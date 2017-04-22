Associated Press

Hawks take control early, romp past Wizards 116-98

Associated PressApr 22, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Paul Millsap scored 29 points, Dennis Schroder had 27 and the Atlanta Hawks delivered an early knockout blow against Washington, cruising to a 116-98 victory Saturday that sliced the Wizards’ lead to 2-1 in the opening-round playoff series.

After two tight losses in Washington exposed some bad blood between the teams, Atlanta returned home and built a 25-point lead by late in the first quarter.

The Hawks were never seriously challenged by the Wizards, who were essentially a one-man team. John Wall kept up his dazzling play in the series, scoring 29 points, but the point guard got no help from his teammates.

The other Washington starters combined to score 30 points on 14-of-45 shooting.

Millsap also had 14 rebounds, while rookie Taurean Prince chipped in with 16 points.

Game 4 is Monday night in Atlanta.

The Hawks came out intent on moving the ball, getting open looks and cutting down on the turnovers that plagued them in the first two contests.

Talk about following the game plan.

Atlanta pushed out to a double-digit lead before the game was 3 minutes old and stretched the margin to 38-13 with just under a minute to go in the opening quarter on Schroder’s 3-pointer.

Wall did everything he could to spark the Wizards. He posed along the baseline after a thunderous dunk, which might have had more effect if the Wizards weren’t losing by 23 at the time. He also darted through the lane against a collapsing defense to bank in an improbable shot, drawing gasps from the Atlanta crowd.

Wall made all but one shot and scored 21 points in the first half, but the Wizards trailed 64-46 heading to the locker room. The other four Washington starters had just 18 points.

Beal, in particular, had a miserable night after averaging 26.5 points in the first two games. He was held to 12 points on 6-of-20 shooting, missing all six of his attempts beyond the arc.

TIP INS

Wizards: Wall is averaging 31 points per game in the series. … F Otto Porter Jr. left in the third quarter with a strained neck and didn’t return. … After a video review, Jason Smith was called for a flagrant foul against Millsap late in the third quarter.

Hawks: C Dwight Howard remains a non-factor in Atlanta’s offense. He scored five points and took just four shots, giving him a mere 15 attempts over the first three games. He did have 11 rebounds. … Schroder had some issues at the free-throw line, making only half of his eight attempts. Millsap did, too, going 5 of 9. … Atlanta had a double-digit lead for the final 44:24 of the game. … Prince picked up a technical foul for taunting the Wizards after an alley-oop dunk in the closing minutes. … The Hawks had just 11 turnovers.

 

Marc Gasol game-winner tops Kawhi Leonard’s brilliance, evens Spurs/Grizzlies series 2-2

By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2017, 11:23 PM EDT

Best. Game. Of. The. Playoffs.

So far at least.

Kawhi Leonard scored 16 consecutive points for the Spurs down the stretch of regulation to force overtime, then in OT hit a corner three with 7.2 seconds left to tie the game at 108-108. Leonard finished the game with a career playoff high of 43 points.

It wasn’t enough. Because in those final seconds Marc Gasol did this.

The 110-108 Memphis win ties the series at 2-2 as it heads back to San Antonio for Game 5. I might not want to sit next to Gregg Popovich on the flight home.

While Gasol hit the big shot, he never gets the chance if Mike Conley isn’t every kind of amazing through the clutch parts of this game. Conley finished with 35 points, and that includes a floater in the lane that forced OT (although Leonard got a pretty good look to end it in regulation and just missed). I’m surprised the Spurs switched on the pseudo pick on this play.

Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic to play, start vs. Golden State in Game 3

By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT

In 20 games after the Trail Blazers traded for him, Jusuf Nurkic averaged 15.2 points 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2 blocks per game. Portland was 9.7 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court and went 14-6, a surge that helped get them into the playoffs. Then a leg fracture had him sidelined for the end of the season and the start of the playoffs.

Until Saturday.

He will play limited minutes, but the Blazers will take it.

Portland is down 0-2 to the Warriors but are coming home to take on a Golden State team that will be without Kevin Durant again (strained calf) and coach Steve Kerr (illness).

Nurkic gives Portland some hope, he certainly helps their defense. We’ll see if that’s enough.

Kevin Durant to sit Game 3 for Warriors, Steve Kerr also out with illness Saturday night

By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT

In the grand scheme of this series, these things do change the trajectory of this series. But they could make Saturday night a little more interesting.

First, the Warriors will again be without Kevin Durant for a game this series, he will again sit out with a strained calf, a story broken by Marc Stein of ESPN.

Durant sat out Game 2 and the Warriors still won in a landslide. They are comfortable in this position, having won 12 in a row before the end of the season with Durant sidelined.

The Warriors also will be without their coach for Game 3 in Portland Saturday night, the team announced a few hours before tipoff.

The Warriors are up 2-0 in this series and know what they have to do to win, whether or not Durant plays, and whether Brown or Kerr or Luke Walton were brought back to coach the team. The Warriors have distinct matchup advantages in terms of size — plus they play much better team defense — and none of that changes with Brown calling the shots.

One other will have a more significant impact on the game, and we don’t have the answer to it yet.

That is whether Jusuf Nurkic will play for Portland. Their injured center went through two days of non-contact drills at practice and was going to test his leg pregame before a decision is made. He balances out their roster on both ends of the floor and helps with defense in the paint.

Raptors answer back Bucks’ “Barney” trolling with Bambi tweet

By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

The Raptors vs. Bucks first round series is even up, tied 2-2, and while it hasn’t always been pretty it has been competitive.

Off the court, too, with Milwaukee and Toronto trading some joking jibes.

For example, when the Raptors were introduced for Game 3 the Bucks broke out the “Barney” theme music (angering parents everywhere who have worked hard to get that song out of their heads).

After the Raptors won Game 4 and the Bucks looked sloppy, Toronto responded with this Tweet.

Bring on Game 5.