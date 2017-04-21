AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Cavaliers’ defense historically bad… for a team up 3-0

By Dan FeldmanApr 21, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

The Cavaliers entered the playoffs amid massive concern about their championship prospects.

Cleveland has answered those questions while building a 3-0 lead over the Pacers, right?

Hardly.

Despite winning each game in their first-round series, the Cavs have allowed 119.1 points per 100 possessions – the worst defensive rating by a team up 3-0 in a series since the NBA implemented a 16-team playoff in 1984. Here are the worst defensive rating with a 3-0 lead, per Basketball-Reference:

The last 34 teams that allowed as many points per possessions as Cleveland in the first three game of a series were trailing. The last to lead with such a high defensive rating was the 1995 Magic, who allowed 123.8 points per 100 possessions while building a 2-1 advantage over the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. Orlando won in seven games.

The Cavaliers are obviously a different story, one game from a sweep.

LeBron James has led a high-octane offense, and Kyrie Irving (by volume) and Kevin Love (by efficiency) have made valuable scoring contributions. Cleveland’s supporting cast has also knocked down its open shots. The Cavs have made 15 3-pointers per game at a 44% clip.

That has masked the Cavaliers’ very real defensive issues. Indiana is torching Cleveland in the pick-and-roll, frequently leaving the Cavs looking confused about their latest breakdown. And the Pacers, who scored a middling 108.6 points per 100 possessions, are hardly some offensive juggernaut.

The Cavaliers might be suffering from some hot Indiana shooting. Here’s betting they defend better the rest of the series.

But there’s plenty of room for Cleveland’s defense to improve before it’s championship-caliber – even if the Cavs are up 3-0.

Wizards’ Kelly Oubre fined $25,000 for kicking ball into stands at end of Game 2

By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

The clock had expired, the Wizards and their fans were celebrating going up 2-0 on Atlanta in their first-round series, the ball was bouncing out near midcourt…

And Washington’s Kelly Oubre Jr. did his best Lionel Messi and kicked the ball far into the stands.

That cost him a $25,000 fine from the league, which frowns on guys doing something that could potentially injure fans.

It was innocent and not done with any malicious intent, but that’s moot. Oubre gets fined.

He should have cursed during his postgame interview, it costs less.

Pacers’ Jeff Teague: ‘We ain’t getting swept’

By Dan FeldmanApr 21, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

The Pacers just suffered a historic loss, blowing a 26-point lead to the Cavaliers to fall behind 3-1 in their first-round series.

But Indiana still has its resolve – at least if you ask Pacers point guard Jeff Teague.

Teague, via Nate Taylor of IndyStar:

“We’re playing for pride now,” Jeff Teague said. “We’re all competitors in here and we all believe in one another. We ain’t getting swept.”

Let’s set a baseline expectation. Teams trailing a best-of-seven series 3-0 have gotten swept 60% of the time:

But Indiana has played Cleveland extremely tough, losing 109-108, 117-111 and 119-114. In fact, the Pacers’ -12 combined point margin is the smallest ever for a team trailing a best-of-seven series 3-0.

Paul George has been excellent. The Cavaliers’ defense is extremely vulnerable. Sunday’s Game 4 is in Indiana (though most teams trailing 3-0 play at home).

The Pacers have a solid chance of winning Game 4. They’re just three-point underdogs.

But that’s only one game. Teague is almost certainly correct that Indiana is playing for pride – not to win the series.

Russell Westbrook fined $15,000 for cursing during media interviews

By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

In Game 2 against the Rockets, Russell Westbrook dropped 51 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assist — the first 50-point triple-double ever in the playoffs.

The Thunder still lost. After the game, Westbrook didn’t want to talk about his historic night.

That comment cost him $15,000, as the league fined him for “inappropriate language during a postgame media interview.”

I’m sure if Westbrook were asked about the fine, his response would be similar to the one that got him in trouble in the first place.

Also, I’m pretty sure the media members in attendance were not offended. They’ve heard the language before.

Game 3  between the Rockets and Thunder is in Oklahoma City Friday.

Report: Orlando eyeing Cavaliers GM David Griffin, who is without contract after season

By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

LeBron James got a long-term deal in Cleveland. So did Kevin Love. They locked up Kyrie Irving a while ago. Tyron Lue got a five-year contract. Tristan Thompson and J.R. SmithIman Shumpert signed multiyear deals. The Cavaliers have locked up their core.

Except for GM David Griffin. As was reported by ESPN a few weeks back, Griffin is working without a contract for next season. Griffin has the endorsement of LeBron and Lue, but that hasn’t gotten him a deal yet.

Now the Orlando Magic — who fired their GM Rob Hennigan after the season — may try to poach Griffin, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

The Orlando Magic’s search process for a new top basketball executive could extend until the end of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff run, which would allow Orlando to gauge the interest of general manager David Griffin, league sources told The Vertical.

The Magic are researching multiple possible candidates to replace former GM Rob Hennigan, but the possibility of Griffin does intrigue Orlando president Alex Martins and top Magic officials, league sources said.

There are a few things to unpack here.

First, if I were Griffin’s agent, this is exactly the story I would want leaked. Even if Griffin would much rather stay in Cleveland, demand for his services will put pressure on Cleveland to make an offer, the kind befitting the GM of a title team.

Second, this would mean the Magic are willing to go through the draft with assistant GM Matt Lloyd running the show — the Magic are projected to have the No. 5 pick in the June draft and have a key chance to add a core piece to their young roster.

That roster already has some quality pieces — Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier, Nikola Vucevic, maybe Elfrid Payton — but has underachieved. Frank Vogel is locked in as coach, and the new GM needs to be able to work with him.

Most likely the Cavaliers will step up and offer Griffin a healthy contract after the season, but so long as he is not locked up, there will be other suitors lurking.