to leave the game.

The Clippers have a history of being unlucky with playoff injuries. Last year, they lost in the first round to Portland when both Griffin and Chris Paul suffered series-ending injuries.

The Jazz have had to play without their anchor in the middle in Rudy Gobert all series after he suffered a bone bruise to his knee :17 seconds into Game 1.

Gregg Popovich on Grizzlies starting Zach Randolph: ‘We’ve played against Zach 14 hundred and 73 times’

Associated PressApr 21, 2017, 11:11 PM EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) Zach Randolph, the self-described blue collar forward in a blue collar town, always gives the Grizzlies whatever they need.

No complaints. Just check in when called upon and scrap for rebounds and buckets.

Even when relegated to coming off the bench after being a starter throughout his long career, Randolph never griped about playing fewer minutes.

Randolph is answering the bell again for his Grizzlies, as only he can.

“We needed Z Bo in the starting lineup for this series” against San Antonio, first-year Memphis coach David Fizdale said Friday. “This series called for that, so that’s why I moved that direction. If it was a team that was running circles around us from the 3-point line and a whole lot of speed and space, he probably wouldn’t be in the lineup right now.”

Yes, these Grizzlies needed some of that old Grit `n’ Grind. The physical, pounding style of play that helped them reach the playoffs the last six seasons.

With the Spurs shoving the Grizzlies all over the court in the first two games of their opening playoff series, Fizdale had to make a move. He put Randolph back in the starting lineup to give the Grizzlies some needed muscle to push back.

Randolph responded with 21 points and eight rebounds, and the Grizzlies will need much more of the same from the 15-year veteran to keep the Spurs from “bullying” their way through the rest of this best-of-seven series.

To the 6-foot-9 and 260-pound Randolph, all that matters is that he is at his best banging under the basket, pushing and leaning against opponents while somehow finding the right angle to toss up a short jumper or grab a loose ball.

“I’m going to go out there and just play hard and leave it all on the court,” Randolph said. “So playing more minutes is what I’ve been wanting to do, and I’m getting a chance.”

Even while coming off the bench , Randolph still led all reserves with 19 double-doubles during the season.

Randolph reminded everyone Thursday night that he hasn’t lost his touch. He put on a show helping Memphis snap a 10-game postseason skid against the Spurs with a 105-94 victory and pull within 2-1. Randolph knocked down step-back jumpers, hook shots and even threw in a rare dunk while grabbing eight rebounds.

“We’ve played against Zach 14 hundred and 73 times,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, adding that Randolph has always been a heck of a player so “it’s not a whole lot different.”

LaMarcus Aldridge battled against Randolph in the 2015 playoffs while with Portland and knows exactly what to expect with the man nicknamed Z Bo back in the starting lineup.

“You got to battle,” Aldridge said. “It’s a fight down there. You got to battle, and you’re going to try to do your work early and just battle him the whole game.”

Grizzlies guard Mike Conley said it was fun with Randolph having so much success.

“We finally unleashed him,” Conley said. “He really changed the game and hopefully changed the series and will give us some confidence.”

Randolph is a free agent this summer, so Saturday night’s Game 4 could be the last in Memphis for the man loved for both his play on the court and charity work away from the arena. Randolph said that has crossed his mind, especially now with the regular season over and the postseason just two losses away right now.

“You try to put that behind you and when it’s time for that, you take care of that,” Randolph said. “First task at hand is trying to win a championship.”

 

Inspired Celtics down Rajon Rondo-less Bulls

By Dan FeldmanApr 21, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT

Rajon Rondo knew, as the Bulls season threatened to unravel, a veteran like Kevin Garnett would have effectively handled the adversity. Rondo never apologized for pointing that out on Instagram. He has little patience for feelings when it comes to conveying the truth as he sees it.

And Rondo was right. The retired Garnett would know just what to say amid crisis.

Unfortunately for Rondo, Garnett delivered his message to their former team.

Sparked by a pregame message from Garnett and Isaiah Thomas‘ return from his sister’s funeral, the Celtics beat Chicago 104-87 in Game 3 Friday. After being stunned twice at home to begin the first-round series, No. 1 seed Boston faces a much more manageable 2-1 deficit.

“Isaiah played a clip from KG before the game, and it kind of got us going a little bit,” Celtics guard Avery Bradley said. “KG said some inspirational words for us, and he reminded us, Celtics, we’re always supposed to be the hardest-playing team every single night. And we’re supposed to use Isaiah’s family, use that as inspiration and come out and play hard for him and his family.

He said, You can either play two ways. You can either make excuses and say it’s emotional. ‘Oh, let’s give up this year and worry about next year.’ Or you can fight and fight for his family, and that’s what we did.”

Meanwhile, Rondo sat and watched in a garish red short-sleeved suit, sidelined with a broken thumb.

Chicago sure missed him.

The Bulls lost their offensive flow, and Jimmy Butler (14 points on 7-of-21 shooting) and Dwyane Wade (18 points on 6-of-18 shooting) settled for tough shots. Credit Boston’s perimeter defenders, especially Avery Bradley, but they don’t fully explain how out of sync Chicago looked.

Point guards Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams combined to score eight points on 3-of-10 shooting with three assists and seven turnovers in 39 minutes. Grant, who started, especially looked in over his head.

Without Rondo’s throwback defense disrupting at the point of attack, Brad Steven’s offense hummed.

The Bulls again dominated the glass, but the Celtics cede rebounds to play highly skilled offensive players rather than a bunch of brutes. That trade-off finally worked in Boston’s favor tonight.

Thomas (16 points and nine assists) and Al Horford (18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals) clicked in the pick-and-roll, and Bradley (15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists), Jae Crowder (16 points, six rebounds and three assists), Terry Rozier (11 points on 4-of-6 shooting) and Marcus Smart (seven points, six rebounds and five assists) all had their moments.

Chicago had few. The Bulls shot 39% from the field, including 29% on 3-pointers. Their offensive rebounding helped, but that’s too many initial misses.

The Celtics assisted more shots (34, a 2017 postseason high for any team) than Chicago made (33).

The Bulls can win ugly games, but Boston kept this one too pretty.

Chicago’s answer could be to muck it up further and remove point guards entirely, at least more so. In 11 minutes with Wade and and Butler in the backcourt without a traditional point guard, the Bulls outscored the Celtics by two.

Unfortunately for Chicago, its best answer is stuck on the bench with a broken thumb while his revered former teammate motivates the other team.

Did injured Rajon Rondo try tripping Jae Crowder from bench?

By Dan FeldmanApr 21, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo is sidelined for Game 3 against the Celtics.

But he can still make his presence felt.

Kenny Ducey of Sports Illustrated:

Rondo has a history of apparently trying to trip opponents while sitting on the bench.

But look how slowly he lifts his leg and how long after Jae Crowder had already run the other way. This looks like Rondo just having fun, maybe even poking at his reputation.

Still, I don’t know his intent.