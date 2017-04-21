Twitter

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo block a shot with his elbow (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 21, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a long dude, but nobody expects him to block a guy with his elbow. Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell certainly didn’t expect it. But that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night during the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 3 win over Toronto.

The block came in the third quarter, with Antetokounmpo closing out on Powell from behind on the left baseline.

Powell went up in traffic to try to put home an attempt at the rim, but Antetokounmpo was too close for comfort.

Antetokounmpo is going to have to start wearing elbow pads or something.

Bucks overwhelm Raptors 104-77, take 2-1 series lead

Associated PressApr 21, 2017, 1:30 AM EDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) Khris Middleton scored 20 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overwhelmed the cold-shooting Toronto Raptors for a 104-77 win on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Greg Monroe added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks, who held DeMar DeRozan without a basket and never looked back after leading by 20 points after the first quarter.

Making this blowout even more impressive was that they barely needed All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. He finished with 19 points and eight boards.

Game 4 is Saturday back at the Bradley Center.

With raucous fans wearing black Bucks giveaway T-shirts to match the players’ uniforms, Milwaukee put on a dominating display of basketball worthy of the team’s “Fear the Deer” slogan.

The Raptors looked frazzled after shooting 4 of 18 in the first quarter. Kyle Lowry had 13 points.

DeRozan scored eight but was 0 of 8 from the field. The Raptors and their playoff-tested backcourt looked nothing like the crew that held off the Bucks in Game 2 in Toronto.

This night belonged to Milwaukee.

The Bucks moved the ball well, hit open shots and had a double-digit edge on points in the paint for much of the night.

On the other end, the Bucks’ length bothered the Raptors. Toronto also started poorly from the 3-point line, missing its first six shots from behind the arc.

With about 6 minutes left in the second quarter, the Raptors had called their fourth timeout while trailing by 31. They had only six field goals at the time.

If the Bucks take this series, Game 3 might be seen as a a href(equals)’https://www.apnews.com/913763f44a9b404db366330095879716/Playoff-berth-gives-rest-of-NBA-glimpse-into-Bucks’-future’turning point in the development of an up-and-coming franchise/a in a town starving for basketball success. Milwaukee hasn’t won a playoff series since going to the conference finals in 2001.

Few fans, if any, left the sold-out Bradley Center by the end of the night, cheering loudly for every last Antetokounmpo dunk and block.

TIP INS

Raptors: Toronto trailed 57-30 at the half, tying the team’s regular-season low for scoring in a half. The Raptors scored 30 in the second half of a loss at Charlotte on Jan. 20, 2017. … Frustration was evident early in the game. Serge Ibaka was whistled for a technical foul with 2:03 left in the first half and Toronto trailing by 31 points after slamming the ball hard on the floor following a defensive goaltending call.

Bucks: Middleton finished 8 of 15 after hitting his first five shots to get the offense going. The 6-foot-8 forward is the Bucks’ best all-around player after Antetokounmpo with his ability to hit from the 3-point line, create in traffic and defend on the perimeter. … Monroe fouled out with 8:07 left.

Kawhi Leonard was extremely rude to Vince Carter on this dunk (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 21, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

Kawhi Leonard got his first points of the night on Thursday in emphatic fashion: a swooping one-dribble dunk from the 3-point line past Marc Gasol.

The play came early in the first quarter during Game 3 of the first round playoff series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gasol got switched onto Kawhi, and with the big man out on the arc the Spurs wing saw an opportunity down low.

Don’t ever come at me with “the Spurs are boring” ever again.

Monta Ellis does the smart thing, literally jumps out of LeBron’s way on dunk attempt (VIDEO)

lebron james
By Dane CarbaughApr 20, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis didn’t want any part of LeBron James when the Cleveland Cavaliers star got out on the break on Thursday. That much was clear when James gave a weak fake to the corner during a fastbreak in the fourth quarter of Game 3 and Ellis ran completely away from LeBron’s path on a dunk.

The play was pretty hilarious, and mostly looked like Ellis was trying to avoid getting yammed on during a nationally televised NBA playoff game.

I’ll let you be the final judge, however.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers came back on the Pacers to take Game 3. Cleveland’s erasure of a 25-point halftime lead is the largest in NBA playoff history.

Here’s Gregg Popovich chasing a TNT cameraman down a hallway (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 20, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich can be a surly guy, but sometimes he’s a big ol’ teddy bear. For example, when he tries to chase TV cameramen down the hallway before a playoff game to try to get them to fall down.

If that seems oddly specific, it’s because we now have video of the six-time champion coach doing exactly that.

TNT aired footage of Popovich trying to get a cameraman — who was in front of Popovich, walking backwards and covering the Spurs coach — to fall down.

So close, Pop. So close.