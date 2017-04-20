Twitter

Myles Turner raises up, throws down nasty dunk on Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson (VIDEO)

2 Comments
By Dane CarbaughApr 20, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner has had another good season in Indianapolis. Thursday night’s dunk over Tristan Thompson in Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers might be the exclamation point on Turner’s season.

The play happened during the second quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Turner missed a right wing jumper, but the ball came off the iron long and back in his general vicinity.

Turner then scooped the ball up and raised back for a huge one-handed dunk over Thompson.

Here’s how it looked on the floor:

Just DIRTY.

I especially enjoyed Turner’s father’s reaction to the slam:

Watch LeBron James pass Kobe Bryant on the NBA all-time playoff scoring list (VIDEO)

AP
1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughApr 20, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is one of the NBA’s all-time greats, and his playoff record is stellar. On Thursday, the Akron native surpassed another important milestone for his career.

With a shot against the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of their first round matchup, LeBron passed none other than Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant on the all-time NBA playoff scoring list.

The play game in the second quarter with Pacers star Paul George guarding him. James worked his way into the lane, then gave a pump fake to draw the and-1 on George.

Via Twitter:

LeBron is now some 100 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and 300 points behind Michael Jordan for the No. 1 spot.

Marcus Smart: After flipping off fan, ‘I kind of lost my train of thought of what was said’

6 Comments
By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Marcus Smart flipped off a fan late in the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls on Tuesday.

That earned Smart a $25,000 fine and, of course, some interrogation from the media.

Chris Forsberg of ESPN:

Smart:

Something was said and reacted a little differently than I should have.

What was said? Smart:

To be honest, after it happened, I kind of lost my train of thought of what was said. Can’t really remember.

This is why I said the Celtics shouldn’t just leave this up to the league to handle. They need Smart to channel his passion in a way that he’s remain focused.

It’s a fine line, one Smart doesn’t land on the right side of often enough.

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale: Kawhi Leonard a non-breathing, antifreeze-drinking robot (video)

1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

Kawhi Leonard – who’s averaging 35 points per game (33% usage percentage, 86% true shooting percentage) with seven rebounds and four assists per game – has been the best player of the 2017 NBA playoffs so far. His Spurs lead the Grizzlies, 2-0, and he has a full win share already. Nobody else has more than half a win share.

Memphis coach David Fizdale, via Grizzlies.com:

He was standing next to me the other night, and he wasn’t breathing. He wasn’t breathing. So, I’m going to check the rulebook and find out if robots are allowed to play in the NBA. Because somehow Pop and them have figured out – they know something I don’t know. I think he bleeds, like, antifreeze.

Fizdale didn’t know you could use robots in the playoffs? He got rooked again.

Pat Riley’s new approach to building Heat: ‘You don’t have have to go whale hunting’

Win McNamee/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Last summer, Heat president Pat Riley stated his desire to land a “whale,” seemingly meaning Kevin Durant.

This year, Riley is taking a more modest approach to Miami’s offseason.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

On pursuing whales, Riley said: “I regret ever making that statement. The collective bargaining agreement is going to dictate a lot of things about free agency…. Today it’s a lot different than [2010]. Any great player will have to give great pause to walk away from $65 million to $70 million to walk away.”

“We are going to focus on our guys, really focus on this group of guys. We have found something about three of these guys, I felt they had something but never really had the platform. We will always observe what’s going on in free agency. We have that flexibility. When you have a draft pick and a lot of players on your team you like, you are in good position to move forward.”

“If you are looking at Golden State and Cleveland, those teams and Houston and San Anontio, the top four teams in the league, what happens to the other teams in the Eastern Conference, yes, you have to say to yourself, I want to get there as quickly as I can and contend,” he said.

“Even if you brought all of these guys back with the 14th pick and some kind of room exception, can you beat those teams? You will never know until you get there. I think the fans here appreciate what we do. They also appreciate we want to bring more quicker to the table. I want to play for that [championship]. That’s what we want to compete for. That’s what it has always been about. You don’t have have to go whale hunting. You can acquire key players via trade, instead of laying out $38 million for a guy. Some of these max numbers are ridicluous. That’s the nature of the collective bagraining agreement.”

The Heat emerged as a feel-good story with their incredible second-half turnaround. Role players like Dion Waiters and James Johnson clearly bought into Miami’s culture, and Waiters has already said he wants to re-sign.

And,  yes, the new Collective Bargaining Agreement’s designated-veteran-player rule will make it more difficult for the Heat to land star free agents.

But if the Heat win their eventual case that Chris Bosh can no longer safely play basketball, they’ll be guaranteed to have his salary removed from the cap only this offseason. This is their opportunity to upgrade the roster.

I’d caution against assuming this group of overachievers will overachieve again. Hassan Whiteside is a foundational piece, and Goran Dragic found his groove later in the season. Justise Winslow will return, too. But that’s not close to a championship core, and locking up Waiters and Johnson isn’t the ticket, either.

If the Heat are content being merely good right now, sure, keep this core together. They compete hard, and chemistry matters. This could be a fine team next year if it returns mostly intact.

But Miami is a market – with championship pedigree, no state income tax, warm weather and quality nightlife – that can dream bigger. This is a place that attracted LeBron James, Dwyane and Chris Bosh and, before that, Shaquille O’Neal (who approved his trade from the Lakers). Will Riley really shift his strategy so significantly?