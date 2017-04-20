John Wall, Bradley Beal did their thing, dropped combined 63 on Atlanta (VIDEO)

Danilo Gallinari can get buckets as a four who can space the floor — he averaged 18.2 points per game for the Nuggets last season, shooting 38.8 percent from three. He’s a solid defender. The rooster has real value in today’s NBA, if he could just stay healthy.

That value is why he will opt-out and hit the free agent market this summer. A number of teams are expected to express interest in Gallo, but he said in a recent interview with BlitzTV, Gallinari said that he wants to remain with the Nuggets. (Via Sportando)

Gallo has a $16.1 million player option for next season that he is not expected to pick. Gallinari will opt out of his contract to test free agency but his goal is to sign a new deal with the Nuggets. “The relationship between me, the city and the organization is great. This is the reason why I would love to reach an agreement to remain in Denver. I love it here. And I would love to remain with the Nuggets” Gallinari said.

The Nuggets will want him, Denver was +8.2 points per 100 when Gallinari and Nikola Jokic were paired, with the offense clicking at a ridiculous 116.7 points per 100 possessions. However, the Nuggets also need to get players who will upgrade the defense this summer, and they know that big paydays are coming in a couple of years for Jokic and Gary Harris. How much are they willing to commit to Gallinari, and could another team come in over the top and snag him?

The Nuggets have a number in mind, but a team with cap space could see Gallinari on the move. That said, all things being equal, he could be back in Denver next summer, it all comes down to what the market dictates.