In smart move, Kings add Scott Perry, formerly of Orlando, to front office

As we move towards the draft and the start of free agency, Carmelo Anthony trade rumors are going to saturate the market like unicorn frappuccinos (and probably be about as appetizing… has anyone on social media liked those?).

An early rumor making the rounds involves the Boston Celtics. Here it is, via Marc Berman of the New York Post.

According to an NBA source, the Celtics coaching staff was in favor of trading for Anthony at the trade deadline, but general manager Danny Ainge had too many reservations. One of Ainge’s concerns, according to a source, was an Anthony trade would have given Boston no real cap space to work with for the 2017 free-agent class…. The Post has learned that in talks with the Celtics, their defensive small forward Jae Crowder would be a major player of interest for Knicks president Phil Jackson. In fact, Jackson lamented not trading for Crowder when he was on the table in the 2014 trade talks with the Mavericks for Tyson Chandler. Crowder is an active, gritty defender who can shoot from 3-point range.

This sounds like a Knicks’ fans dream. Why would Boston do it? I wouldn’t if I were them. I get why the Celtics coaching staff was willing to do it at the trade deadline, coaching staffs are always about winning right now and Anthony would get them buckets. He’d be the kind of secondary shot creator they have been sorely lacking against the Bulls in the first round.

But does Anthony make Boston better than Cleveland? Not this season. And not down the line — Boston is in position to be the next power in the East after LeBron James and the Cavaliers fade in a few years. Anthony will be 33 when next season starts and we’re already seeing a decline in his skill set, why would the Celtics give up quality pieces of their core for him when he can’t help them much in a few years. There’s logic behind Danny Ainge going after Paul George/Jimmy Butler/Gordon Hayward because their timeline overlaps with the Celtics’ rise. ‘Melo’s doesn’t.

Also, ‘Melo has a no-trade clause, does he want to go to Boston? He can veto the deal if the answer was no.

Despite all the turmoil, both within the Knicks and in Anthony’s life, I expect we will see him traded somewhere this summer. Just not Boston.