Monta Ellis does the smart thing, literally jumps out of LeBron’s way on dunk attempt (VIDEO)

Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis didn’t want any part of LeBron James when the Cleveland Cavaliers star got out on the break on Thursday. That much was clear when James gave a weak fake to the corner during a fastbreak in the fourth quarter of Game 3 and Ellis ran completely away from LeBron’s path on a dunk.
The play was pretty hilarious, and mostly looked like Ellis was trying to avoid getting yammed on during a nationally televised NBA playoff game.
I’ll let you be the final judge, however.
Via Twiter:
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers came back on the Pacers to take Game 3. Cleveland’s erasure of a 25-point halftime lead is the largest in NBA playoff history.
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich can be a surly guy, but sometimes he’s a big ol’ teddy bear. For example, when he tries to chase TV cameramen down the hallway before a playoff game to try to get them to fall down.
If that seems oddly specific, it’s because we now have video of the six-time champion coach doing exactly that.
TNT aired footage of Popovich trying to get a cameraman — who was in front of Popovich, walking backwards and covering the Spurs coach — to fall down.
Via Twitter:
So close, Pop. So close.
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is one of the NBA’s all-time greats, and his playoff record is stellar. On Thursday, the Akron native surpassed another important milestone for his career.
With a shot against the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of their first round matchup, LeBron passed none other than Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant on the all-time NBA playoff scoring list.
The play game in the second quarter with Pacers star Paul George guarding him. James worked his way into the lane, then gave a pump fake to draw the and-1 on George.
Via Twitter:
LeBron is now some 100 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and 300 points behind Michael Jordan for the No. 1 spot.
Later in the game LeBron would go on to pass Kobe for made 3-pointers in the playoffs.
Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner has had another good season in Indianapolis. Thursday night’s dunk over Tristan Thompson in Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers might be the exclamation point on Turner’s season.
The play happened during the second quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Turner missed a right wing jumper, but the ball came off the iron long and back in his general vicinity.
Turner then scooped the ball up and raised back for a huge one-handed dunk over Thompson.
Here’s how it looked on the floor:
Just DIRTY.
I especially enjoyed Turner’s father’s reaction to the slam:
Marcus Smart flipped off a fan late in the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls on Tuesday.
That earned Smart a $25,000 fine and, of course, some interrogation from the media.
Chris Forsberg of ESPN:
Smart:
Something was said and reacted a little differently than I should have.
What was said? Smart:
To be honest, after it happened, I kind of lost my train of thought of what was said. Can’t really remember.
This is why I said the Celtics shouldn’t just leave this up to the league to handle. They need Smart to channel his passion in a way that he’s remain focused.
It’s a fine line, one Smart doesn’t land on the right side of often enough.