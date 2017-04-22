PBT Extra: Down 2-1, three things Raptors must do to even series

Once again, the Clippers — and Blake Griffin in particular — have been hit by the injury bug come the playoffs.
Griffin had to leave Game 3 of the Clippers/Jazz series, and on Saturday the Clippers announced that Griffin is out for the remainder of the playoffs with an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe. He will see a specialist when the Clippers return to Los Angeles, and from there a course of treatment will be determined, the team announced.
The plantar plate is a thick ligament that connects the toes to the rest of the foot. This ligament essentially keeps the toes in place, if it is torn the toes can move around and drift. It is incredibly painful to walk on as well, which obviously rules out running, leaping, and playing basketball. Treatment depends on the tear in the plate, but it can involve surgery.
The injury appeared to happen with just under four minutes to go in the second quarter. Griffin made a steal and pushed the ball down the court himself, finishing a layup past Rodney Hood. After Griffin landed, he was instantly limping. Griffin’s reaction when the injury happened — slamming a chair and reportedly saying “it is worse than it looks” — suggest he knew it was bad when it happened.
Last season the Clippers lost to Portland in the first round to Portland when Griffin suffered a quad injury then Chris Paul suffered a hand injury that sidelined the duo.
Los Angeles went on to win Game 3 behind a dominant second half from Chris Paul. The Clippers leaned heavily on the Paul/DeAndre Jordan pick-and-roll to create offense, and without Rudy Gobert — the Utah center is sidelined with a knee injury suffered in Game 1 — the Jazz were unable to slow it.
However, the Griffin injury makes it seemingly inevitable that the Clippers will not be making a deep playoff run. They have been hit by a string of bad luck in the playoffs for years, they’re a team that just can’t seem to catch a break.
That will lead to some tough questions for Los Angeles this summer. Griffin, Paul, and Jordan have been together for six seasons and, if they fall in this round or the next this year, will have never made it out of the second round. Griffin and Paul can — and are expected to — opt out of the final year of their contracts this summer and become free agents, and J.J. Redick will hit the open market as well. How much is owner Steve Ballmer willing to pay to keep these guys together? Should they keep them together or break it up and try something else? There’s a lot of soul searching coming to L.A. this summer.
Rajon Rondo on apparent trip of Jae Crowder: Just stretching my leg after ACL tear
When you tear an ACL, your legs get stiff on you every once in a while. Then, I stretch my leg out. I always do that throughout our game. I guess e was so deep into our bench, it looked like whatever may have happened.
I initially gave Rondo the benefit of the doubt. It seemed he extended his leg casually and after Crowder ran by.
And maybe this is unfair – Rondo has a great memory, someone could have warned him he’d receive this question, the incident might have stuck out because it shocked him as an accident close call – but Rondo’s explanation seems too meticulous.
With Blake Griffin out Chris Paul dominates fourth quarter, leads Clippers to 115-111 win
In the first half it seemed everything went wrong for the Clippers.
First, Gordon Hayward went off for a Utah playoff record 21 points in the quarter on 7-of-8 shooting (he would finish the night with 40). Then late in the first half Blake Griffin suffered a bruised big toe — may well be a turf-toe injury — and he had to leave the game. Los Angeles was down 13 after one quarter and nine at the half, but more than that it was hard to see a path back to the win.
Then Chris Paul took over — he was the embodiment of the point god. CP3 had 24 second half points, he was attacking the paint or dishing to DeAndre Jordan rolling down the lane, and more than all that he completely controlled the flow of the contest.
He sparked a 15-0 Clipper run in the fourth — when the Jazz went scoreless for more than six minutes — to get Los Angeles a lead they would hold on to for a 115-111 road win.
The Clippers are now up 2-1 in the series with Game 4 in Utah Sunday.
“We can deal with adversity,” Paul said in a televised interview about what this game showed. “That’s one of our biggest hurdles, things that we’re trying to overcome.”
Playoff injuries have ended so many Clipper playoff runs in recent years, including last season when Paul and Griffin were injured in the first round allowing the Trail Blazers to advance. Griffin suffered his injury with just under four minutes to go in the second quarter, he had stolen the ball from Hayward and pushed it up himself, finishing a layup past Rodney Hood. After Griffin landed, he instantly started limping.
