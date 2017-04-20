Here’s Gregg Popovich chasing a TNT cameraman down a hallway (VIDEO)

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich can be a surly guy, but sometimes he’s a big ol’ teddy bear. For example, when he tries to chase TV cameramen down the hallway before a playoff game to try to get them to fall down.

If that seems oddly specific, it’s because we now have video of the six-time champion coach doing exactly that.

TNT aired footage of Popovich trying to get a cameraman — who was in front of Popovich, walking backwards and covering the Spurs coach — to fall down.

Via Twitter:

Coach Pop showing off the footwork 🏃 pic.twitter.com/Yns1pqe1qT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 21, 2017

So close, Pop. So close.