French international Jonathan Jeanne entering, staying in 2017 NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanApr 22, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

College basketball players essentially reveal their intent to stay in the NBA draft by hiring an agent, which renders the player ineligible for college basketball. At that point, there’s no reason to withdraw from the draft.

International players don’t have the same way to show their plans. As long as they declare for the draft by Sunday, they can withdraw by June 12 and play in foreign leagues, which don’t disqualify players for hiring agents.

So, the only way international players can show they’ll stay in the draft is saying so – which Jonathan Jeanne did.

Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress:

Jeanne is a borderline first-rounder, probably more likely to go in the second. The French center will turn 20 in July, putting him in line with many sophomores.

He’s 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan, and he’s fast for his size. That rare combination is enough to intrigue.

His speed will be important offensively, because Jeanne is toothpick thin. He’ll need to beat defenders to his spot, because otherwise, he’ll get bumped off it.

Jeanne blocks plenty of shots, given his size. Again, he’ll need to fill out in a major way before making a major impact.

Associated PressApr 22, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — While catching his breath during a break along the sideline, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star pupil put his arms on his hips and leaned his 6-foot-11 frame over to listen to coach Jason Kidd.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is learning the nuances of running a team from one of the best point guards and triple-double threats in NBA history.

Give it a little more time, Kidd says. The fun is only just beginning with the 22-year-old Antetokounmpo.

“The big thing is we gave him the ball and his appetite is big,” Kidd said.

It was only in February 2016 that Kidd assigned Antetokounmpo to be a primary ball-handler. His career has taken off, much like one of his soaring dunks.

In his fourth year in the league, Antetokounmpo turned into an All-Star this season after averaging career highs of 22.9 rebounds, 8.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He ranked in the top 20 in the league in total points, rebounds, blocks, assists and steals, an NBA first.

“He wants to learn. He wants to be a point guard,” Kidd said. “He wants to have the ball and help make decisions, be involved in the play.”

It’s hard to miss the towering player who can breeze by defenders to the hoop, pass out of double-teams and make stops at the other end . He has been the best player so far for the Bucks, who take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series against Toronto into Game 4 on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 Kidd had an all-around skill set of his own back when he was playing, though he didn’t have Antetokounmpo’s imposing length and height.

“I wish I was 7 feet tall,” Kidd said. “He’s better than I am.”

Not quite yet.

Kidd averaged 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists in a nearly two-decade NBA career that ended in 2013. His 107 career triple-doubles are third in league history behind All-Stars Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138).

Kidd could step back and hit 3s. He created in transition. His court awareness gave him a distinct advantage over opponents.

Now he’s passing that knowledge on to Antetokounmpo, and Kidd isn’t that far removed from his playing days so he can relate to a team with a young core.

“He puts himself in our shoes because he was in our shoes,” Antetokounmpo said. “It helps a lot because taking tips from J-Kidd – he was a player that was one of the best that’s ever done.”

Antetokounmpo has professed to having a lighthearted moment of doubt about Kidd at one point during the coach’s first season in 2014-5 after being pulled from a game. A native of Greece, Antetokounmpo had to look up his coach’s credentials online. They checked out.

“It’s really easy to accept (Kidd’s mentoring) because he’s been in my shoes. He knows how I feel right now,” he said.

Team President Peter Feigin described a close relationship between player and coach bonded in part by what he called a shared “maniacal focus” to be the best. Antetokounmpo has spent long days and nights at the team’s practice facility in a quiet Milwaukee suburb.

“There’s a tremendous amount of mutual respect,” team co-owner Wes Edens said. “You can’t really put a label on Giannis as a basketball player … but you can really see culturally he fits the model of a Jason Kidd player. He plays at both ends.”

He’s already a matchup nightmare for opposing coaches, including Toronto’s Dwane Casey.

“As far as keeping him off the free throw line we have to make sure we give him space. Challenge late. We have to mix that up and start trapping him also because he is getting where he wants to go,” Casey said. “We have to give him different looks.”

Perhaps one of the next steps for the Bucks is regularly taking advantage of the extra attention that Antetokounmpo draws on the court. It happened in the Bucks’ 104-77 rout of Toronto in Game 3, when defenders were drawn by Antetokounmpo’s every move to open up room for teammates.

