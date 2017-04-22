Getty Images

Kevin Durant to sit Game 3 for Warriors, Steve Kerr also out with illness Saturday night

By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT

In the grand scheme of this series, these things do change the trajectory of this series. But they could make Saturday night a little more interesting.

First, the Warriors will again be without Kevin Durant for a game this series, he will again sit out with a strained calf, a story broken by Marc Stein of ESPN.

Durant sat out Game 2 and the Warriors still won in a landslide. They are comfortable in this position, having won 12 in a row before the end of the season with Durant sidelined.

The Warriors also will be without their coach for Game 3 in Portland Saturday night, the team announced a few hours before tipoff.

The Warriors are up 2-0 in this series and know what they have to do to win, whether or not Durant plays, and whether Brown or Kerr or Luke Walton were brought back to coach the team. The Warriors have distinct matchup advantages in terms of size — plus they play much better team defense — and none of that changes with Brown calling the shots.

One other will have a more significant impact on the game, and we don’t have the answer to it yet.

That is whether Jusuf Nurkic will play for Portland. Their injured center went through two days of non-contact drills at practice and was going to test his leg pregame before a decision is made. He balances out their roster on both ends of the floor and helps with defense in the paint.

Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic to play, start vs. Golden State in Game 3

By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT

In 20 games after the Trail Blazers traded for him, Jusuf Nurkic averaged 15.2 points 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2 blocks per game. Portland was 9.7 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court and went 14-6, a surge that helped get them into the playoffs. Then a leg fracture had him sidelined for the end of the season and the start of the playoffs.

Until Saturday.

He will play limited minutes, but the Blazers will take it.

Portland is down 0-2 to the Warriors but are coming home to take on a Golden State team that will be without Kevin Durant again (strained calf) and coach Steve Kerr (illness).

Nurkic gives Portland some hope, he certainly helps their defense. We’ll see if that’s enough.

Raptors answer back Bucks’ “Barney” trolling with Bambi tweet

By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

The Raptors vs. Bucks first round series is even up, tied 2-2, and while it hasn’t always been pretty it has been competitive.

Off the court, too, with Milwaukee and Toronto trading some joking jibes.

For example, when the Raptors were introduced for Game 3 the Bucks broke out the “Barney” theme music (angering parents everywhere who have worked hard to get that song out of their heads).

After the Raptors won Game 4 and the Bucks looked sloppy, Toronto responded with this Tweet.

Bring on Game 5.

Enough DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry get Raptors ugly win over Bucks 87-76, series tied 2-2

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT

This game wasn’t pretty. If anything it was much closer to 1997 basketball than 2017 — the game was physical, slow, there was plenty of grabbing, teams shot a combined 23.3 percent from three, there was a lot of isolation basketball, and ball and player movement were sporadic at best.

The Toronto Raptors don’t care.

In desperate need of a win after falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Raptors got what they needed — big games from DeMar DeRozan (33 points) and Kyle Lowry (18), plus improved defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo — and that was enough for an 87-76 victory.

The series is now tied 2-2 heading back to Toronto for Game 3 on Monday.

If the Raptors were going to get back in this series, it had to start with their All-Star guards playing up to that billing, and Saturday afternoon it happened.

In the first half it was DeRozan carrying Toronto, bouncing back from an 0-of-8 shooting performance in Game 3. DeRozan was 8-of-14 for 21 points in the first half, the rest of the Raptors combined were 7-of-28 with 20 points. DeRozan finished the game with 33 points on 22 shots, and had nine rebounds and five rebounds.

The Bucks were struggling as well, and it was tied 41-41 at the half.

The second half saw what the Raptors really need in this series — the emergence of Lowry. He was attacking and had 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting, three assists, and he was creating looks for everyone. He had struggled for the first three games against the length of the Bucks defenders and how they covered the pick-and-roll, but he finally seemed to get a comfort level. Toronto needs him to stay in that zone in Game 5.

Toronto needed more than just its stars, it needed better defense on Antetokounmpo, and they got it, he was 0-of-7 shooting in the second half and finished the game with 14 points on 19 shots. P.J. Tucker deserves particular credit for his defense on the Greek Freak.

Tony Snell ended up leading the Bucks in scoring off the bench with 19, including hitting five threes. If anything, Jason Kidd needed to go to more of him (and Kris Middleton) in the fourth, those two rested too long.

The Raptors also did a good job of slowing the game down, making it a half-court slog, which suits them much better than the more athletic Bucks.

The questions become: In an even series, can the Raptors carry over what they did right, and can the Bucks adjust? Raptors coach Dwane Casey brought Jonas Valanciunas off the bench, can the Bucks use that to their advantage and get Antetokounmpo switched onto smaller defenders? The Bucks looked like a young team when it came to finding and exploiting mismatches in this game. (Norman Powell got the start instead so the Raptors could play small, and he finished with a dozen points and had some key threes.)

If Lowry can play like he did in the second half for the rest of this series, you have to like Toronto’s chances.

Report: NBA looking into incident postgame between Patrick Beverley, son of Thunder minority owner

By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

This could get messy.

Something happened between the Rockets’ Patrick Beverley and a courtside seated fan — who happens to be the son of a minority owner of the Thunder — during Game 3 Friday night, which spilled over to something postgame.

Whatever happened, the league is investigating, interestingly at the Rockets’ request. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN has the details.

In the first half, Beverley got knocked down after attempting a layup and landed at a fan’s feet, identified as Stuart Scaramucci, son of minority Thunder owner Jay Scaramucci. Beverley got up and immediately started to complain about Scaramucci.

He pointed at Scaramucci as referee Scott Foster and several Rockets went to help him up. After the game, Beverley approached Scaramucci, who was sitting behind the basket, and they got into a heated discussion.

Rockets forward Sam Dekker went to pull Beverley away and he left the court as fans yelled at him. A team source told ESPN the Rockets requested the league look into the incident after Beverley informed them of it.

Representatives of both teams and officials of Chesapeake Energy Arena all said they would cooperate with the investigation. The league will look at all video footage of the incident.

Here is a little video of the postgame “discussion,” but it shows nothing much.

Whatever, if anything, comes of this, the Rockets and Beverley need to put it behind them. Beverley struggled going 0-6 from the floor in what was a Thunder win to make the series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in OKC.