The X-rays on Griffin’s toe injury were negative, but there is no timetable yet for his return.
The injury set up the brilliance of Paul.
“The primary thing is the game becomes about Chris Paul in the pick-and-roll,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said about the adjustments after Griffin’s injury. “He’s arguably the best person doing that in the league, in terms of manufacturing the whole court. So that puts a lot of stress on the defense.”
Paul came out in the second half and attacked the paint more aggressively — something he can do with Rudy Gobert still out injured for Utah — and he was 5-of-6 shooting inside eight feet of the rim in that stretch. His drive started to force defenders to him, and then he would find a rolling DeAndre Jordan for the lob, or he would kick out to an open shooter. Paul was covered by Ingles to start most of the night but worked hard to get Derrick Favors switched on to him, then attacked.
It all worked. Plus the Clippers stepped up their defensive pressure, and that threw the Jazz off balance. Hayward went cold (1-of-4 in the fourth) and Utah started leaning heavily on Joe Johnson to create shots for himself and others (he was 3-of-6 in the fourth), but the balance was gone from the Utah offense.
Even when they got good looks, they just missed them during that fourth-quarter stretch where Utah’s offense fell apart. That ended up being the ball game.
Behind a couple buckets from Johnson late Utah kept it close, but the Clippers hit enough free throws that the Jazz were forced into desperation shots and passes — both of which Hayward missed badly in the final minute.
Until Gobert returns, the Clippers have a formula that works with the CP3/Jordan pick and roll, with them getting into the paint. Los Angeles had a ridiculous offensive rating of 125.4 in this game, against one of the best defenses in the league.
It falls to Utah to slow down the Clippers a little (easier said than done). The Jazz have to get shots, then get some shots — particularly threes — to fall late. The ball is in Quin Snyder’s court to make some adjustments so Utah can even this series on Sunday. And if one of those adjustments is not “Gobert is back” he’s going to need to get creative, and get some role players to step up.
Russell Westbrook changes conversation in win over Rockets
The Great Russell Westbrook Debate can shift topics. “Is he clutch enough” is the new “Is he too selfish?”
Westbrook went 3-of-6 on free throws down the stretch, and the Thunder blew a 10-point lead in the final minutes. But James Harden missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, allowing Oklahoma City to escape with a 115-113 Game 3 win over the Rockets on Friday.
“I’ve got to make a free throw,” Westbrook grumbled to begin his on-court interview before seemingly realizing stewing was a bad look and expressed pleasure his team trimmed the series deficit to 2-1.
And, yes, Westbrook clearly cares how he looks, no matter what pretenses he puts up.
His cartoonish fourth quarter of Game 2 – shooting 4-for-18 while his teammates shot 3-for-11 – invited deep criticism of his ball-hogging. Westbrook showed a different approach from the jump tonight, making a concerted effort to find his teammates. He had eight assists in the first half and 11 through three quarters.
Even though Westbrook added no assists in the fourth quarter, he kept looking for his teammates – sometimes to a fault. They just didn’t connect.
Houston cut the margin during an excruciating few minutes Westbrook began the final period during the bench. Even as the Rockets went on a late 15-5 to tie it, Westbrook sought floor balance.
His teammates reveled in his faith in them. They made 9-of-18 3-pointers, and Westbrook — who was 5-for-22 from beyond the arc in the first two games — attempted only one. Steven Adams tipped in a Westbrook miss with 35 seconds left to put Oklahoma City up good, though Westbrook’s dicey free-throw shooting kept it tense.
Like every game in this series, it will be seen as a referendum in the already-decided, not-yet-revealed MVP race. The final lines:
Westbrook: 32 points on 24 shots and 10-of-14 free throw shooting, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals, five turnovers, W
Harden: 44 points 21 shots and 18-of-18 free throw shooting, six rebounds, six assists, seven turnovers, L
Both players will insist the final letter is most important, but Harden can bank on a couple of those Ws from Games 1 and 2. The Thunder still have their back against the wall.
This felt like a team energized by its first home playoff game of the year, though Billy Donovan made some smart adjustments – mainly tightening his rotation, including deactivating second-string point guard Semaj Christon.
The Thunder will go as far as Westbrook takes them, and tonight, that was to their first playoff win without Kevin Durant since moving to Oklahoma City.