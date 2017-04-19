David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Timberwolves’ handling of Flip Saunders’ death caused rift with Kevin Garnett

By Dan FeldmanApr 19, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

When Kevin Garnett rejoined the Timberwolves, there was talk of him eventually joining Flip Saunders in management or maybe even ownership.

Instead, Saunders died before last season. Garnett played out the year under interim coach Sam Mitchell and interim general manager Milton Newton, saw Minnesota fire those two then retired.

Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press:

Garnett believes that promises were broken and he left last summer after a tense buyout negotiation with owner Glen Taylor.

“I love those young guys,” Garnett said, referring to the Wolves’ young core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine that he mentored in his final season. “I told Thibs I want to work with him, but obviously me and Glen don’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of things and that’s how it’s going to be.”

Garnett envisioned having a large role in the decision-making process, particularly when it came to the move to fire GM Milt Newton and coach Sam Mitchell — Garnett’s close friend — after last season.

Garnett also told the AP that he was upset with the way the team handled a memorial service for Saunders, the coach who drafted Garnett as a skinny teenager out of Farragut Academy High School in Chicago in 1995.

Saunders was honored in an emotional service before the team’s home opener against Portland last season. It included a touching video tribute, with players, coaches, media members and others speaking about the impact Saunders had on their lives.

One glaring absence was Garnett, who said he “couldn’t put a lifetime of friendship into three minutes.”

“How do you put a time limit on something like that?” Garnett said. “And then, too, I thought he wasn’t celebrated the proper way. You have high school banners, you have (expletive) hockey banners (hanging in the rafters). You couldn’t put a Flip banner in Target Center, some place that we helped build? … We established that market. I helped grow that with him. You can’t put him in the (rafters)?

“So I just had problems with how they were shoving this down all of our throats. The young guys, they weren’t invested enough to really understand what was going on. I chose to be mute, to be professional and keep all the negative energy down. There was a bigger message I wanted to tell, but I supported it and just kept my mouth shut.”

Taylor told the AP in February that the Wolves reached out to Garnett in hopes of arranging a ceremony to retire his jersey.

“We think that’s the appropriate thing to do,” Taylor said. “At this time he hasn’t commented on a timetable. We just have left it open.”

Garnett said he has never heard from the Wolves.

Here’s the video tribute:

Every Timberwolves player at the time besides Garnett appeared. The team also wore jersey patches.

Garnett obviously cared deeply about Saunders, and losing a friend can be trying. If Garnett didn’t feel comfortable participating in the tribute video, that’s totally fine.

But why criticize it for existing? What makes that the wrong way to honor Saunders and a banner the right way? Why does the banner have to be raised immediately after his death?

Saunders dying shook the franchise, and everyone – including Garnett – was left to deal with it. That isn’t easy, and everyone tried their best. Just as I’ll excuse Garnett’s unfair criticism as a byproduct of a tragic, difficult-to-handle situation, he should give the team employs charged with memorializing Saunders latitude to do so as they deemed best.

As far as broken promises and Garnett’s number being retired, who knows? This is a he-said, he-said situation.

But I know this, the Timberwolves paid Garnett his full $8 million salary this season, according to Basketball Insiders and Yahoo Sports. They could have demanded he report or forfeit that money. Instead, they gave him a lucrative sendoff into retirement.

Mike Conley says Grizzlies players will pay fine for coach Fizdale’s “Take that for data” rant

By Kurt HelinApr 19, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale has become a folk hero for his “Take that for data” rant.

He was frustrated after another Grizzlies loss to the Spurs, one where he felt his team did not get the benefit of the doubt from the referees, while Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs did. Fizdale knew he was going to get fined while he was venting — the league came down Wednesday with a $30,000 fine — but at least he got his money’s worth.

The Grizzlies players loved it so much, they will reimburse Fizdale for the fine, said point guard Mike Conley.

Conley can probably swing a large chunk of that after signing the richest contract in NBA history last summer.

The question is what impact will all this have on the officiating, if any? You can bet the crowd in Memphis will be all over the officials, and maybe all this gets them a couple more calls. The thing is, the Spurs are still going to attack, and as a team still know how to draw and play through contact. They will continue to get calls, too.

 

Celtics coach Brad Stevens: Marcus Smart flipping off fan ‘unacceptable,’ ‘handled by the league’

By Dan FeldmanApr 19, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

Marcus Smart was fined $25,000 for flipping off a fan during the Celtics’ Game 2 loss to the Bulls last night.

Before the league issued that verdict, Boston coach Brad Stevens prepared for the inevitable.

Stevens, via Chris Forsberg of ESPN:

“Obviously, I’ve been told of the gesture,” Stevens said Wednesday during a conference call. “I saw a brief video clip of it but, from my clip, from the angle that I saw, I couldn’t tell. But obviously if he made a gesture, it’s unacceptable and that will be handled by the league.”

If Smart did something Stevens deemed “unacceptable,” maybe the Celtics also ought to handle this? Smart was fined last season for making an obscene gesture, and earlier this year, he feuded with an assistant coach on the bench then punched a hole in the wall in the locker room.

Smart too often crosses the line from passionate to counterproductively angry. I doubt a fine will suddenly change that, which puts pressure on Stevens to find a solution. Smart obviously determines his own behavior, but the team’s mentality ultimately falls on the coach.

The Celtics, Smart included, must maintain their composure to come back from down 2-0 to Chicago.

Celtics’ Marcus Smart fined $25,000 for flipping off fan

By Dan FeldmanApr 19, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT

Marcus Smart flipped off a fan during the Celtics’ Game 2 loss to the Bulls last night.

NBA release:

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Smart giving a fan the finger, especially in Boston, isn’t a great look.

But the Celtics have a bigger problem: They trail the Bulls 2-0 and appear on the verge of losing their composure against a more physical team. Smart and his Boston teammates need to get over their frustration — and hope it’s not too late after digging a big hole.

Markieff Morris: Wizards might do ‘double-MMA’ next against Hawks


By Dan FeldmanApr 19, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT

After his Hawks lost Game 1, Paul Millsap accused the Wizards of, “playing MMA.”

Washington forward Markieff Morris: Yup.

Morris, via Chase Hughes of CSN Mid-Atlantic:

“If that’s MMA, then what we do next might be double-MMA from what I heard,” he said.

He brought up the MMA three more times during his media scrum:

1) “I’m a big MMA fan.”

2) “We’re going to stay physical and stay playing MMA basketball.”

3) “I guess if we’re playing MMA, they’re giving them all the fouls.”

Millsap has insisted he won’t get caught in Washington’s trash-talking or in a personal feud with Morris. Morris is doing everything he can to provoke Millsap.

The Wizards are better than Atlanta, and they looked tougher than Atlanta in Game 1. The Hawks can’t change the former. Will they change the latter? Washington appears committed to making that a tall task in Game 2 tonight.