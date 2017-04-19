Report: Kurt Rambis ‘beyond unpopular’ with Knicks players

Playing for the Knicks is a tremendous privilege.
You have an owner who will take care of you into retirement, a president who cherishes your contributions, a head coach who sticks up for you and assistant coach who connects with you.
Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:
Kurt Rambis, who is beyond unpopular with the players, league sources said. When players want coaching and teaching, they get yelling, sources said. Most wonder about Rambis’ allegiances, because after all, he’s Jackson’s guy, not Hornacek’s.
Oh, right. Back to reality.
Phil Jackson infamously pushed for Rambis, who finished last season as the Knicks’ interim coach, to become the permanent head coach. Jackson eventually settled for Jeff Hornacek, who kept Rambis on staff.
Rambis’ record in New York includes stunting Kristaps Porzingis‘ development, engendering little to no faith from Carmelo Anthony, sticking with a couple over-the-hill guards in a rebuilding season and liking a pornographic tweet.
But Jackson has always vouched for him. Even in his season-ending press conference, the Knicks president spoke highly of Rambis.
A disliked assistant coach isn’t great for player morale. A disliked assistant coach who’s backed firmly by the boss does quite the number on it.
Gonzaga’s best NBA prospect, Zach Collins, declared for the draft.
What about the best player from Gonzaga’s Final Four team?
Gonzaga release:
Redshirt junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss has declared for the NBA Draft, he announced Tuesday. He will pursue a professional career with the representation of an agent.
Williams-Goss developed into one of the better players in college basketball. He just did it at age 22 in the West Coast Conference. That’ll probably keep him in the second round, though he’s more likely to go undrafted than in the first round.
A 6-foot-3 point guard, Williams-Goss steadily controlled the action at Gonzaga. He scored comfortably all around the court and found open teammates.
But a lot of his progress after two seasons at Washington and then a redshirt transfer year came in areas where becoming smarter and stronger than younger opponents drives the advantage. Williams-Goss drew a lot fouls last season, and though an improved stroke from the free-throw line (and, to a lesser extent, beyond the arc) also helped, he won’t be smarter and stronger than his competition at the next level.
It’ll be fascinating to see how new two-way contracts and additional roster spots affect players like Goss. Teams could prioritize higher-upside prospects in the draft, knowing its easier to secure their rights long-term. A more NBA-ready player like Goss might have to play contract-to-contract as an undrafted free agent.
Grayson Allen returned to Duke for his junior season, sliding off the first-round bubble and firmly into the second round.
That’ll keep him in Durham another year.
Duke release:
Grayson Allen will play his senior season at Duke University in 2017-18, he and head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced
Essentially, teammate Luke Kennard, who declared for the 2017 draft, had the season Allen needed.
Allen’s efficiency, both at the rim and beyond the arc, fell significantly despite taking a lesser role. The slightly undersized shooting guard didn’t show advanced playmaking. He tripped more opponents.
A year older, Allen has even more to fix to rehab his NBA stock.
Marcus Smart will be writing a check to the league for this one.
There was plenty of frustration to go around in the Boston Garden Tuesday night as the Bulls dominated the Celtics on the way to a 2-0 series lead. Fans were booing the Celtics, and Rajon Rondo was overheard saying they quit.
That frustration bubbled over for Smart midway through the fourth quarter, when he missed a three-pointer, then as he backpedaled down the court Smart appears to flip off someone (see the video above). Probably a fan, although it’s impossible to know for sure (although the team benches are on the other side of the court from where he pointed, so who else would it be?). Maybe he will try to argue the gesture was something else, but I know what it looks like to me.
Smart finished with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the loss. He was one of the few Celtics that showed some grit and defensive energy in this game. But that moment of frustration is going to cost him 25 large.
The Chicago Bulls took home another win in Boston on Tuesday, 111-97. Chicago now leads the series 2-0 heading back to the United Center.
Meanwhile, plays like the block Jimmy Butler handed to Isaiah Thomas sort of stood as a metaphor for how the series is going for the Celtics.
Let’s take a look, shall we?
Via Twitter:
The Bulls are a bad team but Boston is playing like they don’t belong. Let’s get weird with it.