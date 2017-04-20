What changed for Dion Waiters in Miami? He says conditioning (using pictures)

Dion Waiters and his scoring were at the heart of Miami’s second-half surge, and the ankle injury that sidelined him the final 13 games of the season — when the Heat went 7-6 — was a key reason the Heat just missed the playoffs.

Waiters had a renaissance in Miami, scoring a career-best 15.8 points per game on an improved true shooting percentage of 50.6, with a career best PER of 14.5. After a career where he was a frustrating inconsistent gunner, he had the ball in his hands and was making plays, and was showing off improved catch-and-shoot skills — and filling up Waiters’ Island with converts in the process.

What changed? Waiters said it was conditioning and the reason was the Heat and their process and staff.

How much the Heat, or another team will pay the new-and-improved Waiters this summer is going to be an interesting story line (Waiters had a $3 million player option but will wisely test the market). What teams believe his transformation is permanent, and what are his scoring skills worth on the open market? The Heat liked what they saw from Waiters and Pat Riley has said he wants to bring this entire team back, but if you don’t think money will impact that think back to the Dwyane Wade negotiations. Will another team come in over the top to snag him?

Waiters island seems to have found a home off the waters of Miami, but like the island on Lost, you never know when it could be on the move.