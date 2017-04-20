Monta Ellis does the smart thing, literally jumps out of LeBron’s way on dunk attempt (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis didn’t want any part of LeBron James when the Cleveland Cavaliers star got out on the break on Thursday. That much was clear when James gave a weak fake to the corner during a fastbreak in the fourth quarter of Game 3 and Ellis ran completely away from LeBron’s path on a dunk.

The play was pretty hilarious, and mostly looked like Ellis was trying to avoid getting yammed on during a nationally televised NBA playoff game.

I’ll let you be the final judge, however.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers came back on the Pacers to take Game 3. Cleveland’s erasure of a 25-point halftime lead is the largest in NBA playoff history.