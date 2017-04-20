Danilo Gallinari on his summer: “I would love to reach an agreement to remain in Denver”

Danilo Gallinari can get buckets as a four who can space the floor — he averaged 18.2 points per game for the Nuggets last season, shooting 38.8 percent from three. He’s a solid defender. The rooster has real value in today’s NBA, if he could just stay healthy.
That value is why he will opt-out and hit the free agent market this summer. A number of teams are expected to express interest in Gallo, but he said in a recent interview with BlitzTV, Gallinari said that he wants to remain with the Nuggets. (Via Sportando)
Gallo has a $16.1 million player option for next season that he is not expected to pick. Gallinari will opt out of his contract to test free agency but his goal is to sign a new deal with the Nuggets.
“The relationship between me, the city and the organization is great. This is the reason why I would love to reach an agreement to remain in Denver. I love it here. And I would love to remain with the Nuggets” Gallinari said.
The Nuggets will want him, Denver was +8.2 points per 100 when Gallinari and Nikola Jokic were paired, with the offense clicking at a ridiculous 116.7 points per 100 possessions. However, the Nuggets also need to get players who will upgrade the defense this summer, and they know that big paydays are coming in a couple of years for Jokic and Gary Harris. How much are they willing to commit to Gallinari, and could another team come in over the top and snag him?
The Nuggets have a number in mind, but a team with cap space could see Gallinari on the move. That said, all things being equal, he could be back in Denver next summer, it all comes down to what the market dictates.
Jazz center Jeff Withey and his former fiancée went through a public breakup last year.
With Utah playing the Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, that relationship is again drawing attention.
TMZ:
Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey has been accused of domestic violence in a police report filed by his Playboy Playmate of the Year ex-fiancee, Kennedy Summers … TMZ Sports has learned.
Law enforcement sources confirm the report was filed in Manhattan Beach, CA on Tuesday and references multiple alleged incidents. We’re told cops are focused on one alleged incident from 2016.
Our law enforcement sources tell us cops were called to an incident involving Withey and Summers last year, but no report was made at the time and nobody was arrested.
Sources connected to Summers tell us she filed the report now because Withey and the Jazz are in an NBA playoff series with the L.A. Clippers and she’s concerned for her safety when he’s in L.A.
It’s unclear when in 2016 the alleged incident occurred. Withey played in Los Angeles on March 25, 2017 before returning for the first two games of the Jazz-Clippers series.
Game 5 will be in L.A. on Tuesday.
The fourth-seeded Wizards beat the fifth-seeded Hawks twice in Washington, taking a 2-0 series lead.
In alternative facts…
Atlanta forward Paul Millsap, via Chase Hughes of CSN Mid-Atlantic:
“I think they got home court advantage, they played off of that but to us I mean it’s 0-0 to us. We’re going back to Atlanta. We feel like we’re still confident so to us, it’s 0-0,” he said.
The cliché that a series doesn’t begin until the home team loses is just untrue. Teams that have won the first two games of a best-of-seven series at home have won the series 94% of the time.
The Wizards were better than Atlanta throughout the season (which is why they earned home-court advantage). They looked better in the series’ first two games.
The Hawks must now win four of five and, even with three of those games are in Atlanta, they’re now in a huge hole.
If Millsap wants to delude himself because it gives him and his teammates hope, that’s his prerogative. But it’s not reality.
Dion Waiters and his scoring were at the heart of Miami’s second-half surge, and the ankle injury that sidelined him the final 13 games of the season — when the Heat went 7-6 — was a key reason the Heat just missed the playoffs.
Waiters had a renaissance in Miami, scoring a career-best 15.8 points per game on an improved true shooting percentage of 50.6, with a career best PER of 14.5. After a career where he was a frustrating inconsistent gunner, he had the ball in his hands and was making plays, and was showing off improved catch-and-shoot skills — and filling up Waiters’ Island with converts in the process.
What changed? Waiters said it was conditioning and the reason was the Heat and their process and staff.
How much the Heat, or another team will pay the new-and-improved Waiters this summer is going to be an interesting story line (Waiters had a $3 million player option but will wisely test the market). What teams believe his transformation is permanent, and what are his scoring skills worth on the open market? The Heat liked what they saw from Waiters and Pat Riley has said he wants to bring this entire team back, but if you don’t think money will impact that think back to the Dwyane Wade negotiations. Will another team come in over the top to snag him?
Waiters island seems to have found a home off the waters of Miami, but like the island on Lost, you never know when it could be on the move.
While you were watching Russell Westbrook be brilliant then awful, the Washington Wizards were taking a 2-0 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks a few channels away.
Mostly thanks to Bradley Beal and John Wall. There were certainly other factors, but they adapted to a tightly called game — you got your wish, Paul Millsap — and combined to drop 63 points on 47 shots. That was the most the pair have combined to score in a playoff game. Many of which you can see in the video above.
The series continues Saturday in Atlanta, where it’s not mathematically a must-win game for the Hawks, but it’s a must-win game for the Hawks.