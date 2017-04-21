Celtics’ Stevens to start Gerald Green in effort to spark team in Game 3

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Rajon Rondo may be out, but the core problems that have the Celtics down 0-2 to the Bulls have not gone away — Chicago is more physical, stronger on the boards and in the paint, the Bulls’ size has them playing better defense, and Jimmy Butler has been the best player on the court.

What is Boston’s Brad Stevens going to do to change the dynamic? Something wholly unexpected.

Gerald Green will start tonight in place of Amir Johnson, per Brad Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 21, 2017

Did not see that coming. A. Sherrod Blakely of CSNNE.com added this.

.@celtics will start Thomas, Bradley, Crowder, Horford and Gerald Green tonight vs #Bulls. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) April 21, 2017

Bradley/Crowder/Green/Horford/Thomas played 7 games totaling 16 minutes this season, w/a 97.9 off RTG and a 96.0 Def. RTG #Celticstalk — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) April 21, 2017

The last time Gerald Green started a game for the Celtics it was 2007.

The Celtics are clearly going smaller and more athletic, a counter that Stevens hopes will get buckets and force the Bulls to go smaller as well, taking away some of their advantage inside.

There comes a point in almost every seven game series when one coach realizes he doesn’t have the players to win, when what has worked all season to get his team to this point will not be enough. At that point, coaches make desperation plays, radical lineup shifts or tactical adjustments as a last-chance measure. Like an end-of-game Hail Mary in football, usually it falls harmlessly to the ground.

That’s what this move feels like. Maybe it, combined with Rondo being out, can change this game. But I wouldn’t bet on it.