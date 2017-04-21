Wizards’ Kelly Oubre fined $25,000 for kicking ball into stands at end of Game 2

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The clock had expired, the Wizards and their fans were celebrating going up 2-0 on Atlanta in their first-round series, the ball was bouncing out near midcourt…

And Washington’s Kelly Oubre Jr. did his best Lionel Messi and kicked the ball far into the stands.

That cost him a $25,000 fine from the league, which frowns on guys doing something that could potentially injure fans.

It was innocent and not done with any malicious intent, but that’s moot. Oubre gets fined.

He should have cursed during his postgame interview, it costs less.