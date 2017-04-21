Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Pacers’ Paul George: ‘We could at least be up 2-1 and really be in the driver’s seat in this series’

Associated PressApr 21, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George‘s stone face and somber tone reflected the mood of the Indiana Pacers.

With their season on the brink, they must win – or go home.

Despite pushing defending champion Cleveland to the edge in three straight playoff games, Indiana now finds itself in danger of becoming the first Pacers team to be swept in a best-of-seven series.

“That’s the most frustrating thing, we could at least be up 2-1 and really be in the driver’s seat in this series,” George said one day after Indiana blew a 26-point lead and lost for the third time in six days. “We haven’t taken advantage of the opportunities we’ve had, and we’re paying the price for it right now.”

The Pacers have been outscored by just 12 points, the smallest margin ever for a team down 3-o in a best-of-seven series.

Indiana’s inability to close out games this year dumped the team to the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and a dreaded series with the defending NBA champions. Last year, the same problem resulted in a first-round exit, courtesy of Toronto.

But those examples pale in comparison to the hard lessons they’ve been getting from LeBron James, who has beaten Indiana in seemingly every way possible this series.

In Game 1, James double-teamed George in the closing seconds, forcing the four-time All-Star to pass the ball. C.J. Miles then missed an open 14-footer for the win.

In Game 2, James helped the Cavs hold on for a six-point win after setting a screen to free Kyrie Irving for an uncontested layup that extended Cleveland’s lead to seven with 29.6 seconds left.

In Game 3, James had a triple-double as he almost single-handedly rallied the Cavs from a 25-point halftime deficit. He scored 28 of his 41 points in the second half as Cleveland completed the largest second-half comeback in playoff history – all while Irving and Kevin Love watched the fourth quarter from the bench.

The reward: A one-day break before James and the Cavs try to deliver a knockout punch.

“We were on point defensively, and offensively we knew exactly what we wanted to do,” James said. “The best way to get offense is to defensively create missed shots. We did a better job contesting shots and getting body on body (in the second half). The first half was not us, but they made us not be us.”

The Cavs are now chasing their seventh straight postseason win, their 11th consecutive first-round win since James’ return. James needs one more victory to become the first player to win 21 consecutive first-round games since the current playoff format began in 1984. He’s tied with three former Los Angeles Lakers – Michael Cooper, Magic Johnson and James Worthy.

It would be the fourth time in six years that James’ team ended the Pacers’ season. George and Lance Stephenson are the only players who have endured every one of those losses, perhaps none more painful than Thursday’s.

The evidence was on display during Friday’s practice, which was virtually devoid of the laughter and chatter that existed just two days earlier.

“I think they’re pissed off that we allowed that game to get away and we should be,” coach Nate McMIllan said. “We need to learn a lesson from that team. It’s a 48-minute game, and to win we had to come out (of halftime) with even more urgency against that team and we didn’t do that. It wasn’t so much what they did as much as it was what we didn’t do.”

Now the question is how the Pacers will respond to a historic collapse.

No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series. But after everything that has happened over the past week, Indiana’s more difficult challenge may be coping with the fact they’ve been so close that they could be leading 2-1 or 3-0 heading into Sunday.

“I’m not a moral victory guy, especially now after three games in a row,” Miles said. “We felt like we could compete against anybody we were matched up with in the playoffs. So it’s not about being close. Nobody’s ever won a ring by being close.”

 

Jusf Nurkic upgraded to ‘doubtful’ for Trail Blazers-Warriors Game 3

Associated PressApr 21, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers upgraded center Jusuf Nurkic to doubtful for Game 3 of their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors have a 2-0 lead in the series, which shifts to Portland on Saturday night.

Nurkic missed the final seven games of the regular season and the first two playoff games at Golden State because of a nondisplaced fracture in his right leg.

But there has been speculation the 7-footer known as the Bosnian Beast could return for the playoffs because he has been shooting around in warmups with the team.

Nurkic, traded to Portland on Feb. 12 from the Denver Nuggets, was averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 20 games with the Blazers.

Celtics’ Stevens to start Gerald Green in effort to spark team in Game 3

By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Rajon Rondo may be out, but the core problems that have the Celtics down 0-2 to the Bulls have not gone away — Chicago is more physical, stronger on the boards and in the paint, the Bulls’ size has them playing better defense, and Jimmy Butler has been the best player on the court.

What is Boston’s Brad Stevens going to do to change the dynamic? Something wholly unexpected.

Did not see that coming. A. Sherrod Blakely of CSNNE.com added this.

The last time Gerald Green started a game for the Celtics it was 2007.

The Celtics are clearly going smaller and more athletic, a counter that Stevens hopes will get buckets and force the Bulls to go smaller as well, taking away some of their advantage inside.

There comes a point in almost every seven game series when one coach realizes he doesn’t have the players to win, when what has worked all season to get his team to this point will not be enough. At that point, coaches make desperation plays, radical lineup shifts or tactical adjustments as a last-chance measure. Like an end-of-game Hail Mary in football, usually it falls harmlessly to the ground.

That’s what this move feels like. Maybe it, combined with Rondo being out, can change this game. But I wouldn’t bet on it.

PBT Extra: Does Rajon Rondo’s injury open door for Celtics comeback?

By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT

For the first two games of this series, the Chicago Bulls owned the Boston Celtics. They have been more physical, much better in the paint and on the glass, more aggressive defensively, and Jimmy Butler has been the single best player on the court through two games.

But Rajon Rondo was a part of the reason for the Bulls’ success, particularly on defense where his length and veteran anticipation had him disrupting Boston’s sets. Now Rondo is out, maybe for the entire series, due to a fractured thumb.

Does that open the door for Boston? Maybe a crack, but not much heading into Game 3, something I discuss in this latest PBT Extra.

Wizards’ Ian Mahinmi to miss at least Games 3, 4 at Hawks

Associated PressApr 21, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) Injured Wizards backup center Ian Mahinmi will miss at least Games 3 and 4 of Washington’s first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Washington coach Scott Brooks said before traveling to Atlanta on Friday that Mahinmi’s strained left calf was re-evaluated and has improved but he “definitely won’t play the next few games.”

Mahinmi got hurt late in the regular season and has missed the start of the postseason. Washington leads Atlanta 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, with the Hawks hosting Game 3 on Saturday.

Brooks is not sure how long Mahinmi could be sidelined, saying: “There’s really no timetable, other than: Whenever he’s ready, he’s ready. There’s no pressure from me or our staff.”