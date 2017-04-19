Report: Kevin Durant unlikely to play in Warriors-Trail Blazers Game 2

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Warriors list Kevin Durant as questionable with a strained calf.

Sam Amick of USA Today:

With nine hours until tipoff between Warriors-Blazers, I'm told Kevin Durant's 'questionable' status (calf) is probably closer to doubtful. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 19, 2017

Doubtful does not mean out. Durant could still play, and the team has time to make a determination.

But calf injuries can linger if not fully healed. Golden State should err on the side of caution.

Already up 1-0, the Warriors can always press Durant into action later in the series if Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson can’t put away Portland themselves.