Rumor: Carmelo Anthony to the Celtics trade? Why would Boston do that?

As we move towards the draft and the start of free agency, Carmelo Anthony trade rumors are going to saturate the market like unicorn frappuccinos (and probably be about as appetizing… has anyone on social media liked those?).
An early rumor making the rounds involves the Boston Celtics. Here it is, via Marc Berman of the New York Post.
According to an NBA source, the Celtics coaching staff was in favor of trading for Anthony at the trade deadline, but general manager Danny Ainge had too many reservations. One of Ainge’s concerns, according to a source, was an Anthony trade would have given Boston no real cap space to work with for the 2017 free-agent class….
The Post has learned that in talks with the Celtics, their defensive small forward Jae Crowder would be a major player of interest for Knicks president Phil Jackson. In fact, Jackson lamented not trading for Crowder when he was on the table in the 2014 trade talks with the Mavericks for Tyson Chandler. Crowder is an active, gritty defender who can shoot from 3-point range.
This sounds like a Knicks’ fans dream. Why would Boston do it? I wouldn’t if I were them. I get why the Celtics coaching staff was willing to do it at the trade deadline, coaching staffs are always about winning right now and Anthony would get them buckets. He’d be the kind of secondary shot creator they have been sorely lacking against the Bulls in the first round.
But does Anthony make Boston better than Cleveland? Not this season. And not down the line — Boston is in position to be the next power in the East after LeBron James and the Cavaliers fade in a few years. Anthony will be 33 when next season starts and we’re already seeing a decline in his skill set, why would the Celtics give up quality pieces of their core for him when he can’t help them much in a few years. There’s logic behind Danny Ainge going after Paul George/Jimmy Butler/Gordon Hayward because their timeline overlaps with the Celtics’ rise. ‘Melo’s doesn’t.
Also, ‘Melo has a no-trade clause, does he want to go to Boston? He can veto the deal if the answer was no.
Despite all the turmoil, both within the Knicks and in Anthony’s life, I expect we will see him traded somewhere this summer. Just not Boston.
When Rob Hennigan was fired as the man in charge of the Orlando Magic right after the season, Scott Perry — his assistant GM — was let go as well. That surprised people around the league. While the Magic saw Perry as part of the problem in creating too soft a culture in Orlando, outside the organization people didn’t see it that way (for example, Perry wanted to pull the trigger on a potential DeMarcus Cousins trade, it was Hennigan who did not).
Perry has found a new job with the Sacramento Kings, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports and since confirmed by Sacramento.
Sam Amick of the USA Today added this.
How successful Perry can be in a culture other teams see as toxic — and the results do not prove otherwise — remains to be seen. That said, he’s a smart, steady, well trusted voice, which is exactly what the Kings need.
With the trade of Cousins, the Kings are a rebuilding team, which takes patience and a long-term plan (plus a little luck). Perry might well provide that. If he gets the chance.
The clock had expired, the Wizards and their fans were celebrating going up 2-0 on Atlanta in their first-round series, the ball was bouncing out near midcourt…
And Washington’s Kelly Oubre Jr. did his best Lionel Messi and kicked the ball far into the stands.
That cost him a $25,000 fine from the league, which frowns on guys doing something that could potentially injure fans.
It was innocent and not done with any malicious intent, but that’s moot. Oubre gets fined.
He should have cursed during his postgame interview, it costs less.
The Pacers just suffered a historic loss, blowing a 26-point lead to the Cavaliers to fall behind 3-1 in their first-round series.
But Indiana still has its resolve – at least if you ask Pacers point guard Jeff Teague.
Teague, via Nate Taylor of IndyStar:
“We’re playing for pride now,” Jeff Teague said. “We’re all competitors in here and we all believe in one another. We ain’t getting swept.”
Let’s set a baseline expectation. Teams trailing a best-of-seven series 3-0 have gotten swept 60% of the time:
But Indiana has played Cleveland extremely tough, losing 109-108, 117-111 and 119-114. In fact, the Pacers’ -12 combined point margin is the smallest ever for a team trailing a best-of-seven series 3-0.
Paul George has been excellent. The Cavaliers’ defense is extremely vulnerable. Sunday’s Game 4 is in Indiana (though most teams trailing 3-0 play at home).
The Pacers have a solid chance of winning Game 4. They’re just three-point underdogs.
But that’s only one game. Teague is almost certainly correct that Indiana is playing for pride – not to win the series.
The Cavaliers entered the playoffs amid massive concern about their championship prospects.
Cleveland has answered those questions while building a 3-0 lead over the Pacers, right?
Hardly.
Despite winning each game in their first-round series, the Cavs have allowed 119.1 points per 100 possessions – the worst defensive rating by a team up 3-0 in a series since the NBA implemented a 16-team playoff in 1984. Here are the worst defensive rating with a 3-0 lead, per Basketball-Reference:
The last 34 teams that allowed as many points per possessions as Cleveland in the first three game of a series were trailing. The last to lead with such a high defensive rating was the 1995 Magic, who allowed 123.8 points per 100 possessions while building a 2-1 advantage over the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. Orlando won in seven games.
The Cavaliers are obviously a different story, one game from a sweep.
LeBron James has led a high-octane offense, and Kyrie Irving (by volume) and Kevin Love (by efficiency) have made valuable scoring contributions. Cleveland’s supporting cast has also knocked down its open shots. The Cavs have made 15 3-pointers per game at a 44% clip.
That has masked the Cavaliers’ very real defensive issues. Indiana is torching Cleveland in the pick-and-roll, frequently leaving the Cavs looking confused about their latest breakdown. And the Pacers, who scored a middling 108.6 points per 100 possessions, are hardly some offensive juggernaut.
The Cavaliers might be suffering from some hot Indiana shooting. Here’s betting they defend better the rest of the series.
But there’s plenty of room for Cleveland’s defense to improve before it’s championship-caliber – even if the Cavs are up 3-0.