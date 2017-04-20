Stephen Curry nailing threes, throwing lobs as Warriors cruise past Trail Blazers

Not that it changed what was happening on the court, we just wanted to make note of it. The rest of the Warriors picked up the slack and cruised to a 110-81 win, putting the Warriors up 2-0 in the series.
There’s not a lot to break down here — one team is vastly superior, particularly on defense. That was the biggest key to this blowout, the Warriors played better defense, holding the Trail Blazers to 33 percent shooting on the night.
Meanwhile, the Warriors did whatever they wanted on offense, such as Stephen Curry hitting the deep three you see above. Curry finished with
Or, Curry was throwing lobs to JaVale McGee, who had 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting.
Curry did that a few times.
You get the idea how this game went from those clips.
Westbrook has 51-point triple double, Harden has help so Rockets win Game 2
Wednesday night’s game summed up the Thunder this season, and why they are outclassed in this series against the — Russell Westbrook had the first 50-point triple-double in playoff history, but he was tired and inefficient late and his 14 missed shots in the fourth quarter was also an NBA record. Meanwhile, the Rockets played team ball down the stretch.
That’s why Houston is up 2-0 in this series after a 115-111 victory at home, as the series heads back to Oklahoma City for Game 3.
Wednesday’s loss feels like a punch to the gut of the Thunder because they got a big Westbrook night, and it wasn’t enough.
The first half saw the Russell Westbrook that the Thunder wanted and the Westbrook the rest of the NBA feared — Westbrook had 22 points and 10 assists in the first 24 minutes and, more importantly, he opened things up and got his teammates going — Oklahoma City had 10 more points in the paint than Houston, it had 12 second chance points, and it had seven blocked shots — OKC owned the key. But it all started because Westbrook was doing stuff like this on both ends.
The fourth quarter was the flip-side of that coin.
A tired Westbrook just kept jacking up shots, many of them bad ones, and he shot. He was 4-of-18 for the quarter, including 1-of-7 from three. After the Thunder had taken the lead back at 100-99 with 4:14 remaining, Westbrook missed his next seven shots. The Rockets went on a run that sealed the game. Check out Westbrook’s fourth-quarter shot chart.
Why didn’t coach Billy Donovan rest Westbrook in the fourth? Because when he did at the end of the third the Rockets outscored the Thunder by nine.
More important than the poor shooting, and unlike the first half, Westbrook was not getting his teammates involved, so they started standing around and watching the show, which was a stark contrast to the Rockets who played with a team energy. How much of the offensive stagnation is on Westbrook and how much of that falls on his teammates depends on which side of the chicken-egg debate you stand on, but it did work well for them in a lot of close games this season. Wednesday night, in the glare of the postseason spotlight, it did not.
What is undebatable is the Rockets started their crucial 10-0 fourth-quarter run with Harden sitting on the bench. Harden was rested at the end, Westbrook was tired and pulling up for shots (so the Rockets switched the longer Trevor Ariza on him to contest looks). The Rockets also got better defense in the fourth, particularly in the paint from Clint Capella, who had multiple stops when it mattered.
That said, James Harden had a good night with 35 points himself. But he went just 2-of-4 from the floor in the fourth while Eric Gordon was 4-of-7 for 11 points and Patrick Beverley was 3-of-3 for eight in the quarter. Houston had balance, they had a team effort on both ends.
And those Rockets have a 2-0 series lead.
Wizards pull away from Hawks in high-fouling Game 2
The Wizards glared. They talked trash. They flexed. They skipped. They pumped their arms. They high-fived fans. They popped jerseys.
This wasn’t MMA, double or otherwise. The refs wouldn’t let it be.
This was showmanship of professional wrestling – and a very real win.
Washington preened at every opportunity – not many between a seemingly unending cascade of foul calls – in a 109-101 Game 2 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday. John Wall (32 points and nine assists) matched a career playoff scoring high, set in Game 1, and unofficially led his team in swagger outbursts.
The Wizards capitalized on their first home-court advantage since 1979, winning twice in Washington before heading to Atlanta for Game 3 Saturday. Teams up 2-0 with two home wins in a best-of-seven series have won 94% of the time.
The Wizards and Hawks grinded through eight ties, 14 lead changes and 55 fouls – a foul every 52 seconds. For perspective, refs called a foul every 2:26 during the regular season.
Paul Millsap (27 points on 14-of-15 free-throw shooting) needed no adjusting to the style he sought and hunted fouls relentlessly. For a while, it seemed it’d work, with the Hawks turning a 10-point deficit into a seven-point lead in the third quarter.
But Brandon Jennings (10 points on 4-of-5 shooting with four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes) got hot at the right time, and Bradley Beal (31 points) finally warmed up in the fourth quarter.
There will be moments Atlanta wishes it had back. Kent Bazemore committed a two costly turnovers when the Hawks tried to play just a couple minutes without a traditional point guard. Dwight Howard (six points, seven rebounds, three turnovers and four fouls) looked ineffective, and he played fewer than 20 minutes, none in the fourth quarter. Dennis Schroder (23 points) kept attacking the rim, faring better with Ersan Ilyasova and Mike Muscala spacing the floor. Will Atlanta deemphasize the paint-clogging Howard in Game 3?
And will the Hawks stop drawing so many fouls? After taking 39 free throws in Game 1 (to Washington’s 17), they attempted 38 (to Washington’s 33) in Game 2.
No team has taken so many free throws (77) in the first two games of a series and lost both since the 2008 Mavericks, who eventually lost to the New Orleans Hornets in five games in the first round.
If you don’t win like this, when will you?
Kevin Durant sitting out Game 2 for Warriors on Wednesday
This is the right move for the Warriors — they can beat Portland without him, and it gives KD five days to rest his injury before Game 3. The Warriors will need Durant later in the postseason, and they don’t want this to linger.
While the loss of Durant is not good for the Warriors, it doesn’t change the main dynamic in this series — Portland can’t stop the Warriors’ offense. Maybe if Jusuf Nurkic returns they can slow it a little, but the simple fact is Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are not great defenders, and they are going to struggle to slow Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, particularly because the Warriors guards have a few inches each on their defenders. Portland has struggled on defense all season, and the Warriors have scored at an insane rate all season with or without Durant.
Maybe this is the game where the red-hot shooting of the Blazers can beat the Warriors, but I wouldn’t bet on it.
Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas: Days since sister died hardest of my life
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas says the days since his younger sister was killed in a car crash have been the hardest of his life. He’s also expressing thanks for the support he has received around the NBA.
Thomas’ comments, released in a team statement Wednesday, are his first public ones since 22-year-old Chyna Thomas died in a crash early Saturday outside of Tacoma, Washington. The All-Star guard says the pain he is feeling “is impossible to put into words,” though he expressed gratitude to his fans, the city of Boston, the Celtics organization and the NBA community.
Thomas played in the first two games of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series with the Bulls, then flew to Washington to be with his family on Wednesday. No funeral plans have been announced.
He is expected to rejoin the team Friday for Game 3 in Chicago.