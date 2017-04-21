Pacers’ Jeff Teague: ‘We ain’t getting swept’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Pacers just suffered a historic loss, blowing a 26-point lead to the Cavaliers to fall behind 3-1 in their first-round series.

But Indiana still has its resolve – at least if you ask Pacers point guard Jeff Teague.

Teague, via Nate Taylor of IndyStar:

“We’re playing for pride now,” Jeff Teague said. “We’re all competitors in here and we all believe in one another. We ain’t getting swept.”

Let’s set a baseline expectation. Teams trailing a best-of-seven series 3-0 have gotten swept 60% of the time:

But Indiana has played Cleveland extremely tough, losing 109-108, 117-111 and 119-114. In fact, the Pacers’ -12 combined point margin is the smallest ever for a team trailing a best-of-seven series 3-0.

Paul George has been excellent. The Cavaliers’ defense is extremely vulnerable. Sunday’s Game 4 is in Indiana (though most teams trailing 3-0 play at home).

The Pacers have a solid chance of winning Game 4. They’re just three-point underdogs.

But that’s only one game. Teague is almost certainly correct that Indiana is playing for pride – not to win the series.