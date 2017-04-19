Report: Kurt Rambis ‘beyond unpopular’ with Knicks players

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Playing for the Knicks is a tremendous privilege.

You have an owner who will take care of you into retirement, a president who cherishes your contributions, a head coach who sticks up for you and assistant coach who connects with you.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

Kurt Rambis, who is beyond unpopular with the players, league sources said. When players want coaching and teaching, they get yelling, sources said. Most wonder about Rambis’ allegiances, because after all, he’s Jackson’s guy, not Hornacek’s.

Oh, right. Back to reality.

Phil Jackson infamously pushed for Rambis, who finished last season as the Knicks’ interim coach, to become the permanent head coach. Jackson eventually settled for Jeff Hornacek, who kept Rambis on staff.

Rambis’ record in New York includes stunting Kristaps Porzingis‘ development, engendering little to no faith from Carmelo Anthony, sticking with a couple over-the-hill guards in a rebuilding season and liking a pornographic tweet.

But Jackson has always vouched for him. Even in his season-ending press conference, the Knicks president spoke highly of Rambis.

A disliked assistant coach isn’t great for player morale. A disliked assistant coach who’s backed firmly by the boss does quite the number on it.