Antetokounmpo finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and four rebounds, fairly pedestrian numbers for him. But six Bucks scored in double figures.

“He’s still just understanding the point guard position and understanding how to run the team, how to carry a team, and what that means with not scoring … or what the team needs at what time during the game,” Kidd said.

“He’s picked up a lot of those things quickly,” he added, “but he still has a long ways to go.”

 

Clippers’ Blake Griffin out for remainder of playoffs with injury to right foot, big toe

11 Comments
By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT

Once again, the Clippers — and Blake Griffin in particular — have been hit by the injury bug come the playoffs.

Griffin had to leave Game 3 of the Clippers/Jazz series with a toe injury. Saturday, the Clippers announced Griffin is out for the remainder of the playoffs with an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe. He will see a specialist when the Clippers return to Los Angeles, and from there a course of treatment will be determined, the team announced.

The plantar plate is a thick ligament that connects the toes to the rest of the foot. This ligament essentially keeps the toes in place, if it is torn the toes can move around and drift. It is incredibly painful to walk on as well, which obviously rules out running, leaping, and playing basketball. Treatment depends on the tear in the plate, but it can involve surgery.

The injury appeared to happen with just under four minutes to go in the second quarter. Griffin made a steal and pushed the ball down the court himself, finishing a layup past Rodney Hood. After Griffin landed, he was instantly limping. Griffin’s reaction when the injury happened — slamming a chair and reportedly saying “it is worse than it looks” — suggest he knew it was bad when it happened.

Last season the Clippers lost to Portland in the first round to Portland when Griffin suffered a quad injury then Chris Paul suffered a hand injury that sidelined the duo.

Los Angeles went on to win Game 3 Friday night behind a dominant second half from Chris Paul. The Clippers leaned heavily on the Paul/DeAndre Jordan pick-and-roll to create offense, and without Rudy Gobert — the Utah center is sidelined with a knee injury suffered in Game 1 — the Jazz were unable to slow it.

However, the Griffin injury makes it seemingly inevitable that the Clippers will not be making a deep playoff run. They have been hit by a string of bad luck in the playoffs for years, they’re a team that just can’t seem to catch a break. Last summer the Clippers spent a lot of money to bring their medical injury prevention efforts up to state-of-the-art. But luck still plays a big factor and that can’t be bought.

This injury and playoff exit will lead to some tough questions for Los Angeles this summer. Griffin, Paul, and Jordan have been together for six seasons and, if they fall in this round or the next this year, will have never made it out of the second round. Griffin and Paul can — and are expected to — opt out of the final year of their contracts this summer and become free agents, and J.J. Redick will hit the open market as well. How much is owner Steve Ballmer willing to pay to keep these guys together? Should they keep them together or break it up and try something else? There’s a lot of soul searching coming to L.A. this summer.

By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Milwaukee owned Game 3 of their first-round series against Toronto, putting the Bucks up 2-1 and looking to be in command on their home floor.

If Toronto goes down 3-1 Saturday they might as well start booking tee times for next week.

So what do the Raptors have to do to even the series? I break down the key points in this PBT Extra. But it all starts with Kyle Lowry being better off the pick-and-roll.

Rajon Rondo on apparent trip of Jae Crowder: Just stretching my leg after ACL tear

2 Comments
By Dan FeldmanApr 22, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

While sitting on the Bulls bench, an injured Rajon Rondo looked like he might have been trying to trip Celtics forward Jae Crowder – particularly eyebrow-raising given Rondo’s history.

Rondo in his post-game press conference:

When you tear an ACL, your legs get stiff on you every once in a while. Then, I stretch my leg out. I always do that throughout our game. I guess e was so deep into our bench, it looked like whatever may have happened.

I initially gave Rondo the benefit of the doubt. It seemed he extended his leg casually and after Crowder ran by.

And maybe this is unfair – Rondo has a great memory, someone could have warned him he’d receive this question, the incident might have stuck out because it shocked him as an accident close call – but Rondo’s explanation seems too meticulous.